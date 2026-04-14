Obama: CIA Legend - Iran's BFF, Pt 8

In 2015, Obama’s primary focus regarding Iran was negotiating and finalizing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. The Murderous Mullahs had no intention of abiding by any of the terms, and gladly signed on the dotted line. While Hussein was hailed as a hero, The Supreme Leader envisioned the culmination of his dark dream to destroy Israel, the “Little Satan” followed by destruction of America, the “Great Satan.” The seeds of our destruction had been planted.

April 2, 2015 : The P5+1 (United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany, plus the European Union) and Iran reached a framework agreement in Lausanne, Switzerland, outlining the main parameters for limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

July 14, 2015: After extended negotiations in Vienna, the parties finalized the full JCPOA. Obama announced the deal from the White House, describing it as a “comprehensive, long-term deal” that would verifiably prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Hussein’s faux victory lap would be short lived.

Main Provisions of the “Deal to End All Deals”

Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to significantly curb its nuclear activities for at least 10–15 years, including:

Reducing its stockpile of enriched uranium by 98% (to 300 kg).

Cutting the number of installed centrifuges by about two-thirds.

Limiting uranium enrichment to 3.67% (far below weapons-grade levels).

Redesigning or filling with concrete its heavy-water reactor at Arak to prevent plutonium production for weapons.

Iran accepted unprecedented IAEA inspections and monitoring of its nuclear facilities and supply chain.

In exchange, the U.S., EU, and UN agreed to lift or suspend nuclear-related economic sanctions on Iran (oil exports, banking, etc.), once Iran completed initial steps (this occurred on “Implementation Day” in January 2016). Non-nuclear sanctions (e.g., related to terrorism, human rights, or ballistic missiles) remained in place.

Hussein and Secretary of State, John “Unfit for Command” Kerry promised that the deal extended Iran’s “breakout time” (time needed to produce enough fissile material for one nuclear weapon) from a few months to at least one year, with strong verification mechanisms and “snap-back” sanctions if Iran violated the terms.

The 2015 Iran "snap-back" mechanism, established under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, enabled the automatic reimposition of UN sanctions lifted under the JCPOA if (when) Iran would break the agreement. This mechanism prevented a veto from permanent Security Council members, making sanctions return within 30 days of a reported violation.

John Kerry, 2002-2017.state.gov, “Remarks on Nuclear Agreement With Iran,” September 2, 2015:

…two months ago, in Vienna, the United States and five other nations – including permanent members of the UN Security Council – reached agreement with Iran on ensuring the peaceful nature of that country’s nuclear program. As early as next week, Congress will begin voting on whether to support that plan. And the outcome will matter as much as any foreign policy decision in recent history…President Obama and I are convinced – beyond any reasonable doubt – that the framework that we have put forward will get the job done. And in that assessment, we have excellent company. The Iran agreement is not a panacea for the sectarian and extremist violence that has been ripping that region apart. But history may judge it a turning point, a moment when the builders of stability seized the initiative from the destroyers of hope, and when we were able to show, as have generations before us, that when we demand the best from ourselves and insist that others adhere to a similar high standard – when we do that, we have immense power to shape a safer and a more humane world. That’s what this is about and that’s what I hope we will do in the days ahead.

Hussein Redefines “Democracy”

Hussein lobbied Congress heavily to support the deal and threatened to veto any legislation blocking it. Congress reviewed it under a “special procedure” enabling Democrats to pervert the process, thus ensuring its approval.

Williams.House,gov, “Senate Democrats Block Vote On Iran Deal; House Weighs In, Too,” September 10, 2015:

WASHINGTON (September 10, 2015) The Iran nuclear deal survived a key vote Thursday in the U.S. Senate, in a victory for President Barack Obama. Democrats held together to block a resolution of disapproval against the deal. The vote was 58-42 in favor of proceeding, but 60 votes were needed for the resolution to advance to a final vote. The outcome means the disapproval resolution will not reach Mr. Obama’s desk, and the nuclear deal will move forward unchecked by Congress. For Mr. Obama it was an unlikely victory on the hard-won accord over unanimous Republican opposition.

”Democracy” Hussein/Democrat Style in Action

The deal faced strong opposition from Republican lawmakers, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and some Gulf Arab states, who correctly argued that it was too lenient and gave Iran a future pathway to nuclear weapons once restrictions expired. Of course, the Murderous Mullahs did not wait for the restrictions to expire, they merely continued down their dark path to Armageddon without a pause. How do you say, “We don’t need no stinkin’ expiration” in Arabic?

Hussein and the Democrat sheep own this unconstitutional gambit that would have ended in the annihilation of Israel and the U.S. if one brave soul did not come along later to expose and derail it.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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