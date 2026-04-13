Obama: CIA Legend - Iran's BFF, Pt 7

On August 19, 2014, ISIS militants released a video titled "A Message to America" showing the brutal beheading of American journalist James Foley in Syria. Foley, 40, was abducted in 2012 while reporting. The killing, a response to US airstrikes in Iraq, was the first ISIS murder of an American citizen.

Context: The video showed Foley in an orange jumpsuit kneeling beside a masked militant with a British accent.

Location: The murder is believed to have taken place near Raqqa, Syria, a stronghold for ISIS at the time.

Reaction: The video caused worldwide revulsion, leading to intensified US airstrikes and a failed rescue attempt by US special forces.

Foley was a veteran conflict reporter who had previously been held captive in Libya in 2011. His death was followed by the murders of other Western hostages.

After James Foley’s beheading, Obama delivered a strongly worded statement from Martha’s Vineyard on August 20, calling it “an act of violence that shocks the conscience of the entire world.” He described ISIS as a “cancer” with a “bankrupt” ideology that “speaks for no religion” and whose victims are overwhelmingly Muslim. He vowed that the U.S. would “continue to do what we must do to protect our people” and “be vigilant and relentless,” adding that “justice will be done.” He also revealed (later) that he had authorized a secret special forces rescue attempt in July 2014, which failed because the hostages had been moved.

Even Obama supporting Associated Press responded to the murder with a less than “pragmatic” statement:

Nicole Meir, AP.org, “On the killing of James Foley, journalist,” July 31, 2015:

The Associated Press is outraged by the killing of James Foley and condemns the taking of any journalist’s life. We believe those who kill journalists or hold them hostage should be brought to justice. Further, we believe the assassination of a journalist in wartime should be considered an international crime of war. The murder of a journalist with impunity is a threat to a free press and democracy around the world. — Gary Pruitt, AP president and CEO

Obama did not get the memo. Iran was emboldened by Obama’s mere use of empty words in response, and continued its rampage of terror through its proxies.

American journalist Steven Sotloff was murdered by Islamic State (ISIS) militants in Syria in September 2014. The 31-year-old freelancer, held since August 2013, was executed by a British-accented militant in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes.

Background: Sotloff was a Florida native and journalist who contributed to Time, Foreign Policy, and The Christian Science Monitor. He was kidnapped near Aleppo, Syria, in August 2013.

Executioner & Location: The video featured a masked militant with a British accent (often dubbed “Jihadi John”) in what was believed to be a desert area of Syria.

Context: ISIS militants warned that Sotloff’s death was a message to President Obama regarding U.S. airstrikes in Iraq.

After Steven Sotloff’s beheading, on September 3, while in Estonia, Hussein called it a “horrific act of violence” and said the murders would “only unite us and stiffen our resolve.” He stated the U.S. would “not be intimidated,” that “our reach is long,” and that “justice will be served.” He pledged to build a broad international coalition to confront ISIS and later used stronger language about the need to “degrade and ultimately destroy” the group.

Amnesty International put Sotloff’s execution into perspective,

Amnesty.org, “Killing of Steven Sotloff is ‘tip of the iceberg’ of IS war crimes in Syria and Iraq,” September 3, 2014:

Killing of Steven Sotloff is ‘tip of the iceberg’ of IS war crimes in Syria and Iraq The beheading of US journalist Steven Sotloff by Islamic State militants is the latest in a series of war crimes being committed by the armed group across Syria and Iraq, Amnesty International said today. A video published online yesterday by the armed group calling itself the Islamic State (IS) showed Steven Sotloff, who was abducted in northern Syria in August 2013, being killed in the same manner as fellow US freelance reporter James Foley last month. “The execution of Steven Sotloff is a war crime, and it follows a pattern of other shocking atrocities carried out by the Islamic State in recent months,” said Philip Luther, Director of Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa Programme.“

Meanwhile, Hussein ignored the collateral damage of his inaction, and continued down the path of enabling Iran to develop and use nuclear weapons to first destroy the “Little Satan,” Israel, and then the “Great Satan” America.

Implementation of the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA): This interim agreement, signed in November 2013, took effect on January 20, 2014. Under it, Iran agreed to freeze key parts of its nuclear program (e.g., stopping uranium enrichment to 20%, diluting half of its 20% enriched uranium stockpile down to 3.5%, and halting work on the Arak heavy-water reactor) in exchange for limited relief from international economic sanctions (unfreezing about $4.2 billion in Iranian assets). The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified Iran’s initial compliance, however:

Iran continued R&D on advanced centrifuges at the Natanz Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (allowed under JPOA. The pace and scope indicated future “breakout” plans (full-speed ahead).

The stockpile of near-20% enriched uranium, while diluted in one form, existed in oxide or other forms that could be quickly reconverted.

Iran maintained a large overall centrifuge infrastructure (thousands of IR-1 machines installed and hidden from inspection).

Iran fed natural UF6 into certain cascades in ways that breached the limits of the “no further advances” clause.

Ongoing negotiations: Throughout 2014, Hussein’s pragmatic team held multiple rounds of talks with Iran aimed at reaching a comprehensive long-term agreement (what later became the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA). The original deadline for a final deal was extended from July 2014 to November 24, 2014, as negotiations continued in cities like Vienna and Geneva. These talks built on John “Unfit For Command” Kerry’s secret back-channel discussions that had begun earlier (around 2012–2013), as noted in our prior Substack.

And Now For Something Completely Indifferent: In 2014, the U.S. and Iran engaged in unofficial, limited coordination against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) in Iraq, though this was not a formal alliance. There was also a notable cultural/diplomatic event: U.S. and Iranian men’s volleyball teams played friendly matches in Los Angeles in August 2014, supported by the U.S. State Department. So much for Foley and Sotloff, on with the games!

No comprehensive nuclear deal was reached in 2014. Obama’s overall approach emphasizing diplomacy and sanctions relief as leverage to curb Iran’s nuclear program. The Murderous Mullahs continued to violate human rights, support terrorism, and increase production of ballistic missiles. But at least the volleyball games did not result in a body count.

This “pragmatic” policy as a way to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon without military action was just what the Supreme Leader needed…time and no major pushback. Meanwhile, the conciliatory approach empowered Iran regionally for another decade.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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