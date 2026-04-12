Obama: CIA Legend - Iran's BFF, Pt 6

Obama’s duplicitous U.S. Secretary of State, John “Unfit For Command” Kerry, oversaw a series of clandestine meetings in Muscat, Oman in early 2013.

The Mission: These secret talks (led by aides like William Burns and Jake Sullivan) were designed to see if the Iranians were serious about a deal.

Kerry’s Visit: In May 2013, Kerry made an official visit to Oman, ostensibly to discuss a military deal with Sultan Qaboos. In reality, the trip was focused on maintaining the Sultan’s role as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.

The “Breakthrough:” The election of Hassan Rouhani in June 2013 gave these secret talks new life, allowing Kerry to move the process into the public eye by the fall.

Upon his election, Rouhani was hailed by most pundits and news agencies as a “moderate.” Bad news from people who know:

OIAC.org: “There Are No Moderates in Iranian Politics":

The only question regarding an Iranian politician and internal Iran policy is whether or not both adhere to the letter of the dictates put forth by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini. The supreme leader has positioned Iran in a hardline stance on political, social, cultural and religious reform, its Middle Eastern neighbors, the West, including Iranian and American relations, allies in the region and a nuclear Iran. That has led its leaders to do all they can to thwart any talk of revolution and reform, by force if necessary. It has positioned Iran as a regional bad actor to its neighbors, including supporting some of the worst in Iraq and Yemen, Lebanon, Bahrain, Syria and in regards towards Israeli policy. Iran’s posturing and actions have poisoned the well, so to speak, with the major players in the West and it has put Iran in the crosshairs of countries that vehemently oppose it getting nuclear weapons.

Supposedly, this event transformed the U.S.–Iran relationship from decades of “strategic silence” to active, “high-level diplomacy.” In reality, the Supreme Leader of Iran holds absolute power and is the highest authority in the country, overseeing both political and religious matters. In contrast, the President of Iran is elected by the people and serves as the head of government, but is subordinate to the Supreme Leader and has limited executive powers. Essentially, the Supreme Leader is the ultimate decision-maker, while the President handles the formal functions of the executive branch.

The “Historic” Phone Call

On September 27, 2013, as President Rouhani was heading to the airport after the UN General Assembly in New York, he spoke to Obama by telephone for 15 minutes. This was the first direct communication between a U.S. and Iranian president since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They discussed their supposed mutual desire to reach a resolution on Iran’s nuclear program. Obama later described the call as a sign of the “extraordinary opportunity” to move past the difficult history between the two nations. Only one problem: Obama was merely talking to a mouthpiece. Rouhani’s desires meant nothing, but as always, the conversation gave Obama the pretense of leadership. The supposed breakthrough in the Iran-U.S. relationship would merely lead to Iran just hiding its nuclear weapons program while continuing development.

The Joint Plan of Action

The September phone call led to formal negotiations in Geneva between Iran and the P5+1 (the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China). On November 24, 2013, they signed an interim agreement known as the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA).

Terms of the 2013 Interim Deal:

Nuclear Freeze: Iran agreed to halt its most sensitive nuclear activities, including stopping the enrichment of uranium to 20% (a level close to weapons-grade) and neutralizing its existing 20% stockpile.

Inspections: Iran granted the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) unprecedented daily access to its enrichment facilities at Natanz and Fordow.

Limited Sanctions Relief: In exchange, the Obama administration provided roughly $7 billion in “targeted and reversible” sanctions relief. This included suspending sanctions on Iran’s auto industry and its trade in gold and precious metals.

Of course, the lion’s share of proceeds from the suspended sanctions, as with any other funds Iran possessed, were funneled into the nuclear arms development program and funding of its terror proxies.

Obama later falsely claimed that Iran abided by the agreement. In fact, Iran did not follow the agreed-upon conditions of the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA), specifically by making further advances to its uranium enrichment capability. How rude.

The “Secret” Backchannel

While the public “diplomacy” happened in late 2013, it was later revealed that those secret negotiations with Iranian officials in Oman throughout 2012 and early 2013 moved things along. These meetings, led by aides like William Burns and Jake Sullivan, laid the technical groundwork for the build up to the inevitable confrontation between the U.S. and Iran over a decade later. Sullivan’s "principled pragmatism" led to one systemic failure after another.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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