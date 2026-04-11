Obama: CIA Legend - Iran's BFF, Pt 5

In 2012, during his reelection campaign, Hussein knew that objective observers were aware of his complete failure during his first term to reign in Iran’s nuclear program. His strategy of escalating economic sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and public statements emphasizing prevention of a nuclear weapon was not achieving its stated public relations goal of Iran just pursuing its energy program. No major military action or final nuclear agreement occurred that year, so the Murderous Mullahs continued on their path to Armageddon.

Even More EO’s For Iran to Ignore

Intensified Sanctions : Obama signed multiple additional meaningless executive orders and congressional measures to target Iran’s oil exports, petrochemical industry, central bank, and foreign banks doing business with Iran. The advertised aim of crippling Iran’s economy and forcing compliance with international obligations on its nuclear activities was all Hussein needed to proclaim in order to get re-elected.

On February 5, 2012, Obama signed Executive Order 13599 , effective February 6, 2012, to freeze (block) all property and interests in property of the Government of Iran and all Iranian financial institutions, including the Central Bank of Iran, within U.S. jurisdiction. This action implemented the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2012, targeting Iran's financial sector and its ability to evade sanctions

In March 2012, the U.S. and EU again signed worthless papers to supposedly tighten sanctions on Iran, targeting its oil sector, central bank, and financial system to curb nuclear proliferation. These measures, building on late 2011 legislation (NDAA 2012), enforced an EU oil embargo, removed Iranian banks from SWIFT, and aimed to reduce oil revenue.

On July 30, 2012, Obama signed Executive Order 13622, significantly tightening sanctions on Iran by targeting its energy and petrochemical sectors. This order Authorized sanctions on foreign financial institutions facilitating trade in Iranian oil and petrochemicals, specifically targeting the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the Naftiran Intertrade Company (NICO).expanding sanctions on purchases of Iranian oil and petrochemical products; sanctions imposed on specific foreign banks (e.g., China’s Bank of Kunlun and Iraq’s Elaf Islamic Bank).

On October 9, 2012, Obama signed Executive Order 13628, implementing key provisions of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 (ITRSHRA). This order expanded sanctions against Iran, notably forcing U.S. companies to hold foreign subsidiaries liable for business transactions with Iran, adding sanctions related to human rights abuses and support for Iran’s activities.

These efforts were in no way actually deterring the Murderous Mullahs in Tehran from continuing down the path to destroying Israel and then America. The media and Obamanistas reported that the EO’s did significantly damage Iran’s economy and were described by the administration as “the toughest, most crippling sanctions ever” imposed on Iran. The Mullahs yawned.

Public Rhetoric and “All Options on the Table”

Obama, with fingers crossed behind his back, repeatedly stated that a nuclear-armed Iran was unacceptable and that the U.S. would “do what we must” to prevent it, while emphasizing he was not pursuing a policy of containment.

Hussein warned Iran directly in speeches (including at the UN) and during the 2012 presidential debates against Mitt Romney.

Obama cautioned Israel against a unilateral strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, arguing it could backfire, while affirming U.S. commitment to Israel’s security. So, he was willing to let the attack happen, thinking that a public outcry in the aftermath was deterrence.

Military and Covert Actions

The U.S. maintained a naval presence in the Persian Gulf amid the Iranian go to threat: to close the Strait of Hormuz. Obama responded in early 2012 by heightening his rhetoric. Words mean nothing to end of the world zealots.

Cyber operations : Obama continued and accelerated the covert “Operation Olympic Games” program (including the Stuxnet worm and follow-on attacks) that targeted Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, damaging centrifuges.

Incidents included Iran seizing a U.S. RQ-170 drone (late 2011, with fallout in 2012) and Iranian jets firing on or pursuing U.S. drones.

Scott Peterson, CSMonitor.com, “Downed US drone: How Iran caught the ‘beast,’” December 9, 2011:

Iran is pushing the propaganda advantage after showing it captured an intact US stealth drone on a spying mission 140 miles inside Iran. Hours after Iran state TV displayed the cream-colored American bat-wing RQ-170 “Sentinel” drone – its undercarriage hidden by banners of a US flag, with stars replaced by skulls and marked with anti-US slogans – Iranian officials said the spy craft was proof of enduring US hostility toward Iran.

Secret Diplomacy

Behind the scenes, the Obama administration initiated secret contacts with Iran in 2012 (notably in Oman) to explore a possible nuclear framework. These talks were kept hidden and only became public years later; they laid groundwork for the 2013–2015 negotiations but produced no visible results or agreements in 2012.

Overall Context

2012 was a peak year for the failing “pressure track” of Obama’s dual-track strategy (sanctions + potential diplomacy). The supposed goal was to force Iran back to the negotiating table on better terms. Iran’s economy was suffering, but its nuclear program continued advancing.

The Obama administration's tactics with Iran failed from the beginning, and would continue to fail to permanently halt Iran's nuclear ambitions. Economic pressure also failed to curb Iran's sponsorship of terror through its proxies. In fact, Hussein’s approach further empowered the Iranian regime and its proxies even though the administration and its supporters continued to insist they had achieved diplomatic achievements that successfully stalled Iran's nuclear program without resorting to military action. Hog wash.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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