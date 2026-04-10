Obama: CIA Legend - Iran's BFF, Pt 4

In 2011, Obama continued down his foreign policy ginger bread road continuing to pursue his already failing policy of “maximum” economic and diplomatic “pressure” on Iran to curb its nuclear program (wink, wink), end support for terrorism (not really), and stop its human rights abuses (fat chance).

“World Report 2011: Iran,” HRW.org website:

Iran's human rights crisis deepened as the government sought to consolidate its power following 2009's disputed presidential election. Public demonstrations waned after security forces used live ammunition to suppress protesters in late 2009, resulting in the death of at least seven protesters.

Authorities systematically used torture to coerce confessions.

The Ministry of Islamic Culture and Guidance continued shutting down newspapers and in August directed the press not to publish items about opposition leaders Mir Hossein Moussavi, Mehdi Karroubi, and Mohammad Khatami, the former president.

Iran leads the world in the execution of juvenile offenders. Iranian law allows death sentences for persons who have reached puberty, defined as nine years old for girls and fifteen for boys.

Relying upon tightened sanctions, covert operations, and military posturing, while aiding and abetting the Murderous Mullahs by providing them cover through supposed diplomatic channels. The Mullahs played Obama as the fool and America hating traitor he is just now being revealed to be. Oh, and Obama’s hidden Islamist core also wants Israel wiped off the map.

Executive Order 13590 (November 20/21, 2011): Obama signed this order expanding useless and easily evaded sanctions on Iran’s energy and petrochemical sectors. The EO “authorized” penalties on foreign companies or individuals providing goods, services, technology, or support for Iran’s petroleum resources or petrochemical industry. This was the first time the U.S. explicitly targeted Iran’s petrochemical sector.

The EO’s multilateral sanctions imposed on Iran were bad policy from the get go, and predictably, failed to achieve the supposed intended objectives.

1. Worsened the Political Views of Iranian Leaders (Strengthened Hardliners)

Multiple studies and observers note that broad sanctions often produce a “rally-around-the-flag” effect in Iran:

Sanctions empowered hardline factions (including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — IRGC) by allowing them to control smuggling networks, black-market activities, and key economic sectors. This increased their political and economic influence while weakening reformist or moderate elements.

Economic hardship from sanctions was frequently blamed on the U.S. and the West rather than the Iranian regime, which used nationalist rhetoric to consolidate support.

Hardliners portrayed sanctions as evidence of Western hostility, reinforcing their narrative of resistance and justifying repression of dissent.

In short, Obama’s sanctions on Iran did not isolate or weaken the regime’s core; they helped entrench the most intransigent elements. Was this the plan, or did Murderous Mullahs just once again benefit from their Islamist brother’s misstep?

2. Lasted Too Long to Be Effective

The sanctions on Iran spanned decades, with the nuclear-focused multilateral measures intensifying, but showing no positive results for the U.S.

Prolonged pressure allowed Iran to adapt: developing domestic substitutes, deepening ties with China/Russia, expanding shadow banking and oil smuggling, and building resilience in its economy and nuclear program.

Michael Adler, Politico.com, “Iran: United front vs. more sanctions,” November 17, 2011:

The United States is having trouble getting a strong follow-up to the tough U.N. report about Iran’s alleged attempts to make a nuclear weapon. This shows once again how handicapped U.S. diplomacy is in coming to grips with the Iranian nuclear crisis.



Washington’s reluctant partners, Russia and China, have consistently toned down responses and counter-measures to Iran since the crisis first broke in 2002. They are now doing it again. Not out of pique, however, but because they’re not on the same page as the United States — despite Washington’s tireless efforts to create a united international front against Iran.

Sanctions initially slowed centrifuge installation and uranium enrichment in the early 2010s, but Iran continued technical progress (stockpiling knowledge, improving centrifuge designs). By the time the JCPOA was negotiated, Iran’s program was more advanced than in 2006.

Grace Wyler, “Iran Has Started Moving Centrifuges To Boost Uranium Enrichment,” August 22, 2011:

Iran has begun transferring centrifuges to its new underground nuclear plant site near Qum, the country's state-run television station reported Monday.

Long duration created “sanctions fatigue” internationally and gave Iran time to evade restrictions through workarounds. Many analysts argue that sanctions work best when they are sharp, time-limited, and paired with credible diplomatic incentives/off-ramps — not indefinite economic warfare.

3. Did Not Target the Right People/Entities

The continuation of “broad” vs. “smart” sanctions:

Early sanctions were often blunt instruments that hit the general population (inflation, currency collapse, medicine shortages, middle-class erosion) more than the political elite. This created humanitarian costs without directly pressuring decision-makers.

Targeted sanctions (on specific individuals, IRGC-linked companies, or dual-use technology) were more precise but were evaded or not enforced.

The regime’s elite (especially IRGC-linked networks) often profited from sanctions through control of illicit trade and patronage systems, while ordinary Iranians and the private sector suffered most. This eroded the middle class — a group historically associated with moderation and reform.

Later iterations tried to be more targeted (e.g., sectoral sanctions on oil, banking, and shipping), but comprehensive measures still had diffuse effects. Sanctions did impose real costs on regime-linked elites in some cases (e.g., stock market reactions to sanctions relief), but not enough to force fundamental behavioral change on the nuclear issue or regional policies.

Additional Sanctions Implementation: The administration continued enforcing and expanding the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability, and Divestment Act (CISADA) of 2010. In May 2011, Obama’s Executive Order 13574 attempted to implement parts of CISADA that were failing (see previous Substack). In late 2011, further measures isolated Iran from the international financial system, including identifying Iran as a “jurisdiction of primary money laundering concern” under Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act.

National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for FY 2012 (signed December 2011): This legislation, supported by the administration, included new sanctions targeting Iran’s Central Bank, supposedly making it harder for Iran to sell oil and access global finance. Iran always found ways to evade the sanctions.

Covert Cyber Operations (Ongoing in 2011) : The U.S. (in cooperation with Israel) continued the “Operation Olympic Games” cyber program, which had produced the Stuxnet worm. Although Stuxnet was first publicly identified in 2010, the program involved ongoing sophisticated cyberattacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities (especially the Natanz uranium enrichment site). Reports later revealed that Obama had accelerated and personally overseen aspects of these operations after taking office, even after a programming error caused Stuxnet to spread beyond Iran.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf: Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in late 2011 amid escalating sanctions. The U.S. responded by maintaining a strong naval presence in the region and rejecting Iran’s warnings. A U.S. RQ-170 Sentinel drone was captured by Iran in December 2011 near Kashmar.

Obama’s 2011 Iran policy built on earlier efforts (including UN Security Council Resolution 1929 in 2010 and CISADA). The public relations goal was to slow Iran’s nuclear progress through economic strangulation while avoiding direct military confrontation.

No major direct negotiations with Iran occurred in 2011. Next time, we discuss the secret talks began gaining momentum in 2012, leading to the purposely disastrous (for US) 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal. The strategy emphasized “pressure and engagement,” with pressure dominating that year, as Iran knew engagement would only reveal their end of the world intentions.

The “dual-track” approach gave the leftist political pundits and Obamanistas the grist they needed to crank out puff pieces and praise for Hussein’s bullet train to Hell intentions. Sanctions would supposedly raise the cost of defiance, and combined with offers of diplomacy if Iran complied with international obligations to curtail its nuclear program, was sure to work.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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