Obama: CIA Legend - Iran's BFF, Pt 3

Again, early in his presidency, Obama had offered faux engagement (“an extended hand”) to Iran, presenting boatloads of blather as a solution. By 2010, after Iran’s disputed 2009 election, continued uranium enrichment, and rejection of fuel-swap proposals, the administration shift in emphasis toward ramped up rhetoric while maintaining that the goal was a negotiated resolution, not regime change. Obama repeatedly said the U.S. stood with the Iranian people seeking universal rights; however, his inaction when the Iranians risked their lives for freedom merely resulted in death in the streets and further crackdowns by the murderous Mullahs.

By design, Obama’s initial “outstretched hand” diplomatic reset with Iran in 2009 failed, per our previous Substack. Yet, there was hope and change. The maniacal Mullahs saw in Hussein realization of their decades-long hope to change the balance of power in their direction in order to destroy Israel and ultimately America. Hussein, in that regard, to Iran, was truly a gift from Allah.

Meanwhile, the administration focused on the false notion that Iran’s leadership only cared about their public persona. Did Obama actually think that reversing public scorn was Iran’s main goal? Surely, Iran’s repeated chants of Death to Israel, Death to America were just talking points. After all, talking points were, and continue to be, Obama’s stock in trade. One of Obama’s key talking points is that he is a “Christian.”

One would think that Obama’s Muslim father and step-father, emersion in Islam while in Indonesia from age 6 to 10, his having “experienced Islam on three continents,” and stating that “the Muslim call to prayer is one of the prettiest sounds on Earth at sunset,” were indications that he might lean in that direction. But do not believe your lying eyes and ears, or his experience, Hussein has always been true red white and blue, only acting in the best interests of America. Hog wash.

So, in 2010, Hussein continued his secret efforts to ensure Iran would continue it’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. Yet, in order to appear to be doing the opposite, publicly, he increased international and unilateral focus on stifling Iran’s nuclear program. The administration’s policy of futile diplomacy combined with the already imposed useless economic sanctions would continue come Hell or high water.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle. -Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Obama’s goal was, and continues to this day, creating the conditions under which America would succumb…to Islam and communism.

Allison Kushner, fpa.org, “The Evolution of Obama’s Iran Policy:”

Unsuccessful attempts to negotiate, combined with Iran’s disregard for human rights, paved the way for the Obama administration’s implementation of new sanctions against Iran. Passed by the United States Congress in June 2010 and signed into law by President Obama in July 2010, the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability, and Divestment Act, in part, expanded preexisting sanctions on Iran’s energy-related activities. September 2010 sanctions blocked assets of Iranian government officials, members of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, and others accused of human rights abuses by the United States. Ultimately, extensive unilateral and international sanctions were unsuccessful.

The public declarations of tough action and Iran in handcuffs were shouted from the Western rooftops. Meanwhile, Hussein’s beloved Muslim Call to Prayer repeatedly blaring from Tehran’s minarets drowned out the senseless noise.

Sanctions, When At First They Fail, Double Down

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1929 (June 9, 2010)

The Obama administration secured passage of the toughest UN sanctions on Iran to date. The resolution “banned” Iran from acquiring certain weapons, imposed an arms embargo, froze assets of key entities and individuals, and restricted ballistic missile development. It was the fourth round of UN sanctions and had broad (though not unanimous) international support, including votes from Russia and China. Although the three previous rounds of sanctions had failed, surely the forth time would be the charm. History would prove otherwise. Iran was basking in the charm of Western stupidity and duplicity.

Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability, and Divestment Act (CISADA)

Signed into law by Obama on July 1, 2010. The most significant U.S. legislation on Iran during Hussein’ first term. It expanded sanctions by:

Targeting Iran’s ability to import refined petroleum and the goods/services needed to develop its domestic refining capacity.

Imposing penalties on foreign companies that invested in or assisted Iran’s energy sector.

Strengthening financial sanctions and restricting Iran’s access to the international banking system.

Addressing human rights abuses by the Iranian regime.

Obama described it as part of the “toughest and most comprehensive multilateral sanctions” Iran had ever faced. Yes, Iran faced it, and defaced it, like always. Round four sanctions joined the previous three failures in the ash heap of history. Not even a year had passed when even Democrats in the U.S. Congress agreed that CISADA was already a failure. The solution, more worthless words on paper.

Alfred Nurja, ArmsControl.org, “Controversial Waiver Provisions in the New Iran Sanctions Bill:”

As we approach the one year anniversary of the CISADA Act , the U.S. Congress is considering new Iran sanctions legislation. Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.), Democratic ranking member Howard Berman (D-Calif.) and a number of other House Members have introduced a new bill in the House, entitled Iran Threat Reduction Act. (H.R. 1905). The Senate is expected to soon follow suit with a bill of its own.

Per the congressional press release:

"U.S. policy towards Iran has offered a lot of bark, but not enough bite. This new bipartisan legislation would bring to bear the full weight of the U.S. by seeking to close the loopholes in existing energy and financial sanctions laws, while increasing the type and number of sanctions to be imposed."

By then, the Mullahs, having evaded every “punitive” action the U.S. and UN could muster, behind the scenes gleefully awaited the next round of shadow boxing.

Additional U.S. Treasury and Executive Actions

Throughout 2010, the administration designated more Iranian banks, shipping companies (including IRISL), Revolutionary Guard-linked entities, and individuals for sanctions. In September 2010, Obama issued an executive order targeting Iranian officials involved in human rights abuses.

Talk, Talk, Talk

In his September 23, 2010, speech to the UN General Assembly, Obama stated that Iran was the only NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) signatory unable to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, warned of consequences, but left the door open to diplomacy “should Iran choose to walk through it.”

Coming Up:

These 2010 measures laid the groundwork for even more useless sanctions in 2011–2012 and, years later, the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA / Iran nuclear deal).

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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