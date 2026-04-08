Obama: CIA Legend - Iran's BFF, Pt 2

As soon as Obama was installed as U.S. President in 2009, he unveiled his sinister, life-long ambition to transform America into an Islamic state. A key to that plan was to use Iran as a weapon of U.S. destruction. But first, he had to destabilize the Middle East and North Africa.

Hisham Melherm, TheCairoReview.com, “Obama’s Tarnished Legacy in the Middle East,”

President Obama’s leadership in the Middle East has been found wanting, especially when judged against the high expectations he raised in speeches, notably in his famous address to the Islamic World from Cairo in June 2009. He has talked about ending America’s wars in the region, achieving Arab-Israeli peace in his first term, engaging Iran and Syria, ushering in a “new beginning” with the Islamic World, and helping Arabs who rebelled against despots. The fallout from Obama’s policies includes the ongoing civil war in Libya, the festering Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the stifling of democracy movements, a deepening rift in U.S. relations with the governments in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and of course the political and military disaster in Syria.

Melherm is correct, and it was all according to Obama’s dark plan.

Hussein’s approach to Iran focused on presenting a facade of diplomatic engagement and outreach, while aiding and abetting Iran’s terrorism sponsorship and nuclear program.

In our previous Substack, we highlighted Obama’s 2009 direct video address to the Iranian leaders celebrating the Persian New Year (Nowruz). He offered a “new beginning” based on mutual respect, saying the U.S. was committed to diplomacy that addressed the full range of issues and sought “constructive ties.”

Obama explicitly stated: “We seek instead engagement that is honest and grounded in mutual respect.” Naturally, Obama’s adoring supporters viewed this as an olive branch after decades of hostility. In reality, it was merely a public relations ploy distracting the gullible and using intelligence community black hats to diminish America using Iran as a cudgel.

Engagement Policy and P5+1 Negotiations

Obama committed the U.S. to full participation in the P5+1 (U.S., UK, France, Russia, China + Germany) talks with Iran without preconditions. The Obama administration joined as a full participant to “address Iran's nuclear program.

In September 2009, Iran’s secret underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordow near Qom was publicly revealed, increasing international pressure for action to be taken against Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

In October 2009, the U.S. joined P5+1 talks in Geneva. A tentative agreement emerged for a nuclear fuel swap (Iran would ship low-enriched uranium abroad in exchange for fuel for its research reactor). Iran later backed away from the deal. Per the plan, Obama knew that Iran would never give up an ounce of uranium, as weapons grade uranium enrichment was essential to their primary goal to develop the means to first destroy the “Little Satan,” Israel, and then the “Great Satan,” the U.S.

Response to the 2009 Iranian Presidential Election and Green Movement

The June 12, 2009, Iranian presidential election, which declared incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad the winner with ~63% of the vote, was widely disputed due to allegations of widespread fraud and rigging. Mir-Hossein Mousavi and other candidates rejected the results, sparking massive, sustained protests known as “The Green Movement."

Obama initially expressed caution, calling for Iran to respect the will of its people and avoid violence, but he avoided strong condemnation or direct support for the protesters. His cover story being he did not want U.S. interference to undermine the opposition or give the regime an excuse to crack down harder. In reality, Obama needed the protests to fail so his hard line soul mate, Ahmadinejad, could press forward with Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian dissidents accused Obama of being too passive or “silent” while the regime violently suppressed the protests, killing dozens and arresting thousands. Obama later pretended that this as one of his regrets, saying he should have spoken out more forcefully in support of the demonstrators. Easy to say as the bodies were already buried and his goal of cementing the power of the nefarious Iranian regime had been achieved.

Charles Krauthammer, rrstar.com, “Obama too passive on response for Iran,” June 22, 2009:

Millions of Iranians take to the streets to defy a theocratic dictatorship that, among its other finer qualities, is a self-declared enemy of America and the tolerance and liberties it represents. The demonstrators are fighting on their own, but they await just a word that America is on their side. And what do they hear from the president of the United States? Silence. Then, worse. Three days in, the president makes clear his policy: continued “dialogue” with their clerical masters.

2009: Give Diplomacy A Chance…to Fail When It’s Too Late To Reverse

Obama’s first-year strategy of supposed “engagement and diplomacy,” was doomed to fail, which was the goal from the outset. Similar to Obama’s domestic approach, for example, Obamacare. Develop and sell programs that drain the middle class, and upon failure, prevent the ability to go back to a workable system. Was Obama following the example of Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes? Upon invading Mexico in 1519, Cortez destroyed his own boats, preventing any chance of retreat.

By the end of 2009, after Iran’s rejection of the fuel swap and the regime’s crackdown on protesters, Obama implemented phase two: Multilateral sanctions, which he knew would be evaded by both Iran and a complicit EU. Iran outran the sanctions through a "dark fleet" of oil tankers, rebranded shipments via third parties like Malaysia, and clandestine banking mechanisms to move money, often bypassing detection. Europe “struggled with enforcement,” with some entities exploiting loopholes or using intermediaries to ensure sanctions against Iran would fail. The plan worked perfectly.

Was Obama watching re-runs?

"I love it when a plan comes together"

Colonel John "Hannibal" Smith, 1980s TV show The A-Team.

Obama’s “outstretched hand” policy of 2009 laid the groundwork for the later JCPOA nuclear deal. By 2015, after Iran had repeatedly slapped away that outstretched hand, such weakness was deemed merely overly optimistic about Iran’s willingness to reciprocate. In reality, the outcome was again, perfectly in sync with Obama’s dark plan, which continued to unfold and was gaining steam.

“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”

— Sun Tzu, “The Art of War”

U.S.: Be weak when you are strong, become weaker until you are crushed.

— Barack Hussein Obama, My Dark Plan For America

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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