Obama: CIA Legend - Hussein Redefines Democracy

In 2023, Obama continued his focus on pursuing his distorted vision of democracy. The word “democracy” means different things to different people, but it appears that deep down, Barack either does not know what it really means, or knows perfectly well and endeavors to defeat it. Twice during that year, he used public forums to express his vision. Unfortunately, his words do not match his actions in any way when it comes to promoting democratic principles.

First, Barry was off to Greece in June to speak at the SNF Nostos Conference on global challenges facing democracy and “ways to protect it.”

Barack Obama, “My Remarks at the 2023 SNF Nostos Conference,” June 23, 2023:

One of the central ideas behind democracy is we agree to a set of rules, and within those rules we have competition. And what we say is we’re going to debate, we’re going to argue, we’re going to have differences, but we’re also going to have something called forbearance. We’re going to recognize not everybody is going to agree with us and we’ll compete but, at the end of the day, there will be elections and the winners will try to advance their platform. The losers will, and I’ve lost occasionally, it doesn’t feel good. But we go back, we retool, we sharpen our message. There’s cooperation within the competition. That sense that we can agree without being disagreeable, without demonizing the other side, that’s central to the Democratic idea.

Again, at the very moment Obama was spouting this propaganda, he had been leading a treasonous conspiracy to overthrow the United States for seven years. In 2020, Obama successfully orchestrated a coup d-etat depriving Donald Trump of his victory in the 2020 presidential election. As he sat on that stage, Obama was continuing his treacherous activities to destroy Trump and prevent him from rightfully resuming his presidency. Only a demon, or the demon possessed was presenting itself.

Read Jerome R. Corsi, “Coup d’Etat: Exposing Deep State Treason and the Plan to Re-Elect President Trump”

Later that year, on November 3, Obama appeared at the Democracy Forum in Chicago. It was the second annual forum focused on how innovations like AI affect economic and social inclusion, the future of work, and strengthening democracy. Obama delivered remarks emphasizing that a true democracy requires an economy accessible to everyone and discussed building inclusive institutions.

Obama.org, “Read President Obama’s remarks from the 2023 Democracy Forum,”

Right here in America, but also around the world, we’ve seen a continued assault on democratic norms, escalating political polarization, a lot of it fueled by a steady stream of misinformation, and bile on social media.

Obama’s words were totally correct, and he knew they were accurate, because he was the commander of the assault. Then his assault on our intelligence continued:

We’re here because we believe that humanity can bridge our differences and make better choices, that we can see each other and listen to each other, and imagine each other’s hardships and pain, and that this better future is most likely to happen under democratic systems of government, democracies in which everyone’s dignity is recognized, where the rule of law and human rights are respected by everybody, where people have a voice in how they’re governed, where we all have a stake in maintaining the social order, and where we can disagree with each other, sometimes bitterly, without losing sight of the ties that bind us together.

Again, these words were spewing from the mouth of the leader of the coup, the destroyer of our democratic systems, the purveyor of darkness of every form. but he continued on:

That’s why we’re here. That’s the work you’re doing. And if we’re right, that a renewed commitment to democracy is a key ingredient to solving all our other big challenges. And we have so much more work to do. Because right now, we’re up against a set of economic and technological and cultural trends that are sweeping across the globe, and they’re weakening people’s commitment to democratic values. And they are promoting violence, and domination. And they’re making us blind to each other. And they’re making us cynical about our capacity to work together and govern ourselves.

Fortunately for US, and unfortunately for the demon class, that work they had to do is being halted, and even reversed as you are reading this post.

The bottom line is this: While there may be, in fact, better ways than capitalism to organize the productive capacity of large modern societies, we haven’t discovered those systems yet. Maybe one of you will invent them. Maybe there’s an Adam Smith out there somewhere.

Adam Smith? Perhaps Xi Jinping, or Zorhan Mamdani?

But just because an economic system generates wealth and innovation, it doesn’t mean it guarantees and good society. Because from the outset, it turns out market-based systems have been compatible with slavery, caste systems, colonialization, war, exploitation, corruption, fraud, autocracy, the poisoning of our natural environment.

A good society? One in which an islamic communist steals total control?

Fortunately, thanks to the accumulated efforts, bit by bit, of reformers and organizers and visionaries, not so different from many of you, some, mostly democratic governments, began to recognize the need to moderate capitalism’s excesses.

Excesses like freedom of speech and thought?

In democratic countries, unequal economic power translated into unequal political power, and the wealthiest people and the largest corporations who could afford lobbyists and political donations were able to press to weaken labor laws, ease regulations, slash taxes, punch holes in the safety net, and reduce government investment in public goods.

Yes, in 2008, the wealthiest people and largest corporations (tech companies) in the U.S. put their money and muscle behind selecting Barack Hussein Obama to reside in the Oval Office. When Trump upset the 16 year plan for Hillary to close out the transition to Obama’s vision of democracy, radical action, in which Obama’s terrorist mentors Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn specialize was mobilized.

But until Trump was taken out, politically and otherwise, Obama proposed a solution to the tragedy of capitalism: unionization.

…today, only 6% of private sector jobs in the U.S. are unionized, 6% of private sector jobs are unionized. In the UK and Canada, it’s twice that. It’s still not great. The good news is that positive attitudes towards unions in the U.S. are the highest that they’ve been in more than 50 years. And we’ve also seen successful strikes, most recently between autoworkers and the big three automakers, that show the power of unions to get a better deal for their workers. We need to take advantage of this changing mood to push for stronger labor laws, both at the national level and the state levels. And we should support international movements to create unions in other economies. But if unions want to grow their memberships, they’re also going to have to change how they do business.

Unions such as the Service Employees International Union SEIU

Michael Watson, “A History of Everything Leftist Unionism: The Rise of the SEIU,” March 6, 2025:

Stern’s Obama Gambit Andy Stern succeeded Sweeney as leader of the SEIU after a brief internal power struggle. He would expand the merge-and-absorb growth tactic, employing it within SEIU to much controversy to reorganize local unions into “mega-locals” whose leaders owed allegiance to him rather than to union members.

At the federal level, SEIU and Stern were key allies of Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, spending over $60 million by Stern’s own statements to secure the 44th president’s election. The union’s principal goal was the passage of the Employee Free Choice Act (EFCA), legislation that would have instituted several policies to ease union organizing, most notably compelling union recognition by majority signatures on union cards (known as “card check”). Stern received considerable face time with senior administration officials and President Obama himself early in the Obama administration, being one of the most frequent outside visitors to the White House. Patrick Gaspard, an alumnus of 1199SEIU’s political operation, became a senior aide to President Obama.

The healthcare sector unions were essential to Obama destroying America’s best of any alternative healthcare system when Obama was anointed president by replacing it with Obamacare. Obamacare was the gateway to single-payer socialized medicine (Medicare for all). The reality of the failure of Obamacare, and need to return to the prior system with some modifications has become obvious to everyone with more than two functioning synapses except Obama.

Of course, Obama was not nearly finished sharing his unique insights at that 2023 faux democracy forum, but we’ll save the rest for later so you can recover your sanity.

Why Obama’s sudden obsession with “democracy?” After all, Hussein was up to his eye balls in his continuing conspiracy to overthrow the actual democratic institutions of the Unites States. Taking time away from the cabal’s primary goal of destroying Donald Trump, his supporters, and the democratic election system that had already chosen him twice and was about to do so again meant that the temporary focus shift had to be of extreme importance. Perhaps the indoctrination Barry received as a youth in Hawaii from card carrying communist Frank Marshall Davis, one of Barry’s most influential mentors holds the key. We’ll explore that thought in the next Substack.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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