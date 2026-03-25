Obama: CIA Legend - Community Organizing 2.0

Although no longer in the White House, in 2018, Obama focused the open activities of his new shadow presidency into active politics, specifically focusing on the “fundamental" issue for the future of the Democratic Party: redistricting.

Rather than running for office himself, he utilized his "community organizing" skills to build a grassroots and legal infrastructure designed to counter Republican efforts to undue decades of Democrat gerrymandering though state-level map-drawing.

Obama Organizes Against America

InfluenceWatch.org, “Organizing for Action (OFA),”

Organizing for Action (OFA) was an advocacy group that was the lineal descendant of the campaign organizations supporting the election of former President Barack Obama, Obama for America and Organizing for America. OFA was a 501(c)(4) devoted to preserving and building on the Obama agenda. On December 20, 2018, Obama announced that Organizing for Action would be folded into the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC). Obama said that the merger would create a “joint force that is focused on this issue of singular importance” (redistricting). OFA’s website now links to the homepage of All On the Line, a project of the NDRC.

Obama put it all on the line alright, openly and deceptively creating and assigning himself to a “behind the curtain” leadership position as Puppet Master.

All On The Line is a left-of-center advocacy campaign focused on pushing congressional redistricting efforts favorable to Democratic politicians. It is a fiscally-sponsored project of the National Redistricting Action Fund (NRAF). All On the Line was created when NRAF merged with Organizing for Action (OFA), an advocacy group dedicated to preserving and building upon former President Barack Obama’s agenda.

Obama creates an octopus of influence, that spreads its tentacles nationwide to spread his wrong-headed vision in all directions.

On October 23, 2017, OFA announced that it was forming a partnership with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) to pursue legislative redistricting to aid Democrats. NDRC, a PAC formed by former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder in early 2017, funds Democratic Party politicians and litigates against Republican Party politicians for what it calls “gerrymandering” in state legislative and congressional districts.

Once again, with lawfare as its weapon of choice, Obama leads the democrat litigation machine to ensure his Democrat dominance to the detriment of fair elections.

In an email obtained by Politico in October 2017, Barack Obama wrote to recipients: “OFA volunteers and supporters will provide the grassroots organizing capacity and mobilization that we’ll need to win state-level elections and move other initiatives forward ahead of the 2021 redistricting process, making sure that states are in the best position to draw fair maps.”

By “fair maps” Obama means preserving the gerrymandered voting districts created to elect only Democrats.

On December 20, 2018, the Atlantic wrote that, according to Obama, Organizing for Action would be folded into the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. Obama said that the merger would create a “joint force that is focused on this issue of singular importance” (redistricting).

Obama has been laser-focused on ensuring his Communist/Islamist view of the American future comes to pass. The roots of his efforts go back to his time in Chicago as a community organizer, his favorite position.

Organizing For Action was actually the third iteration of OFA, which itself reaches back to Barack Obama’s first presidential election campaign in 2008 when it was named “Obama for America.” Shortly before Obama’s inauguration, the then-President-elect announced that Obama for America would be reformed into Organizing for America. The second iteration of OFA officially launched in mid-March 2009.

So, Obama was hoping that the third time around would be the change needed to fulfill his dreams and our nightmares.

Democracy Alliance

Democracy Alliance is a collective of wealthy left-progressive donors that meet at semi-annual conferences for the purpose of providing a list of recommended recipients to major donors. Organizing for Action was on Democracy Alliance’s list because of its network of over five million members that support progressive legislation.

The Democracy Alliance only supports Democrat candidates, and top of the list: Kamala Harris for President.

Donald Shaw, ReadSludge.com, “Harris Backed by 8.4X More ‘Dark Money’ Than Trump,”

Nearly $220 million from "dark money" nonprofits has already flowed into super PACs spending money on the presidential race.

The Kamala Harris campaign has a massive advantage over the Donald Trump campaign in super PAC contributions from secretive “dark money” groups. Super PACs supporting Harris have raised at least $195.8 million from dark money groups this election cycle, while those backing Trump have raised at least $23.2 million, according to a Sludge analysis of Federal Election Commission data.

Fortunately, dark money isn’t everything.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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