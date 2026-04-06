Obama: CIA Legend, Barry vs. U.S.

We once again enter the door which leads to the growing legend: you unlock this door with the key of imagination, beyond it is another dimension…a dimension of sound bites, a dimension of darkness, a dimension of mindlessness, you’re moving into a land of both shadow and imaginary substance, of stranger things, and nightmares presented as dreams, you’ve just crossed over into The Barry Zone.

From the moment Obama graduated from Columbia University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, his miseducation was preparing him with the weapons he would use against US.

Brent Edward, “Secrets Behind Obama’s Columbia Past Revealed,“ digitalchew.com:

The Cloward-Piven Strategy: A Plan to Overwhelm America At Columbia, Obama was exposed to the Cloward-Piven strategy, a plan designed to collapse the economy by overloading welfare systems. This strategy aligns with Obama’s policies, expanding welfare and opening borders, potentially leading to economic collapse. The goal? To replace capitalism with socialism.

As President, Obama expanded several social programs—most notably the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Obamacare was not meant to succeed in the way promised to the public, once we were allowed to read it (after passage). As a program, it was meant to fail, and fail it did, in spectacular fashion. As a method to draw America closer to collapse, it succeeded, also in a spectacular way. The failure and success were both vital parts of Obama’s dark plan.

ParagonInstitute.org, “The Falsehoods of Obamacare: A Dozen Broken Promises, Seven Million Canceled Plans, and Hundreds of Billion in Debt:”

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) was jammed through Congress in 2010 with several enticing promises. Fourteen years later, we look back at the very different real-world results: At least a dozen significant promises were broken.

The ACA was supposed to “bend the cost curve” downward, but health care costs increased instead. Premiums for individual market plans doubled.

Although touted as a means of reducing the deficit, the ACA has added hundreds of billions to cumulative deficits and is a significant contributor to the growing national debt.

The most famous broken promise was that people would not lose preferred insurance plans and doctors. Seven million consumers had their plans canceled already by the end of 2013.

Medicaid was supposed to be the cheaper way of expanding insurance coverage. In the real world, the per enrollee cost of Medicaid expansion is nearly 60 percent greater than what experts projected.

In addition, Obamacare added burdensome taxes, penalties, and fees, for example:

3.8% Net Investment Income Tax (on investment income for high earners)

0.9% additional Medicare tax on high wages

To fund expanded coverage:

Penalty for not having insurance

Fees on some healthcare industries (passed on to consumers)

Taxes on high-cost insurance plans (the “Cadillac tax”)

Obama’s specific policies—taxation, healthcare costs, regulation—were but starting points to replace capitalism with socialism. Hillary Clinton was to complete the transition from 2017-2024 (final phase of the 16 year demolition plan for America). Trump overturned that apple cart, thank God.

Obama’s Regulation Assault on America

For example through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

In 2009, the Environmental Protection Agency issued the Endangerment Finding under the Clean Air Act. It concluded that Greenhouse gases (like CO₂) endanger public health and welfare. Or was there a hidden agenda? An agenda that is now being dismantled by President Trump.

EPA Director Lee Zeldin posted on X the Trump Administration’s rollback of Obama’s 2009 overreach. Director Zeldin also addressed the Supreme Court’s decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo is a major shift in how federal regulations are interpreted—and it directly overturned the long-standing Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. doctrine.

For facts about environmental issues, go here:

Jerome R. Corsi, “The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation,” August 22, 2022:

The book exposes global warming as a “manufactured crisis” used to justify expanded government control over energy and the economy. To here the truth from an actual climate expert, go watch this:

Dr. Corsi interview with Dr. Willie Soon, renowned climate scientist, geoscientist. astrophysicist and honoree of the “Courage in Defense of Science Award" at the Ninth International Conference on Climate Change in 2014. Dr. Soon breaks down, examines, and exposes several lies coming from Climate Change Alarmists within and outside of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and other groups tied to the green agenda.

Edward continues:

Weaponizing Government: From Wayne Root to Trump Obama allegedly used government agencies to target opponents. Wayne Root, a vocal critic, faced IRS audits, suggesting Obama used the IRS to silence critics. Later, Trump faced similar attacks, including the Russia collusion narrative. This pattern indicates a strategy to weaponize government against political enemies.

As we are learning on a daily basis, Edward’s allegations regarding Obama’s attack on his political nemeses were not only correct, but a mere tip of that iceberg.

Obama’s weaponization of government is such an important and wide-ranging topic, that it will take more than one Substack to cover. But as legendary Jedi Master Yoda would say, “uncover that dark truth we will.” Stay tuned.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone:

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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