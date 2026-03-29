Obama: CIA Legend - Barry Jabs US

In 2021, Obama was a primary figure in the dark force effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. His strategy focused on two main areas: high-profile public service announcements (PSAs) with other former presidents and targeted outreach to communities of color to address supposed “historical medical mistrust.” In this case, the medical mistrust would prove to be warranted as exposed later in 2025.

Todd S. Callender J.D., Jerome R. Corsi Ph.D., Craig D. Campbell Ph.D.:

Disease X and Medical Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant

Disease X and Medical Martial Law explains how to defeat the “Great Reset” elite, who in the interest of global depopulation, aim to establish themselves as the New World Order ruling oligarchy, capable of subverting our national sovereignty through a One-World-Government United Nations World Health Organization, implementing forced inoculation of the global population with a new, lethal mRNA vaccine called a “replicon” in a government-engineered health crisis with the goal of killing billions of people.

The “It’s Up To You” Campaign

In March 2021, Obama joined former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush in a series of PSAs. The goal was to show a united, non-partisan front in favor of the vaccine.

Former Presidents and COVID-19 Vaccine “Facts” This video shows the former Deep State presidents united to share their personal reasons for getting vaccinated and to urge the public to do the same.

The Message: Obama emphasized that the vaccine was about “hope” and protecting loved ones. Was he hoping all gullible white people would die? He spoke personally about missing his mother-in-law, Marian Robinson, and wanting to “hug her and see her on her birthday.” How touching.

The Visual: The ads featured footage of the Deep State former presidents and First Ladies supposedly receiving their shots to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

A Notable Absence: Donald Trump was not included in these PSAs, the excuse being they were filmed during President Biden’s inauguration and Trump was off somewhere licking his wounds having failed to be re-elected. Actually, Trump knew the election had been stolen and thus did not attend the anointing.

Summary of Obama’s 2021 Key Jab Promotion Messages Safety: “The science is clear; these vaccines are safe and effective.” Motivation: Get back to the people and moments we miss (family, sports, work). Then watch your favorite athlete collapse. Equity: Ensuring Black and Latino communities have equal access and accurate information, as if the information were color-sensitive. It’s always about race and perceived persecution. Personal: “Michelle and I got vaccinated... it could save your life.” Show us the needle marks. Never mind, no way to determine what was injected.



Targeted Community Outreach

Recognizing that vaccine hesitancy was higher in some minority communities due to claims of “historical medical racism,” Obama engaged in several specific dialogues throughout 2021:

HBCU Engagement: Obama met with students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to discuss the science behind the vaccine. He explained that the speed of development was a “testament to modern technology” rather than a sign of “cutting corners.” Obama shifted from the “commencement inspiration” of 2020 to a more urgent, functional role in the national public health strategy. While his 2020 speeches focused on graduation and social justice, his 2021 outreach was defined by vaccine advocacy and bridging the gap between scientific institutions and the Black community.

Obama & HBCU Students Talk Vaccines, Race, & Leadership” (May 2021) In May 2021, Obama hosted a high-profile virtual roundtable specifically with students from several HBCUs. This wasn’t a formal speech, but a direct dialogue aimed at addressing vaccine hesitancy . Addressing the “Speed” Concern: One of the most common questions from students was how the vaccine was developed so quickly. Obama explained that it was a “testament to modern technology” and decades of existing research, rather than a sign of “cutting corners.” Actually, it was the byproduct of VP Mike Pence’s “Operation Warp Speed” and the pharmaceutical industrial complex cranking out as much poison as quickly as possible. The “Self-Inflicted Wound”: Obama told students that not taking advantage of an effective solution to the plandemic would be a “self-inflicted wound that we just can’t afford.” Empowering Students as Leaders: Obama urged the students to be “front-line” ambassadors on their campuses, noting that people often trust their peers more than government officials (that trust eroded greatly by Obama himself [a truth not included in his remarks).

Sports & Culture: Obama appeared in a television special called Roll Up Your Sleeves alongside NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal . During the special, he urged Black and Latino Americans to get vaccinated to prevent their communities from being disproportionately harmed by the virus. Actually, it would have been the opposite, but minority healthcare hesitancy saved black lives.

The “Misfit” Perspective: In several interviews, Obama acknowledged why some might feel like “outsiders” or be skeptical of government programs, but he argued that the “indisputable” science made the vaccine a necessary tool for survival.

Policy and Science Defense

Throughout the year, Obama frequently defended the supposed scientific process:

Dr. Fauci Dialogues: Obama participated in recorded conversations with Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer common questions about side effects and the technology behind mRNA vaccines.

Addressing Conspiracy Theories: He was vocal about the “public messaging challenge,” warning that “anti-vax internet” misinformation was a powerful force that required clear, persistent counter-messaging from trusted leaders. Of course, once again, the conspiracy theories turned out to be conspiracy facts as we exposed:

Disease X and Medical Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant

Obama Pounds “Misfit” Theme

During these 2021 sessions, Obama often touched on the feeling of being an outsider—a theme consistent with his own “misfit” narrative. He acknowledged that many Black Americans feel a “justified skepticism” toward the government due to historical medical racism (like the Tuskegee Study).

Obama argued that the best way to honor that history was to ensure that the community was not “left behind” in receiving the most modern, life-saving protections available.

Laura M. Bogart et al, Rand.org, “Black Americans Cite Low Vaccine Confidence, Mistrust, and Limited Access as Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccination,” August 6, 2021:

Following the development and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in late 2020, researchers, policymakers, and community leaders expressed concern about the low levels of confidence in COVID-19 vaccines among Black Americans across the United States. Although vaccination rates have increased over time, Black Americans are still being vaccinated at lower rates compared with other racial or ethnic groups

Did Obama’s messaging actually narrow the gap between Blacks and other races regarding COVID-19 vaccination? Was that a blessing or curse?

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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