Obama: CIA Legend - Barack's Tower of Babel

The year 2026 is a milestone for Barack Hussein Obama, as it marks the official completion of his largest post-presidency project: the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. While he continues his work through his Foundation and production company, his schedule this year is dominated by the grand opening and a shift toward a “living legacy” model of radical leftist leadership.

After years of construction and legal hurdles, the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park is opening its doors in June 2026. Of course in The Barry Zone, the delays, legal issues, and cost overruns are due to America’s continuing pattern of racial injustice.

Jill Jordan Sieder, AtlantaBlackStar.com, “Inside the $830M Obama Center Saga: Repeated Delays, Millions Spent Over Budget, and Lawsuits Claiming Racial Discrimination,” February 10, 2025:

A 53-year-old construction worker who fell several floors into a ventilation duct at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago last month is just the latest development causing concerns around the building of the center, whose budget has ballooned while its opening date has been repeatedly delayed. The worker, who suffered multiple injuries, was rushed to a hospital and later said to be in good condition, while a team from OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) reported to the site to investigate the incident and to ensure the safety of other workers. Meanwhile, on Jan. 17, a Black concrete contractor, Robert McGee, filed a $41 million lawsuit against the structural engineering firm on the project, claiming that racial discrimination and unexpected design changes caused long delays, cost overruns, damage to his reputation, and have him on the verge of bankruptcy.

Dedication Ceremony (June 18): Obama will lead an invitation-only ceremony on the John Lewis Plaza. The event is set to feature “global icons” and performances to mark the center’s official unveiling.

Public Opening (June 19): In a symbolic move, the campus and museum will open to the general public on Juneteenth. Obama has described the center not as a “monument to the past,” but as a permanent home for “hope and change” on the South Side.

America barely survived eight years of Obama’s vision of “hope and change.” Get ready for Obama’s dystopian version of our past and present as Hussein prepares the ground for his dark future, and our nightmare…unending strive, division, and racial focus.

The musical lineup for the opening remains under wraps; however, the Foundation has confirmed the "permanent" performers—the artists whose site-specific works will be unveiled on June 19:

Maya Lin: Designing the “Water Garden.”

Richard Hunt: His sculpture Book Bird will be a centerpiece.

Nick Cave & Marie Watt: Collaborating on a major textile/sculptural installation.

Jenny Holzer: Creating a text-based installation featuring the words of those who influenced the Obama presidency.

Yes, the performers represent all of US. Lin is of Chinese origin, Hunt is Black, Nick Cave of “Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds” is Australian, Marie Watt is enrolled in the Seneca Nation of Indians, and Holzer is a dedicated feminist. Interesting choices, all devoid of preference based upon culture, race, and worldview.

The guest list for the opening is sure to include Barack’s friends and mentors such as unrepentant domestic terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. One would think that Black Panther mentor Dr. Khalid Abdullah Tariq al-Mansour, who “mentored” Black Panther Party leaders such as Huey Newton and Bobby Seale is also on the list. al-Mansour spent decades advising members of the Saudi royal family, most notably Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

In 2008, Black former Manhattan Borough President Percy Sutton claimed in a televised interview that he was asked by Dr. Khalid al-Mansour to write a letter of recommendation for a "brilliant" young student named Barack Obama who was applying to Harvard Law School. Sutton noted that al-Mansour was raising money for Obama's education and was a close advisor to Prince Al-Waleed. The Prince was arrested in Saudi Arabia by MBS a month after the November 4, 2017 massacre in Las Vegas.

Was the selection of June 19th for the opening based solely upon completion of construction or was there a more significant issue at play?

Kevin D. Roberts, PhD, Heritage.org, “Don’t Let the Left Ruin Juneteenth’s True Meaning,” June 19, 2024:

Until the last four years, Juneteenth was an uncontroversial celebration of American freedom and the end of slavery in Texas.

The national acceptance of Juneteenth also began in a bipartisan fashion. President Trump was the first president to call for its adoption as a federal holiday in 2020, though it took a year for Congress to act. When it did, the bill passed the Senate with unanimous consent and 415-14 in the House.

The left has worked hard to co-opt the holiday and use it as a tool to divide their countrymen and to replace the real Independence Day. It began on the very first federal Juneteenth, when Democratic leaders tied the 156-year-old holiday to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Then, they named the national holiday “Juneteenth National Independence Day,” setting it up in opposition to July 4.

An Antichrist was created that has wreaked havoc on America and will continue to do so until the entire truth is revealed and an accounting is realized through a resurrected proper justice system (the very justice system Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro politicized and radicalized beyond recognition).

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/