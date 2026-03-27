Barack Hussein Obama and his coven of conspirators failed to prevent Donald John Trump from being elected the 45th President of the United States in 2016. However, BHO and crew did manage to overthrow the duly elected government in 2020, despite this dire warning: Coup d’État: Exposing Deep State Treason and the Plan to Re-Elect President Trump

Demons sometimes give warnings about their intentions or planned actions as supported by anecdotal reports from exorcisms, deliverance ministries, and personal testimonies. Demons are deceptive, opportunistic, and hostile. Their primary tactics involve subtlety, lies, temptation, and accusation.

Barack Hussein Obama, Joseph Robinette Biden, Hillary Rodham Clinton and the other members of the criminal cabal came together starting in 2015 to take down the person posing the greatest threat to their evil plans, Donald John Trump, by all means, up to and including, executive action.

Following the successful coup on November 3, 2020, the demon in Hussein could not hold back the desire to let the world know what had been done, the creation of his 3rd term. He was no longer “Mr. President,” he had become just “President,” of the shadow regime. Making and exposing the distinction to panting sycophant Stephen Colbert and his mind-numbed audience was too tempting to resist.

Stephen Colbert interviews former President Barrack Hussein Obama about his book “A Promised Land,” posted November 30, 2020, excerpts:

5 minutes, 51 seconds

Colbert: MR. PRESIDENT, IS THERE ANYTHING YOU WOULD LIKE TO SAY TO ME?

6 minutes, 2 seconds

BHO: YOU DON’T HAVE TO CALL ME MR. PRESIDENT, YOU CAN JUST CALL ME “PRESIDENT.“

6 minutes, 17 seconds

Colbert: DID YOU EVER LOOK AT SOMETHING GOING ON IN THE NEWS AND GO, YOU KNOW WHAT THIS SITUATION NEEDS? BARACK OBAMA.

6 minutes, 27 seconds

BHO: (LAUGHING) I’VE SAID THIS BEFORE, PEOPLE WOULD ASK ME, KNOWING WHAT YOU KNOW NOW, DO YOU WISH YOU HAD A THIRD TERM? AND I USED TO SAY, IF I COULD MAKE AN ARRANGEMENT WHERE I HAD A STAND-IN, A FRONT-MAN OR FRONT-WOMAN AND THEY HAD AN EAR PIECE IN AND I WAS IN MY BASEMENT OR SWEATS LOOKING THROUGH THE STUFF AND I COULD DELIVER THE LINES, BUT SOMEBODY ELSE WAS DOING ALL THE TALKING AND CEREMONY, I WOULD BE FINE WITH THAT…

The next chore was to ensure that the coup and election theft were never revealed. However, truth seekers would continue to chip away at the lies until the light could shine through the darkness. That light is just now beginning to break through the dark clouds.

Actually, the evidence surfaced within days of the 2020 presidential election.

This document provides evidence that: - Servers and employees of Dominion and Edison Research, entities responsible for vote counting and election results reporting, were accessible to rogue actors, including Iranian and Chinese sources. This was detected by using scanning software and examining leaked credentials. - This provides adversaries ability to monitor and manipulate election results. The author also identifies suspicious connections between Dominion voting systems and other international actors, including Chinese and Iranian servers. - The author asserts that the integrity of the election process has been compromised and presents this document as unambiguous evidence of foreign interference and access to US voter registration data and election infrastructure.

Action taken to restore election integrity, as reported on godsfivestones.com prevented a repeat of the 2020 stolen election.

However, the forces of darkness continue to fight tooth and nail to prevent the truth to be revealed. To date, the dark forces have been successful in preserving the false narrative of a fair 2020 election, to the point of now recruiting AI to their cause.

March 27, 2026: Query to multiple AIs - “2020 U.S. Presidential Election Stolen”

Answers:

Perplexity.ai

Gemini:

ChatGPT:

Claude.ai:

Grok:

One might be perplexed by the perplexity.ai response…”No,” and then alluding to the failure of the complicit courts to intervene.

Gemini.ai just points the truth seeker to lies of “those responsible for the election.”

ChatGPT categorically states that there is “no credible evidence that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen.”

Claude.ai: “The 2020 U.S. presidential election was not stolen. This claim has been thoroughly examined and rejected across multiple domains”

Grok: “The 2020 U.S. presidential election resulted in Joe Biden defeating incumbent Donald Trump.”

The tide has finally turned, and the evil ones can no longer keep the lid on the Pandora’s Box of Election Lies. Now is the time for all patriots to step forward and step up to reclaim our country. God bless and protect the United States of America from all threats, foreign and domestic.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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