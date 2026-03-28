Obama: CIA Legend - Barack & Princess Greta

Obama’s Georgetown climate address

In 2013, Obama spoke at Georgetown University, arguing that the U.S. should not “condemn your generation and future generations” to a damaged planet and rallied young people to join the climate fight. Obama tied climate policy to responsibility to children and grandchildren, targeting youth as a central “moral” theme.

Princess Greta Got The Memo

Greta Thunberg, climate “guru” at age 16 addressed the U.N.'s Climate Action Summit in New York City, September 23, 2019:

“My message is that we’ll be watching you. “This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!

Yes, how dare you stay calm and rational when the media and leftist activists wearing lab coats are cranking out false data in order to get their next government grant for additional climate “studies!” Pull your hair out, turn beet red, GO AHEAD, RESIGN YOUR COMMISSION HOT LIPS!!

If only Greta were a boy, Obama would fantasize about her/him. What passion, what activism, what…hog wash.

Jerome R. Corsi, The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation, June 28, 2022:

This book exposes the truth that the climate change hoax is a political movement aimed at eliminating capitalism by spreading alarming disinformation that in order to "save the Earth" from global warming, we must reduce carbon dioxide emissions by switching from hydrocarbon fuels to renewable energies.



The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation reveals a science-based understanding of Earth's climate and temperature that Green New Deal proponents are trying to hide. In this book, you will see scientifically documented evidence for many facts that the radical left denies.

Obama in 2021 took advantage of this hot-button issue to stay relevant while maintaining power and control over the masses. Masses of mind-numbed climate robot followers of Al Gore, climate parasite extraordinaire. The Inconvenient Truth is that Algore is a fact-averse con artist. Sorry Al, you lost and you are lost, go away.

In November 2021, Obama traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference. He returned to the global climate con stage six years after the signing of The Paris Agreement during his own presidency. Fortunately, President Trump correctly called it a con job, and drove a nail through its black heart.

James Taylor, Newsweek.com, “Trump Withdrew From the Paris Climate Accord. Hallelujah!:

In an executive order signed just hours after his inauguration, President Donald Trump put an end to the charade known as the Paris climate agreement. Make no mistake: Paris had little if anything to do with climate change. Instead, Paris was designed to stifle the American economy with expensive energy, soak American taxpayers with billions of dollars of required climate reparations, and prop up a socialist-globalist institution using climate change as a Trojan horse to undermine Western democracies and national sovereignty.

The UN described COP26 as a forum for ministers and negotiators to work towards consensus on issues such as emissions cuts needed in “this critical decade,” the push to keep warming to 1.5°C, and the move away from coal and fossil-fuel subsidies. All mere smokescreens to destroy thriving Western economies, and actually, there is no such thing as “fossil fuels,” again, read the book The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation. The truth will set you free…free from the propaganda.

Related COP26 programming also included sessions on energy, youth, nature, transport, and cities, showing how broad the climate agenda was beyond formal “negotiations.”

Obama focused on ambition, youth, and action. His message to young people: they are right to be frustrated (Deranged Greta Syndrome [DGS]), and need to channel that frustration into sustained political pressure and everyday community action. He urged them to “stay angry,” vote (Democrat), push companies to destroy themselves, and keep organizing for “climate ambition.” Obama stressed that “climate progress” is an urgent call to action, requiring persistence, and coalition-building, not just speeches.

A Call to Leftist Action

Obama emphasized putting increased pressure on politics and business rather than just symbolism. The Obama Foundation was to hold a COP26 roundtable with young “climate leaders” focused on how this generation can make its voice heard and “spark action.” Spark? Sounds incendiary.

Dear Earth

In October 2021, Obama was a keynote speaker in the YouTube Originals film Dear Earth, promoting DGS climate activism and framing these minds full of mush as a major force in the “climate movement.” Themes: youth leadership, urgency, and the idea that younger generations are inheriting the “consequences of delay.”

And Now For Something Completely Different - The Truth

Watch Dr. Jerome Corsi’s interview “Exploring Climate Lies with Dr. Willie Soon”

Dr. Willie Soon, renowned geoscientist. astrophysicist and honoree of the “Courage in Defense of Science Award" at the Ninth International Conference on Climate Change in 2014. breaks down, examines and exposes several lies coming from Climate Change Alarmists within and outside of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and other groups tied to the green agenda.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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