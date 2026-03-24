Obama: CIA Legend - Anointed Shadow President

Mike Lofgren’s 2016 book, The Deep State: The Fall of the Constitution and the Rise of a Shadow Government, helped popularize the term “Deep State” in modern American political discourse—though Lofgren’s definition differs significantly from the way the term is often used in current headlines.

Lofgren, with 28 years of experience on the House and Senate Budget Committees, argues that the “Deep State” is not a secret, shadowy cabal of conspirators, but rather an entrenched, visible system of government and private interests that governs regardless of which party is in power.

During a March 2017 speech at a Republican Party Lincoln Day dinner, Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) stated that former President Barack Obama was running a “shadow government” from Washington D.C. to undermine President Donald Trump. Kelly also stated the obvious, Obama remained in D.C. to destroy Trump and his administration, rather than for the false claim of family reasons. Obama was orchestrating the opposition to the new administration’s agenda. Obama did not relinquish or transition power, he merely went underground.

Jerome Corsi, Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump, March 13, 2018:

The Shadow Government CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp, a decorated CIA intelligence officer, has identified the CIA as the “central node” of the shadow government that controls all of the other 16 intelligence agencies, despite the existence of the director of national intelligence. According to Shipp, the Deep State is composed of the military-industrial complex and its lobbyists, intelligence contractors, defense contractors, Wall Street (through offshore accounts), the Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the US Treasury Department, foreign lobbyists, and central banks. To this list, we can reinsert Congress—the group President Eisenhower knew votes to fund and protect the Deep State’s massive, largely unchecked, clandestine operations. Shipp claims the CIA “controls defense and intelligence contractors, can manipulate the president and presidential decisions, has the power to start wars, torture, initiate coups, and commit false flag attacks.”

Naturally, every government, shadow or otherwise, must have a leader. The day after he left office, Obama was anointed to that role.

Obama Anointed Shadow President

Max Greenwood, TheHill.com, “GOP rep: Obama running ‘shadow government’ to undermine Trump,” March 10, 2017:

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) alleged during a private speech that former President Barack Obama is living in Washington to run a secret operation to take down President Trump. “President Obama himself said he was going to stay in Washington until his daughter graduated,” Kelly said at the event in remarks caught on video. “I think we ought to pitch in to let him go someplace else because he’s only there for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to run a shadow government that is going to totally upset the new agenda.”

By the summer that year, the post-presidency activities of Barack Obama starting in early 2017 were proving Kelly to be correct.

Seth Barron, City-Journal.org, “Shadow President?” Summer 2017:

Barack Obama’s permanent residency in Washington breaks precedent and makes him the effective head of the anti-Trump opposition. After leaving the White House in January 2017, Barack Obama and his family set out to do what all newly retired presidents have done—go back home, or find a new one. In Obama’s case, though, the new residence is in Washington, D.C. At first, the Obamas presented their choice as temporary—they wanted to let their younger daughter, Sasha, finish high school in Washington, they said—but their purchase of an 8,200-square-foot, $8 million mansion suggests a permanent stay. Obama’s post-presidency is thus shaping up to be virtually unique in American history: rather than departing Washington, he is planting his flag there, establishing, in effect, a shadow presidency.

Actually, the movement to destroy Trump began the minute he declared his candidacy for president on June 16, 2015. The moment Trump announced at Trump Tower in New York City, famously descending the golden escalator before delivering his speech, the forces of darkness perceived him as their greatest threat. The dark forces knew he would end them, so they have been trying to end him ever since.

When Trump won he Presidency in 2016, the conspirators ramped up their attacks.

Killing the Deep State:

By dawn on Nov. 9, 2016, the Deep State forces that expected Hillary Clinton to continue the leftist politics of Barack Obama were already planning Donald Trump’s demise.



What emerged from the hard left was a political strategy calculated to block Donald Trump from being inaugurated, and if that failed, to make sure Donald Trump would not long serve out his term as 45th President of the United States.

The dark forces operate both in the open and behind closed doors. We will take a deep dive into both operations, exploring what is in the open, and exposing what is hidden in the shadows.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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