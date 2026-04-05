Obama: CIA Legend, A Faith Renegade

First of all, a blessed Resurrection Sunday to true Christians everywhere. HE IS RISEN! As for Barack Hussein Obama…

To this day, Barack and his army of avid supporters well versed in the tactics of George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth in his from his iconic novel 1984, use Newspeak to downplay Barry’s Muslim roots and twisted convictions, insisting he is a devout Christian. Really? Let’s perform a deep dive into the dark recesses of such a claim.

In 2026, Obama’s stated faith is supposedly rooted in Protestant Christianity, although he increasingly frames his beliefs through the lens of “Ecumenical Liberalism”—a philosophy that emphasizes the shared moral values of different faiths to achieve social progress.

Ever the renegade, Obama has rejected traditional Christianity to supposedly pursue a path paved with the false doctrines of coexistence, humanism, pluralism, ambiguity, and, believe it or not, community organizing. Where is that combo in the bible?

The comparison between Ecumenical Liberalism and traditional Christianity is centered upon differences in priorities—specifically, whether the “heart” of faith is found in correct doctrine (Orthodoxy) or in common social action (Orthopraxy).

The Core Conflict

While Obama is often cited as the modern face of Ecumenical Liberalism, that divergent philosophy has deep roots in the 20th-century Social Gospel movement.

Obama no longer goes to church after divorcing himself from the Trinity United Church of Christ in 2008. The Obama’s attended Trinity for 20 years and were married there, so why the abrupt abandonment? Well, being elected President that year trumped Obama’s faith. The most direct reason to flee was the surfacing of poisonous hate-America sermons by the church’s longtime pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright Jr. Hard to sell attachment to that venom on the campaign trail. Sorry Rev, wrong number.

The “G_D America” Sermon: Videos from 2003 showed Wright criticizing U.S. foreign policy and domestic racism, most famously declaring, “G_d America for treating our citizens as less than human.” Obama followed Wright for five more years, and would have continued, if Wright’s comments continued to be hidden.

Obama’s Initial Stance: In his famous “A More Perfect Union” speech in March 2008, Obama denounced Wright’s remarks but refused to “disown” the man, comparing him to an eccentric uncle or a family member who helped him find his faith.

The Breaking Point: In late April 2008, Wright gave a performance at the National Press Club in which he suggested the U.S. government was capable of planting AIDS in the Black community and implied that Obama’s previous denunciations were merely “political posturing.” Obama stated he was “outraged” and “appalled,” marking a permanent break in their relationship.

Obama’s public declaration of faith is defined by three consistent pillars:

1. Christianity “By Choice”

Obama continues to describe himself as a “Christian by choice,” a phrase he uses to distinguish his adult “conversion” from those raised in the church.

The Precepts of Jesus: He frequently cites the “Golden Rule” (treating others as you wish to be treated) and the biblical mandate to be “your brother’s and sister’s keeper” as the primary drivers of his public service. Do Obama’s tender claims align with his leadership of the 2020 Coup and 9 year attempted destruction of Donald Trump, his family, and his supporters? You decide. Actions speak louder than words.

David Harsanyi, “Obama Is in No Position to Lecture Us About Decency,” February 20, 2026:

In a recent interview with “No Lie” podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, former President Barack Obama claimed that conservatives do “the mean, angry, exclusive, us/them, divisive politics. That’s their home court. Our court is coming together.” This is a jaw-dropping contention coming from a man who began his presidential aspirations accusing Americans who refused to embrace his brand of progressive politics of being “bitter” and clinging “to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them.” Obama’s entire scandal-ridden supercilious presidency was focused on coercing, browbeating and, ultimately, slandering the bitter clingers. In the former president’s vernacular, “coming together” simply meant accepting Obama’s worldview as incontrovertible truth. We don’t need any more of his lectures.

A Theology of Flaw: In recent reflections (including a February 2026 interview), he noted that his faith speaks to the “humility we all must have,” acknowledging that humans are inherently “sinful and flawed” and that grace is a necessity, not an achievement.

The term “Theology of Flaw” refers to a core element of Barack Obama’s post-presidency philosophy. It is a modern evolution of his long-standing interest in “Christian Realism”—a theological framework pioneered by Reinhold Niebuhr. In the 2026 interview, Obama used the “Theology of Flaw” to address the rising tensions in global politics and the role of the upcoming Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Core Tenets of the “Theology of Flaw”

In an interview, Obama described this “theology” as a necessary corrective to the “purity politics” of the modern era. Its main components according to Obama The Oracle:

Human Fallibility as a Baseline: Obama argued that progress is often stalled because leaders and activists demand perfection. A “Theology of Flaw” accepts that every human institution and individual is inherently broken or “flawed,” and therefore, grace and compromise are the only practical ways forward.

The “Clown Show” Critique: During the February 14 conversation (notably with figures like Brian Tyler Cohen), he used the phrase “clown show” to describe social media and political television that thrives on mocking the flaws of others rather than acknowledging our collective imperfection.

Democratic Humility: Hussein stated that democracy itself is a “theology of flaw”—a system built on the assumption that no one person has all the answers and that we must “muddle through” together.

Context: The 2026 Opening of the Presidential Center

The timing of this “Theology of Flaw” discussion is directly linked to the June 2026 grand opening of his center in Jackson Park.

Museum Philosophy: Obama explained that the museum exhibits will “interrogate the failures and the flaws” of his administration. As the truth continues to be revealed, that exhibit should expand exponentially.

A “Living” Theology: Obama wants the center to be a place where young leftist leaders-to-be indoctrinated by his Asia-Pacific and Africa programs learn that “you don’t have to be a saint to make a difference.” Obama has set the example, and it depends on how you define “difference.”

The Niebuhr Connection

Obama’s 2026 remarks are a direct callback to 2007, when he first identified as a follower of Reinhold Niebuhr: “Liberalism is openness, openness both to the promise and the perils of the future.”

Niebuhr’s Influence: Niebuhr argued that we must strive for justice even while knowing that our efforts will be tainted by self-interest and sin.

2026 Update: The “Theology of Flaw” is essentially Obama’s 2026 translation of Niebuhr for a digital age—emphasizing empathy over outrage.

2. Relationship with Global Religious Figures

In early 2026, Obama has expressed a strong desire to meet with Pope Leo XIV, noting a shared connection to Chicago and a mutual interest in “getting one’s hands dirty” in service. He has historically aligned his own spiritual outlook with leaders who “walk the walk,” frequently praising:

Pope Francis: For his focus on the poor and the environment.

The Dalai Lama: For his emphasis on compassion and interfaith harmony.

3. Faith as a Democratic Tool

For Obama, faith is rarely a private matter of dogma; instead, he views it as a building block of community. Yes, always the community organizer.

Pluralism: He maintains that the “bedrock strength” of the U.S. is its ability to protect all faiths and none. He often states that a Muslim’s or a Buddhist’s “path to grace” must be revered as much as a Christian’s.

The Obama Presidential Center: The center (opening June 2026) includes spaces designed to foster “interfaith dialogue,” reflecting his belief that religious institutions are essential to the “mechanics of democracy” and social reform.

How does all of the above square with Obama’s Muslim emersion in Indonesia? In Islam, anyone who turns away from that faith is considered “apostate.” In Arabic, a male traitor to the Muslim faith is labeled “murtadd.” The act itself is termed ridda or irtidad (apostasy). Yes, Obama in his faith journey is yet again a traitor, as in renegade.

Under Islam, the consequences of such a “dastardly act” depend upon application of classical Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh), scholarly interpretations, and how laws are applied in different Muslim-majority countries or communities. There is no single, uniform rule across all of Islam, as views vary between Sunni schools of thought, Shia perspectives, and modern/reformist interpretations. Why no fatwa against Hussein the Heretic?

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/