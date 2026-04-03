Obama: CIA Legend - A Conversation on Democracy

On September 16, 2025, Barack Hussein Obama appeared at the Jefferson Educational Society for a “conversation” with loyal sycophant Steve “Softball” Scully.

The conversation was part of the Jefferson Educational Society’s 17th Global Summit in Erie, Pennsylvania. It was a wide-ranging one-hour moderated discussion covering a variety of topics including, once again, Hussein’s favorite new topic - democracy (does he even knows what it means?). You decide.

Once again, more evidence surfaces on a daily basis putting Obama at the head of the conspiracy that started in 2015, and continues to this day, to destroy our representative republic. The self-proclaimed renegade, along with Hillary Clinton, devised the treasonous conspiracy to topple Trump, demonize Trump supporters, and rig the 2020 presidential election to install Joe Biden as Obama’s puppet.

Is it a coincidence that as the conspiracy began to be revealed in recent years, Obama launched his global propaganda campaign championing “democracy” and using Ministry of Truth tactics from George Orwell’s 1984 to alter the reality of his presidency? That campaign included his appearance September 16:

Democracy, Bipartisanship, and National Identity

Obama emphasized that the presidency should serve as a “uniter-in-chief,” reminding Americans of shared values and the ties that bind them despite divisions.

I think it is important for us, at the outset, to acknowledge that political violence is not new. It has happened at certain periods in our history, but it is something that it is anathema to what it means to be a democratic country.

Whether we’re Democrats, Republicans, Independents, we have to recognize that on both sides, undoubtedly, there are people who are extremists and who say things that are contrary to what I believe are America’s core values. But I will say that those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn’t embracing them. I wasn’t empowering them. I wasn’t putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views. And that…when we have the weight of the United States government behind extremist views, we’ve got a problem. And so, then your original question is, are we at an inflection point? (Laughter.) We’re at an inflection point in the sense that we always have to fight for our democracy, and we have to fight for those values that have made this country the envy of the world. And I often say democracy is not self-executing. It depends on us as citizens, regardless of our political affiliations, to stand up for certain core values, because otherwise we may not have them.

Hans A. von Spakovsky, Heritage.org, “Obama’s Legacy Is a Weaker and More Divided America,” January 19, 2017:

Americans voted in November for seismic change, but our outgoing president is still as clueless as ever about the nation he governed. In his farewell speech-cum-lecture earlier this month, President Barack Obama proclaimed that he made America better by “almost every measure.”

Eight years of Obama’s leadership has left America demonstrably weaker and more divided. Rather than the promised “healing”—racial and other—the Obama era frayed the ties that bind us. It began when his Justice Department dropped an open-and-shut voter intimidation case against the New Black Panther Party. It was essentially a declaration that his administration would use the Voting Rights Act to protect only certain races. There followed a steady stream of false claims that America was an inherently racist society with a biased judicial and law enforcement system. Obama rekindled a racial divide that had been steadily disappearing in American society.

He contrasted inclusive American ideals (“We the People”) with “blood and soil” nationalism and warned that dehumanizing others leads to conflict, drawing parallels to global issues like the Israel-Hamas war, October 7 attacks, and suffering in Gaza. Obama continued:

And essentially, the argument is not a new one. I mean, there’s an argument that was made from the start, which is, there’s certain people who aren’t part of, “We the people,” that we have a caste system in this country. And for a long time, that was explicit, and it was legal. And it said, yeah, Black people aren’t part of “We the people.” Women are sort of half — kind of — part of “We the people.” And through great struggle and mobilization and sacrifice and people standing up with moral clarity — and through a civil war — we changed that. And what’s happening right now is, is that that consensus, that we thought we had gone through, that, in fact, “We the people,” applies to everybody, I think that’s being challenged directly. And that’s a dangerous set of ideas, this idea that somehow we can go back to a system in which just some of us count, or some of us count more than others.

von Spakovsky:

In fostering group identity politics for political advantage, the Obama administration only divided the American people. And the people know it. A recent Rasmussen poll found that 60 percent of Americans felt “race relations have gotten worse since Obama’s election”—a far cry from the president’s claim of “better” race relations under his administration.

Democracy, he said, “is not self-executing” — it depends on citizens actively defending core values like free speech, rule of law, and non-violence. According to Obama:

We’re at an inflection point in the sense that we always have to fight for our democracy, and we have to fight for those values that have made this country the envy of the world. And I often say democracy is not self-executing. It depends on us as citizens, regardless of our political affiliations, to stand up for certain core values, because otherwise we may not have them.

von Spakovsky:

This no-regrets president remained unapologetic of his “pen and phone” approach to governance. First expressed in 2014, it reflects his belief that the limits of the Constitution on the power of the presidency do not apply to him. Obama has engaged in more unilateral policy-making through executive fiat than almost any previous president—bending, changing, rewriting, and ignoring the law at will. From refusing to enforce federal immigration law or welfare work requirements, to ignoring statutory deadlines, to making illegal recess appointments, Obama abused his office and his power. That is not something to be proud of. In his typical lawyerly fashion, the president skirted around the truth of cities riddled with racial tension and soaring crime rates, small businesses ruined by rising health care costs and crushing regulations, a metastasizing national debt, and a foreign policy that seems to favor authoritarian regimes over our allies. Perhaps all the spin worked on the reporters attending Obama’s last speech. But the broad swathes of the American people who have suffered the consequences of his misgovernance for eight long years stopped buying it months, if not years, ago.

Amen.

As we previously stated, Obama is but an Antichrist who wreaked havoc on America and will continue to do so until the entire truth is revealed and an accounting is realized through a resurrected proper justice system (the very justice system Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro politicized and radicalized beyond recognition).

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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