Obama Birth Certificate Fraud Resurrection

In December of 2016, during a news conference, Maricopa Arizona County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Chief Investigator Mike Zullo presented revelations regarding their years’ long investigation of a birth certificate, supposedly of Barack Obama, presented by the White House in 2011.

The video above is a clip from that news conference. The facts were quickly refuted, and ignored by traditional and alternative online media outlets. The news conference lasted over an hour, and has been scrubbed from YouTube, and elsewhere on the internet.

Dr. Corsi’s book on Amazon: Where’s the Birth Certificate?: The Case that Barack Obama is not Eligible to be President

Over the course of more than three years of research, evidence was gathered that demonstrated that Barack Obama was constitutionally ineligible for the office of the presidency. The lies of his legitimacy have been exposed in detail, proving Obama's ineligibility. Obama spent millions of dollars in legal fees to avoid providing the American people with something as simple as a long-form birth certificate.

An iron shield of rabid leftist media outlets and black hat intelligence community operatives made sure the truth was buried. Truth tellers such as Apaio and Zullo were dismissed as conspiracy theorists as the “smoking gun” evidence was ignored.

The eligibility issue has had major ramifications for every American, and through in-depth research, a clear, concise, and compelling case was made then, and is being made again today, that the document is a fake.

The country and world are going through a major awakening, and the facts are being revealed for all to see. Better late than never for a return to Founding Father principles and transparent, constitutional government, starting from the top down.

Stay tuned for further revelations.

