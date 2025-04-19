MS-13 Mother Raper: A Democrat Star is Born

Trying to make a name for himself, Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen hyped up his own virtue signaling trip to El Salvador to tackle the new "latest thing:" calls to support MS-13-affiliatd deportee Kilmar Abrego Garcia in hopes of raising sympathy for the cause and his own profile. So far, the Leftist Senator has been seen sipping cocktails with the gang-affiliated Garcia, showing all of us how healthy and okay he is despite the rumors spread about his being held in cruel captivity. This is only the latest embarrassment out of the Left. Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks this down and more on Corsi Nation.

