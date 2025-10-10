Jerome’s Substack

Letitia James Indicted

Mortgage Fraud is Her Obsession, Falsely Accusing Trump of What She Has Done, Sounds Very Democrat
Oct 10, 2025
⚖️ Letitia James Indicted: The New York Attorney General who targeted Donald Trump is now facing bank and mortgage fraud charges following a grand jury indictment. Is this poetic justice — or the start of the Deep State’s collapse?

I exposed the Democrat Party years ago in my book: The Truth about Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation

I also exposed the Left and Obama, along with their agenda to overthrow the government in my book: Coup d’Etat

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1ht for America’s future.

