Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Kash Patel Confirmed as Deep State Rats Freak Out

Adam Schiff, Prince of Darkness, Author of Lies, and His Fellow Malevolent Minions Fear the Light, and the Righteous Wrath to come. Justice Dawning.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Feb 21, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Kash Patel has been confirmed by the Senate to lead the FBI by a 51-49 Senate vote as the Deep State Rats are terrified and going all-out on an anti-Patel gaslighting campaign led by the likes of Senators Adam Schiff and Sheldon Whitehouse. Of what are they afraid? Dr. Jerome Corsi looks deeply into what Patel may do and why the Deep State is threatened by him.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
DOGE Resistance Accelerating Among Foot Soldiers of the Army of Darkness
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Fraud in 2024 House and Senate Elections
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Physical Decline of Pope Francis Accelerates
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Trump Blasts Critics Of His Ukraine Peace Initiative
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
DOGE Keeps Winning
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Integrity Update
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Darkness Hidden Under Silicon Valley's Cloak - Part 2
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.