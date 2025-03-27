Playback speed
Judicial Tyranny: the Left's Last Refuge

Following a landslide victory in November 2024, the "resistance" to President Trump's actions to reverse four years of intentional decline must end.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 27, 2025
Transcript

Leftist activists in black robes continue to defy the Constitution in their rabid assault upon the presidency of Donald Trump. Article II is clear that the steps Trump is taking to restore law and order after four years of destruction following the “rigged” (stolen) election of 2020 belong to the President alone, and it is time for Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts to end this judical tyranny or resign.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Share

