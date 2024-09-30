John Kerry, World Economic Forum Agenda Contributor, blasted the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment while speaking at the Klaus Schwab-led organization's event during the recent UN General Assembly meetings as a huge obstacle to both organizations' agendas. He went on to lambaste the Free World Democracy structures as hindrances to speeding up their plans for the world. Oh, that pesky ol' Bill of Rights the Lefties hate so much.

Dr. Jerome Corsi explores and analyzes what Kerry said, his reasons and why what he said was not only dangerous, but had revealed the true intentions of both the UN and WEF on The Truth Central

