John Kerry to World Economic Forum and the UN: ‘We Don’t Need No Stinking First Amendment!’
Dr. Jerome Corsi Exposes the Left's Attack on the Constitution and Bill of Rights
John Kerry, World Economic Forum Agenda Contributor, blasted the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment while speaking at the Klaus Schwab-led organization's event during the recent UN General Assembly meetings as a huge obstacle to both organizations' agendas. He went on to lambaste the Free World Democracy structures as hindrances to speeding up their plans for the world. Oh, that pesky ol' Bill of Rights the Lefties hate so much.
Dr. Jerome Corsi explores and analyzes what Kerry said, his reasons and why what he said was not only dangerous, but had revealed the true intentions of both the UN and WEF on The Truth Central
If you would like to donate to help Dr. Corsi's and Andrew Paquette's efforts to seek out and expose corrupt algorithms in states' voter databases, visit
https://www.godsfivestones.com
If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now:
https://www.getrxmedsnow.comMyVitalC
https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php
Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1
Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com
Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1
Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:
https://www.thetruthcentral.com/
Someone needs to let the wind out of that gasbag!!!