Jimmy Carter's Iranian Poison Pill

Jimmy Carter’s administration played a pivotal role in the 1979 Iranian Revolution by displaying weakness, which prompted the revolution to proceed. Communist inspired Islamists, the sum of all demons.

MEI.edu, “The Iranian Revolution of February 1979,” January 29, 2009:

The 1979 revolution was a characteristically Iranian revolution — a revolution by the whole society against the state in which various ideologies were represented, the most dominant being those with Islamic tendencies (Islamist, Marxist-Islamic and democratic-Islamic) and Marxist-Leninist tendencies (Fada’i, Tudeh, Maoist, Trotskyist, and others). The conflict within the groups with Islamic and Marxist-Leninist tendencies was probably no less intense than that between the two tendencies taken together. Yet they were all united in the overriding objective of bringing down the shah and overthrowing the state.

Historian Bill Federer notes that as Western leaders showed weakness, regional leaders moved toward communism and fundamentalism, resulting in the fall of the secular Shah…one small step for Islamofascism, one giant leap for the end times.

Bill Federer, AmericanMinute.com, “History of Iran - Part 3 - Jimmy Carter’s Fault - American Minute with Bill Federer,” March 2, 2026:

“From his home in exile outside Paris, the defiant leader of the Iranian revolution effectively offered the Carter administration a deal … If President Jimmy Carter could use his influence on the military to clear the way for his takeover, Khomeini suggested, he would calm the nation.” “On November 9, 1978, in a now-famous cable, ‘Thinking the Unthinkable,’ the US ambassador to Iran, William Sullivan … argued that Washington should get the Shah and his top generals out of Iran, and then make a deal … (with) Khomeini.”

Carter, influenced by his globalist advisors, pressured the Shah to leave Iran in 1979.

Though Khomeini had assured Carter, “You will see we are not in any particular animosity with the Americans,” within months Khomeini called America “The Great Satan,” chanted “death to America,” and vowed to fight American imperialism worldwide, saying: “We will export our revolution to the entire world.”

Carter’s shifting policies and obvious weakness propelled the Murderous Mullahs into power, and created the world’s deadliest terrorist platform. The road to Hell is paved with good intentions...by gullible useful idiots.

Carter’s Tunnel Vision Boomerang, The First Domino Falls

Human Rights Pressure: Upon taking office, Carter made human rights a pillar of his foreign policy. He pressured Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to liberalize his regime and reduce the use of political repression. This emboldened the opposition and weakened the Shah’s perceived authority.

Dr. Frank Turik’s Cross Examined Podcast: What No One Ever Told You About the History of Iran with ‪@BillFederer‬, March 6, 2026:

Federer addresses the issue of why the Shah clamped down on protests and used his secret police in the first place:

@ 49:17 “…socialists will get college students to organize protests and they really don’t know what they’re doing, but they’re easily manipulated. Well, once the Shaw is in power, the communists are getting these liberal college students to protest…he did have police, but he had to watch out for assassination attempts all the time…because again, in the Islamic culture you have assassins…”

Communists Fuel the Violence

Associated Press, “Iran Beset by Unrest,” February 4, 1949:

Iran has been the scene of unrest since the end of the war (World War II). Its vast oil resources have been a bone of contention between the Soviet Union, which has demanded concessions, and the Western powers, which have resisted Russian entrance into the oil fields where they have long dominated. This has led to violent political battles between Iranian supporters of both sides.

The Threats Were Genuine, The Shah Reacted

On February 4, 1949, 29-year-old Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi of Iran survived an assassination attempt at Tehran University. Assailant Nasser Fakhrara'ei, posing as a photographer, fired five shots at close range, wounding the Shah in the cheek and shoulder. The attacker was immediately killed by bodyguards. The communist inspired protests continue.

The Inevitable Backlash

After the assassination attempt, the Shah declared martial law, imprisoned communists and other opponents, and restricted press criticism of the royal family which was fueling the unrest.

The Left’s Unending Purposeful Cycle of Violence

The Left prompts violence, rabid followers shoot the anti-Communist leaders, the leaders (if they survive) clamp down, the Left continues its violence. Rile ‘em up, uprising, reaction, repeat. From Tehran to Butler, the pattern continues.

Carter blamed the Shah for not meeting progressive Western standards, and in doing so, internally threw the Iranian people into the clutches of those who execute children, rape women, and imprison journalists, dancers, and bloggers for self-expression. Externally, the Maniacal Mullahs transformed Iran into Satan’s dream come true, the most effective and destructive force against God’s creation. Next time, the Ayatollah Strikes Back.

Do those dots connect, you decide.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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