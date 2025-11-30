Kennedy Family Resists JFK Assassination Probe

Upon learning of his brother’s death, Robert Kennedy called the head of the CIA and asked if the CIA had killed JFK. RFK knew the answer was “yes,” as JFK had threatened to dismantle the CIA, but failed to act quickly enough to see the threat through.

Surely, RFK wanted the killers to be exposed, yet, on the other hand, as JFK’s Attorney General, RFK had pursued assassinating Cuba leader Fidel Castro among other unauthorized covert operations. Pursuing the truth would have opened RFK up to investigation of his own actions.

Buckle up, we are shining light on the darkness.

Fear not, stand firm, trust in Jesus.

