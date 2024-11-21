On November 18, 2024, Politico reported that London and Paris had given Ukraine their Storm Shadow/SCALP long-range missiles to Ukraine. As of this writing (Wednesday, November 20, 2024), Reuters reported that Ukraine fired a volley of up to twelve Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles into Russia’s Kursk region, a day after Ukraine fired six U.S.-manufactured ATACMS missiles into Russia’s Bryansk region.

That Ukraine fired a UK missile today makes evident that Biden must have permitted Kyiv to launch NATO long-range missiles into Russia. The redefinition of Russia’s policy on nuclear deterrence that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed this week, makes clear that Russia now considers the United States, the UK, and NATO at war with Russia.

Lobbing a few NATO-manufacture long-range missiles into Russia is unlikely to make any tactical or strategic difference in the war, not when Russia controls much of the Russian-speaking areas of Ukraine, including the Crimea as well as Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in eastern Ukraine. As I wrote in a previous essay, the Biden decision is best explained by what appears to be a preemptive military coup in which U.S. generals fearing prison terms and possible convictions for treason prefer the risk of triggering a global thermonuclear war rather than allowing Donald Trump to take office on January 20, 2024.

For months, Putin has left no doubt that he will launch a retaliatory tactical nuclear response if Ukraine launches NATO-manufactured long-range missiles into Russia. On May 6. 2024, Moscow summoned the British ambassador to the Russian Foreign Ministry to issue “a warning that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with British-supplied weapons could bring retaliatory strikes against British military facilities and equipment on Ukrainian soil or elsewhere.”

Then, on September 12, 2024, former Russian President and current Deputy Chair of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatened the UK following a meeting between Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Ukrainian President Zelensky in Ukraine. During that meeting, Lammy promised Ukraine 100 years of British support. In a post on X, Medvedev claimed, “So-called Ukraine will not last a quarter of that time. The island called Britain is likely to sink in the next few years. Our hypersonic missiles will help if necessary.”

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the U.S. and several Western embassies in Kyiv closed after receiving “specific information of a potential significant air attack.” Just a few days before that, on November 17, 2024, NATO member Poland scrambled fighter jets close to Poland’s border with Ukraine “after Russia launched ‘a massive’ aerial attack on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure overnight.”

The Deep State initially had available only three strategies to keep Trump from returning to the White House. All three have failed, requiring a more extreme strategy—nuclear war.

The Department of Justice, along with prosecutors in Georgia and New York, did everything possible to bring criminal legal indictments against Trump to diminish his financial resources with the goal of imprisoning him. The criminal prosecution strategy has failed so far, with Judge Merchan postponing sentencing indefinitely in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s cases winding down. Trump survived two assassination attempts. On July 13, 2024, Trump turned his head to the right to look at a chart, causing the bullet to miss his skull, hitting only his ear. Trump’s survival appeared to many to be an act of God. Embedded algorithms were discovered in the State Board of Election voter registration databases that permitted certifiable votes to be cast by “false voter records” created by a cryptographic scheme that assigned legitimate state voter IDs to “non-existent votes.” As reported on our website, GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., discovered cryptographic algorithms in New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, with algorithms yet to be reported also found in New Jersey, Texas, and Hawaii.

With these efforts having failed, what’s left is to escalate the weaponry that the U.S. and various NATO partners supply to Ukraine to provoke a nuclear response from Russia. Fearing that Trump would fulfill campaign promises to dismantle the “woke” Deep State, the New World Order military/industrial/intelligence complex prefers to risk nuclear war rather than allow Trump to return to the White House.

Even a limited Russian nuclear response would hamper Trump’s ability to end the war in Ukraine quickly after his inauguration. Should a Russian nuclear response lead to a global thermonuclear war, the World Economic Forum’s depopulation goals would only be achieved much sooner than anticipated.

It’s important to remember that Vladimir Putin does not have a history of bluffing. Putin appears to speak consistently and calculatedly, carefully choosing his words to have a particular desired effect. Since his interview with Tucker Carlson on February 6, 2024, Putin has been telegraphing that the two eastern provinces in Ukraine are closely allied with Russia, explaining that, from Russia’s perspective, the greatest threat to Russian national security was the possibility that Ukraine would be accepted into NATO. The disclosures that the CIA had secret spy bases established on Ukraine’s border with Russia, along with Russian claims that the U.S. has operated gain-of-function biological laboratories in Ukraine, are obvious threats to national security. Putin has pleaded to have them verified by credible international investigations.

In an overabundance of caution, Trump’s senior advisors have prevented him from meeting with foreign heads of state, respecting concerns Trump would be accused of violating the 1799 Logan Act that criminalizes unauthorized American citizens attempting to negotiate a dispute between the United States and a foreign government. But with the world on the precipice of nuclear war, what is desperately needed is a reliable backchannel within which Trump can begin negotiations with Putin over terms and conditions to end the war in Ukraine.

Given that Trump is officially President-Elect, his status is arguably elevated above that of an unauthorized citizen. Clearly, members of President-Elect Ronald Reagan’s senior advisory team had back channels with Iran to release on Reagan’s inauguration day the 444 American hostages Iran had held in captivity since November 4, 1979.

Reagan managed to communicate to Ayatollah Khomeini that he did not have Jimmy Carter’s initial sympathy for Khomeini’s radical Islamic revolution, nor did Reagan intend to lead an inept military that could not successfully conduct a helicopter rescue mission in the desert. Here, too, President Trump must convey to Putin in words of one syllable that he will abandon NATO if NATO persists in reckless military strategies originating with a lame-duck president who apparently suffers from some form of mental disabilities, making him vulnerable to shadow advisers.

We cannot Make America Great Again if we allow the Biden administration to get us into a thermonuclear war. Trump must derail the Deep State’s fourth and last strategy to make sure Trump does not have a successful second term in office.

Trump must block the Deep State’s plan to bait Putin into using nuclear weapons on the battlefield for the first time since the end of World War II, thanks to Biden allowing Ukraine to lob tactically pointless US- and NATO-manufactured missiles into Russia’s sovereign territory. With Putin having promised to retaliate with a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine, President-Elect Trump risks catastrophe if he fails to communicate with Putin.

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona and yet to be reported in New Jersey, Texas, and Hawaii. As noted in a statement on Donald J. Trump’s election victory published on November 8, 2024, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò explained that “the algorithms allowed false voter registrations to be printed and concealed, which could be used in various election fraud schemes, including counting absentee ballots by nonexistent voters. By exposing the scheme, Dr. Corsi prevented the creation of millions of fraudulent votes for Kamala Harris.”