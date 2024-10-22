Dr. Corsi Article on Ab Vigano's Open Letter on Gateway Pundit

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has issued an open letter to American Catholics urging them to vote to re-elect President Trump as a moral imperative. “In this election you must choose between two radically opposed ways of conceiving the government of your Nation: you are called to choose between democracy and dictatorship, between freedom and slavery,” the Archbishop wrote.

Catholics still are “the largest single religious denomination in America,” with an especially big presence in the large industrial states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio. Even more important the majority of Catholics tend to vote for the winner in presidential elections. At the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Dinner in New York City (named for Al Smith, the first Catholic president) last Thursday, Trump asserted that he was “leading big” among Catholics.

He characterized Trump as a protector of faith: “In Donald Trump’s America, every Catholic can practice their Faith and educate their children in it without interference from the State.” In contrast, Archbishop Viganò cautioned that Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party have become hostile to the Catholic Church:

On the other side we have a candidate and a party that promotes everything that directly opposes the Faith and Morals of the Catholic Church. In Kamala Harris’ America, Catholics – but also Protestants – are considered fundamentalists to be marginalized and eliminated, and their children are considered the property of the State, which arrogates to itself the right to lead them astray from an early age in both body and soul. Trump’s America can become great and prosperous again. Harris’ America is destined for invasion and for moral, social, and economic destruction: the most ferocious dictatorship.

Archbishop Viganò’s letter resonates with criticism of the “woke” globalist Left that he associates with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris:

We are talking about two diametrically opposed and irreconcilable worlds, in which Trump fights against the deep state and is committed to freeing America from its tentacled grip, while on the opposite side we have a corrupt and blackmailed candidate, an organic part of the deep state, who acts as a puppet in the hands of warmongers like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, of self-proclaimed “philanthropists” like the criminals George Soros and Klaus Schwab, or of characters like Jeffrey Epstein and Sean Combs. Their program is that of the Global Left, the World Economic Forum, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and ultimately the program of Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street.

He railed against the LGBTQ+ agenda that he sees as violently anti-Christian:

You have seen what the Democrats, that is, the woke far Left, have been capable of in four years. Imagine what they will be able to do if, instead of Biden’s numerous stand-ins, his Vice President is elected – in the most scandalous and unimaginable fraud – with her entourage of LGBTQ+ Ministers, rigorously woke, sold out to China or the World Economic Forum, sponsored by George Soros or Bill Gates, manipulated by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

He characterized this leftist cabal as demonic:

Behind these people – by now we should know this – are people devoted to evil, united by the satanic hatred against Our Lord Jesus Christ and those who believe in Him, mainly against the Catholic faithful. We want Christ to reign, and we proclaim it with pride: Christ is King! They want the Antichrist to reign, whose tyranny is made of chaos, war, disease, famine, and death. And the more emergencies and crises planned and created by the globalist elite increase, the more that elite has a pretext to impose new limitations, new restrictions of fundamental rights, and new social controls.

Archbishop Viganò stressed that Donald Trump was ” the only possible choice to counter the globalist coup that the woke Left is about to implement definitively, irreparably, and with incalculable damage for future generations.”

He concluded by insisting Catholics had a moral imperative to vote for Trump:

I repeat: the choice is between a conservative President, who is paying with his very life for his fight against the deep state, and an infernal monster who obeys Satan. For a Catholic, there can be no question: voting for Kamala Harris is morally inadmissible and constitutes a very grave sin. Nor is it morally possible to abstain, because in this war declaring oneself neutral means allying oneself with the enemy. [Emphasis in original.]

Last July, Pope Francis excommunicated Archbishop Viganò for his opposition to Vatican II and his sharp criticism of Pope Francis’s support for the LGBTQ+ “woke” agenda. In response, Archbishop Viganò published a statement “J’Accuse,” accusing Pope Francis as the one guilty of schism for deviating from “the true Catholic faith.”

