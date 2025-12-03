Horses Taken, Felony Charges Filed

A shocking case out of Palm Beach County is raising major red flags about government overreach, land grabs, selective prosecution, and weaponized local agencies.

In this special broadcast, Corsi Nation panel, Dr. Jerome Corsi brings together experts, medical professionals, and witnesses to expose what may be one of the most disturbing abuse-of-power cases in Florida.

This is the FULL story the mainstream media won’t touch.

🔥 THE CASE: A Doctor, 86 Horses & a Sudden Crackdown

Dr. James Marinakis — naturopathic physician, Olympic team doctor, medical innovator, and founder of a therapeutic horse farm — is suddenly facing:

• 3 felony charges

• 5 misdemeanor charges

• Confiscation of his horses

• A looming trial that could imprison him

This came WITHOUT an inspection, WITHOUT prior warnings, and based solely on an anonymous complaint tied to officials who allegedly want his land.

Panelists describe:

• A sheriff’s team arriving with a trailer

• Horses seized without evaluation

• False allegations of “cruelty” despite veterinary-normal conditions

• Signs of a coordinated effort to pressure Dr. Marinakis to give up his land

Multiple experts argue this has all the hallmarks of a land-grab operation — using government agencies as a weapon.

🔥 WHAT THE PANEL REVEALS

⭐ 1. Government Abuse of Power

A sheriff’s department and animal control unit allegedly:

• Ignored scheduling agreements

• Fabricated urgency

• Entered with a pre-planned seizure order

• Provided contradictory statements about the “anonymous” accuser

• Left animals and people standing in the rain for hours

⭐ 2. The “Intent to Harm” Felony Charges

Veterinary specialists on the panel explain why:

• The alleged “wounds” are normal and not emergencies

• “Proud flesh” is a common horse issue

• Seasonal weight loss after Florida’s rainy season is typical

• Nothing fits the legal standard of intentional cruelty

⭐ 3. Potential Land Grab Motive

• A major developer has allegedly been trying to buy the land

• Officials appear hostile to Dr. Marinakis’ refusal to sell

• Florida insiders describe patterns consistent with weaponized code enforcement

⭐ 4. Firsthand Testimonies of Dr. Marinakis’ Work

Panelists — including medical professionals — testify that his innovative therapeutic treatments have:

• Helped thousands of patients

• Restored fertility in couples who had no other hope

• Contributed to breakthrough medical research

• Brought life-changing health outcomes to many

CN Special Panel 3pm Eastern ti…

This is why some believe certain parties want him silenced.

🔥 5. Constitutional & Legal Concerns

Government affairs specialist Buck Buckman calls this:

“One of the worst cases of government overreach I’ve seen.”

He has already initiated outreach to:

• Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office

• The Florida Attorney General

• Members of the Trump team

🚨 This Case Could Set a National Precedent

If the government can seize horses, land, and freedom based on an anonymous complaint and without evidence, then no rancher, farmer, doctor, or landowner in America is safe.

Dr. Corsi and the panel warn:

This is a test case. If they can do it here, they can do it anywhere.

Buckle up, we are shining light on the darkness.

Fear not, stand firm, trust in Jesus.

• MyVitalC:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

• Swiss America:

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

X: https://twitter.com/corsijerome1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DrJeromeCorsi

Facebook: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090189657020

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jerome_corsi/

God’s Five Stones: https://godsfivestones.com

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@JeromeCorsi

The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268