Hillary the Arms Dealer Extraordinaire

In the previous Substack post in this series, “Uranium One Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg,” we exposed how Hillary and Hussein sold nuclear material to our enemies. Yes, that sounds like treason, and yes, the evil ones were just getting started.

Clintons Add Arms Dealing to Their Grift

Peter Schweizer in his book Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich:

The Staggering Overall Numbers

An International Business Times analysis found that in addition to $165 billion in commercial arms sales, another $151 billion worth of Pentagon-brokered arms deals to 16 of those same countries — a 143 percent increase over the same time frame under the Bush Administration.

Deal of the Century Hillary Style

David Sirota and Andrew Perez, IBTimes. com“Clinton Foundation Donors Got Weapons Deals From Hillary Clinton’s State Department,” May 26, 2015:

Even by the standards of arms deals between the United States and Saudi Arabia, this one was enormous. A consortium of American defense contractors led by Boeing would deliver $29 billion worth of advanced fighter jets to the United States’ oil-rich ally in the Middle East. Israeli officials were agitated, reportedly complaining to the Obama administration that this substantial enhancement to Saudi air power risked disrupting the region’s fragile balance of power. The deal appeared to collide with the State Department’s documented concerns about the repressive policies of the Saudi royal family. But now, in late 2011, Hillary Clinton’s State Department was formally clearing the sale, asserting that it was in the national interest. At press conferences in Washington to announce the department’s approval, an assistant secretary of state, Andrew Shapiro, declared that the deal had been “a top priority” for Clinton personally. Shapiro, a longtime aide to Clinton since her Senate days, added that the “U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army have excellent relationships in Saudi Arabia.” These were not the only relationships bridging leaders of the two nations. In the years before Hillary Clinton became secretary of state, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia contributed at least $10 million to the Clinton Foundation, the philanthropic enterprise she has overseen with her husband, former president Bill Clinton. Just two months before the deal was finalized, Boeing -- the defense contractor that manufactures one of the fighter jets the Saudis were especially keen to acquire, the F-15 -- contributed $900,000 to the Clinton Foundation, according to a company press release. The Saudi deal was one of dozens of arms sales approved by Hillary Clinton’s State Department that placed weapons in the hands of governments that had also donated money to the Clinton family philanthropic empire, an International Business Times investigation has found. Under Clinton’s leadership, the State Department approved $165 billion worth of commercial arms sales to 20 nations whose governments have given money to the Clinton Foundation, according to an IBTimes analysis of State Department and foundation data. That figure -- derived from the three full fiscal years of Clinton’s term as Secretary of State (from October 2010 to September 2012) -- represented nearly double the value of American arms sales made to the those countries and approved by the State Department during the same period of President George W. Bush’s second term.

Hillary - Faster and Even More Furious

David Siroat, IBTimes.com, “Clinton Foundation Investigation Update: Key Details About Financial And Political Dealings,” October 24, 2016:

Arms exports: Last year, an International Business Times series documented the ways in which many major foreign governments that had donated to the Clinton Foundation ended up receiving a boost in arms export authorizations from the Clinton-led State Department. Federal law explicitly designates the secretary of state as “responsible for the continuous supervision and general direction of sales” of arms, and the State Department itself says it “is responsible for managing all government-to-government transfers of military equipment to other countries.” Early in her term, the State Department called one arms deal for a Clinton Foundation donor, Saudi Arabia, a “top priority” for Clinton.

The Media Response

Clintonistas argued that the 143% increase in arms sales to Foundation donor nations reflected broader Obama administration foreign policy decisions and global arms market conditions rather than Clinton-specific favoritism

The State Department’s arms approval process involves multiple agencies and career officials — not solely the Secretary of State

Many of the nations receiving arms sales were long-standing U.S. allies whose arms purchases would have proceeded regardless of Clinton Foundation donations

The Clintons Buy Teflon By The Ton

Despite multiple FBI investigations, congressional inquiries, and extensive journalistic investigation:

No criminal prosecution was ever brought specifically on the arms dealing allegations

No internal State Department communications were publicly revealed showing explicit quid pro quo language connecting donations to arms approvals

The Justice Department under both Obama and Trump declined to prosecute on these specific grounds

Bottom Line

Schweizer’s Clinton Cash presented a documented and detailed circumstantial case that the State Department under Hillary Clinton approved massive arms sales — totaling hundreds of billions of dollars — disproportionately to nations that had donated to the Clinton Foundation, representing a 143% increase over the prior administration. The Saudi Arabia/Boeing/fighter jet case was the most specific and concrete example, with documented timing of donations relative to approvals. The overall pattern was corroborated by independent IBT and AP investigations. What has not been criminally proven (yet) — explicit documented causation proving the donations directly caused the approvals rather than merely coinciding with them. The correlation was real and documented; the causal mechanism remains circumstantial.

The Clintons and their “Foundation” stated that these corporate relationships were tied to philanthropic endeavors and provided no personal financial gain to the Clintons themselves. Beyond the ethical questions about the overlap between the Foundation’s fundraising, paid speeches, and Hillary Clinton’s political status, the fact that it took a massive cover-up and truth denial effort to prevent criminal charges from being filed does not pass the smell test. The first real and thorough investigation needs to be conducted now.

Hillary’s response is surely to be her tried and true, “What difference does it make now?” Well, the difference is either continuing to turn a blind eye to obvious Clinton corruption, or taking steps to re-institute the rule of law that disappeared the moment Hussein was seated in the White House.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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