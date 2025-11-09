Jerome’s Substack

Hidden Transcript: Coup Exposed

Obama's Coup d'Etat Against Trump Revealed in ICIG Document
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 09, 2025

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard has released a previously buried transcript of the December 2016 initiation of an overturn of the American republic by Barack Hussein Obama.

The Trump-Russia hoax was hatched by Hillary Clinton and Obama, and executed by their chief minion then CIA MisDirector John Brennan along with then DNI James Clapper.

