Share post
Gold IRAs and XRP, The Solutions to Our Chaotic Financial Future?

Precious Metals and Crypto Have Been Manipulated and Attacked, But Are Emerging From the Darkness to be the Shining Lights for Years to Come
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 05, 2025
Transcript

As the fiat currency system is faltering, the stock market is teetering on collapse, what are the alternatives? Gold and silver have always been halmarks of value, and crypto has survived the globalist push to make Central Bank Digital Currencies the only path forward. Grit, determination, and God’s grace has enabled US to weather the storm and use freedom of choice to forge our way to personal and national wealth and freedom.

Chaplain Gordon (Dr. Chaps) Klingenschmitt, who was once court-martialed for praying in uniform while he was in the Navy and fought back, joins Dr. Jerome Corsi to break down what has happened to religions freedom here in America and what needs to be done to defend our rights to worship without government interference and penalty.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
