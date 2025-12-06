Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

God's Five Stones: Shining Light on Darkness

Exposing: Election Fraud, Political Corruption, Human Trafficking, Spiritual Attacks
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 06, 2025

We are witnessing a rapidly escalating breakdown of America’s political, financial, and national security systems. From massive voter roll lawsuits and foreign infiltration.

The Department of Justice has now sued six blue states over voter roll access, with more than 14 total states under active litigation. The lawsuits reveal:

Widespread duplicate voters, non-citizens on voter rolls, dead voters, state database systems designed to allow illegal ballots.

Without voter ID laws, citizenship verification, and an end to mass mail-in voting, election fraud will continue regardless of voter roll clean-ups.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America – Free Gold & Silver Wealth Guide, 800-519-6268
https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture