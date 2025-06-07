June 3, 2025

God's Five Stones Foundation is deeply involved in playing a key strategic role in implementing President Trump's strategy to mandate an end to voter fraud this year to prevent the Democrats from stealing majorities in the U.S. House and Senate during the 2026 mid-term elections.

After Trump took office for his second term, God's Five Stones Foundation began working directly with Peter Ticktin, the President's attorney, to implement what President Trump has disclosed to him as his plan of action:

Dr. Andrew Paquette's investigations, as extensively documented on our website, have proven to President Trump conclusively that the State Board of Elections (SBOE) voter registration systems are contaminated beyond repair. Every SBOE voter registration database that Dr. Paquette has examined is contaminated with algorithms (secret codes) that permit them to cast false votes that are counted.

Despite numerous previous failed efforts to get the courts to outlaw voter fraud, exposing the presence of cryptographic algorithms in the SBOE database demonstrates how SBOE computers have been hacked, and election fraud crimes have been committed. Dr. Paquette's investigations into the SBOE algorithms have yielded incontrovertible mathematical proof that election fraud originates within the SBOE computers. Paquette's proof lends credibility to the work done by Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, which suggests that foreign nations have also penetrated election data on the computers used to tabulate votes in federal elections.

Dr. Paquete's indisputable proof that secret codes are in the SBOE computers constitutes, for the first time, a National Security Emergency that allows the President of the United States (POTUS) to remedy the situation by executive action, bypassing the courts.

Peter Ticktin and General Michael Flynn have now officially joined God's Five Stones 501(c)3 tax-exempt foundation.

Peter Ticktin is now the lead attorney representing Colorado political prisoner Tina Peters in her effort to be free. General Flynn has co-authored his first published article with Jerome Corsi, as seen here. The co-authored article, published for the first time, outlines President Trump's plan (as outlined in the next section of this confidential white paper) to secure elections before the 2026 midterm elections. Dr. Corsi and Peter Ticktin speak by phone daily to strategize the next steps. General Flynn is already a strong voice in the danger that fraudulent election activity poses to our fundamental freedoms, as outlined in the above-referenced article we co-authored.

Gateway Pundit recently published this photograph of attorney Ticktin meeting with Department of Justice attorney Ed Martin in Mr. Martin's DOJ office in Washington, D.C.:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/tipping-point-january-6th-narrative-shattering-as-trump/

President Trump's Plan

In August or September, we cautiously anticipate that President Trump may invoke Article II powers as Commander-in-Chief to order all states to implement a system of Voter IDs, requiring Proof of Citizenship, requiring paper ballots and hand counting to replace the use of computers.

President Trump outlined in his Executive Order issued on March 25, 2025, entitled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections." That executive order called for the creation of Voter IDs, the requirement of Proof of Citizenship, and the insistence that paper ballots be used to replace the electronic voting machines.

On April 11, during a televised Cabinet meeting, Gabbard announced, “We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your [i.e., President Trump’s] mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in our elections.”

With this announcement, Gabbard made clear that we are now at war with foreign nations who would seek to influence our elections. The inevitable conclusion is that the investigation into election fraud is now a national security investigation. This investigation will culminate in President Trump exercising his authority as Commander-in-Chief by bypassing obstructionist federal judges in a decision that the Supreme Court of the United States cannot overrule.

God's Five Stones Foundation Action Plan

God's Five Stones Foundation urgently needs $250,000 in additional funding this year to continue working with Peter Ticktin to provide President Trump with the SBOE data he needs to establish our SBOE voting system must be completely revamped.

With this level of additional funding, we will be able to:

Continue working with General Flynn on a national basis to supply voting data analysis to the Election Integrity Task Force that President Trump tasked White House attorney Alina Habba to create. Habba, in turn, instructed Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Security, to head the Task Force. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel are providing DHS and FBI staff to constitute the Task Force.

Begin working with the DOGE Election Integrity Task Force to take a serious look at Dr. Paquette's work, as presented in three articles published in American Thinker: here, here, and here. With the assistance of Peter Ticktin, we will impress upon the DOGE teams that Dr. Paquette's Wisconsin research leaves no doubt that cryptographic algorithms in the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) database allow for the criminal creation and voting of hundreds of thousands of false "modified duplicate" votes.

Have attorney Peter Ticktin, General Flynn, and Dr. Paquette continue to publish articles as co-authors and be on all available media with Dr. Corsi, highlighting key developments in both Gabbard's and DOGE's Task Force criminal investigations.

Our Need for Additional Funding Is Urgent

Of the approximately $175,000 that we have raised since the fund's inception on June 10, 2024, God's Five Stones Foundation has reached its last $20,000 in donations. We are running out of money just as the success we have worked for over the past two years to achieve is within reach. The first phase of our work involved supporting and promoting Dr. Paquette's analyses. In this second phase of our work, we will be better able to compensate Peter Ticktin, General Flynn, and Dr. Andrew Paquette. Peter Ticktin will be able to continue briefing us on President Trump's plan to obtain secure elections by the 2026 midterms. General Flynn has been able to expand his efforts to lend political weight to our media efforts to explain that the election fraud Dr. Paquette has uncovered adds to the concern that foreign nations may well be penetrating SBOE servers to access and alter voting data, creating a national security emergency that as a free people we cannot risk ignoring.

Please note that Dr. Paquette has produced the only indisputable evidence of election fraud, as the algorithms embedded in the SBOE databases involve complex mathematical codes that are apparent to experts. The many challenges in the courts have failed. There may be legitimate reasons why election computers alter votes during the complex process of tabulating a national presidential election. Obtaining legal standing can be challenging once an election has been certified. We, however, have proof that secret codes in the SBOE voter registration database permit the creation and voting of false "modified duplicate" voters, which is inherently illegal and a clear violation of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA, 2002). Federal legislation makes it unlawful for SBOE databases to contain the millions of duplicate voter records that get their own "legitimate" state Voter ID number.

President Trump based his March 25 Executive Order in large part on Peter Ticktin's affirmation that Dr. Paquette's analysis was valid. We now have whistleblowers coming forward with documentary evidence that a late influx of mail-in ballot fraud (the exact criminal activity Dr. Paquette argued the algorithms permit) has allowed the Democrats to steal down-ballot elections in 2024. President Trump has repeatedly claimed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stole the 2020 presidential election. We at God's Five Stones Foundation need to expand our efforts in this second phase of our activities to make public the evidence that supports President Trump's claim.

Conclusion

The first phase of our work has been essential to the creation of the Tulsi Gabbard Election Integrity Task Force and the investigations currently being conducted by DOGE. We do not expect the criminals behind the massive election fraud we are presently witnessing to give up easily. Please help us continue this battle to a victorious conclusion.

In this second phase of our efforts, we must be able to act swiftly to capitalize on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish election integrity before the pivotal 2026 midterm elections. President Trump If the Democrats steal majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, radical anti-Trump Members of Congress will destroy President Trump's last two years in office with a repeat of the 2020 non-stop impeachment actions.

Given government processes tend to be slow in their proclivity "to grind exceedingly fine," the private action of God's Five Stones Foundation is needed now more than ever to spur the political system to action, given that the 2026 midterm election campaigns are already beginning.

We must expand our efforts to be on all available media and to meet in person with key government officials, including Alina Habba, Tulsi Gabbard, Kristi Noem, Kash Patel, and Ed Martin. Time is of the essence if we are to win the election security battle. God's Five Stones has the flexibility to affect quick action, spurring the public to support President Trump's inspired instinct to solve complex problems by exercising the Commander-in-Chief's Article II authority to utilize the efficiency of executive action to secure election integrity.

President Trump's re-election in 2024 gave us a reprieve from the radical Democrats' determination to destroy America. If we lose our right to fair elections, we lose our freedoms. The peril has never been more frighteningly real. The time to act is now. Your donations to us at God's Five Stones Foundation have never been more critical.