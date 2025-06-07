Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Mead's avatar
Leonard Mead
5h

Great work! My donation will come immediately I know Jeff Lukens, and have met Peter Ticktin, and Rocky Rochford, and am using my nationwide conservative e-blast list to raise awareness and now, donations for this effort. Best, Len Mead mead1720@gmail.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R.L. Mac's avatar
R.L. Mac
4h

So very encouraging!!! Will be widely sharing this brilliant news about the desperately-needed overhaul of our national voting system. Donations to follow. 👍🇺🇸🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture