God's Five Stones Fighting for Election Integrity

The investigative research conducted by God’s Five Stones has been instrumental in uncovering and taking action to thwart the Democrat election theft machine.

We are defeating:

ActBlue: One of the Democrat’s primary illicit funding mechanisms.

Obama Coup d’Etat: The lawfare and other actions taken against President Trump are now coming out into the open.

Child & Sex Exploitation: Biden and other bad actors opened the floodgates for movement of children from Honduras across the US southern border. No longer.

Spiritual Darkness: Biblical spiritual warfare is a struggle against evil spiritual forces, not people, and is fought by relying on God’s power and putting on the armor of God. The armor includes the belt of truth, breastplate of righteousness, helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God. Believers are to stand firm in their faith, resist the devil, and take every thought captive to obey Christ.

We cannot fight this battle alone, go to God’s Five Stones to support us and join in the fight to shine light on darkness.

• MyVitalC:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

• Swiss America:

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

X: https://twitter.com/corsijerome1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DrJeromeCorsi

Facebook: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090189657020

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jerome_corsi/

God’s Five Stones: https://godsfivestones.com

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@JeromeCorsi

The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268