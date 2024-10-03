Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered the presence of cryptographic algorithms in the Wisconsin State Board of Elections voter registration database. Wisconsin is the first "battleground state" that went for Biden in 2020, in which Paquette found an algorithm (although investigations are now ongoing for Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia). In his Substack, "The Zark Files," Paquette stressed that Wisconsin nearly beats New York (the first state in which Paquette found algorithms) in the number and proportion of illegal "clone records" (i.e., multiple registrations for the same voter).

He noted that Wisconsin has 7,744,986 voter registrations in the 2024 version of voter rolls, compared to New York's 21,373,403 voter records. "This makes Wisconsin's rolls about 36 percent of the size of New York's," he wrote, "And yet, Wisconsin almost beats New York for clone registrations." Under state law, the state board of election must check all registrations for duplicates for proceeding. Still, by matching first and last names and date of birth information, Paquette found 1,467,208 clone voter records in New York. "Every clone record is evidence that the state of New York does not follow its own election law when registering voters," Paquette stressed. "If they had followed the law, those records would never have been made."

Wisconsin does not list the date of birth data. Yet using first and last names plus phone numbers and emails, Paquette found 847,455 cloned voter records in Wisconsin. Some 2 million other records matched for first or last name but had no email or phone number listed, so Paquette ignored them (although many, if not most, were likely clones). Paquette concluded New York's 1,467,208 clones are 6.86 percent of all records; Wisconsin's 874,455 are 11.29 percent of the total.

Based on these results, Paquette concluded the following:

Wisconsin is not following the law regarding checking for duplicates before assigning new ID numbers.

Wisconsin has violated the law at least 400,000 times by creating new ID numbers for people with ID numbers.

Wisconsin is preventing full public disclosure of its rolls, as required under federal law, thus limiting its utility for public audit purposes.

Wisconsin is not using standard data validation software, as required by law, or it would have been impossible to create the clones found in their database.

Paquette concluded that in 2021, 35.82 percent of all new registrations in Wisconsin were clones. "What does this say about Wisconsin?" Paquette asks. "It seems to me that someone is not doing their job properly."

Conclusion:

A corrupt database cannot be used to certify anything that results from that database. By analogy, if investigators find a casino is using marked cards, that casino cannot prove anyone lost a hand of "21." Similarly, suppose a state board of election voter registration database contains a secret cryptographic algorithm in 2024. In that case, the state board of election voter registration database cannot be used to certify the state's 2024 election.

Share