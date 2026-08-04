Fauci EXPOSED: Dr Judy Mikovits Interview Pt 6

In our previous Substack posts we revisited a 2020 interview with an actual scientist who blew the whistle on Fauci years ago, we continue to shine light on that darkness.

Edited Transcript:

Dr. Corsi: Because of hydroxychloroquine and my support of Dr. Zelenko and creating telemed program, well now here comes attacking me the, you know, Reuters and Vanity Fair and CNN, fight them off in three hour podcasts.



I mean, this is, they hate the truth. They hate the truth because they want to create a Truman show. They want to create a media or a context of, they’re the credible ones.



These military, they’re the credible ones. President Trump is desperately trying to save the United States of America before we had, you know, throw ourselves over the cliff into socialism. And I’m doing everything I can to assist him to survive.



I think the American people are going to see through this. But, you know, I’m writing eBooks and, you know, this last one, the, trying to expose the plan to get Dr., you know, to get President Trump removed from office with the 25th amendment or some other, they’ll cause a nuclear war if they have to. I’m going to, we’re going to talk, Dr. Mickiewicz, maybe we can get some kind of a ebook going or something going where we can put all of this down in the form where people can understand it and be easily available.



I’m going to discuss that. I’ve been thinking about that as we’ve been hearing this. And I think there may be some reason here to try to, I want, we’re going to end by showing people your books and encouraging people to get your books.



I’ve started reading your books and they’re excellent. I’d like to get one, I’d like to get the introduction to your books so that people can kind of get their heads into it without having to know as much of the science as you kind of presume everybody’s going to master in order to really understand what you’re talking about. I think today you’ve done a very good job of getting the points across, even though the science is extremely, the medical science is very complicated.



And I think you’re, I think you’ve been very effective today and really getting to know your thoughts, but the passion of it, that’s really what I wanted to do today. Dr. Graves, and I have a couple of concluding questions, but Dr. Graves, would you like to kind of weigh in here?

Dr. Graves: I think that you’ve summarized it very well. I think that putting this down to where the American people could understand it in very simple terms would be extremely important. It’s almost as if, though, we need an informational campaign. We need to have some type of a public information campaign, because certainly the 501c3 three-letter organizations, the NIH and the CDC and so on and so forth, they certainly have done their informational piece on the American people. I mean, even today, going by the DMV, I drove by and they’re all outside, they’re making them go outside and stand in lines with masks on. And I just, it is ridiculous. And so we need to actually free the American people with the truth.

Dr. Corsi: One or two last questions I wanted to ask is that, first of all, Dr. Mikovits, are you sure that the COVID-19 is a laboratory-produced virus? It’s not produced in nature.

Dr. Mikovits: Yes.



Dr. Corsi: And why are you sure of that?

Dr. Mikovits: Because it was the animal tissues, the bats in Wuhan China Laboratory were grown in the Vero E6, that’s a monkey kidney cell line that the Chinese got from Fort Detrick, from the US Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease, right there in Frederick, Maryland, where I worked for 24 years, including at that institute. And that cell line is what they manufactured the virus in for the five years before its emergence. And that was published in a 2015 Nature Medicine paper and funded by Tony Fauci’s NIAID. That is absolutely not a naturally evolving virus.

Dr. Corsi: Do you think Fauci knows that?

Dr. Mikovits: Absolutely.

Dr. Corsi: And so that’s another fundamental lie to the American people?

Dr. Mikovits: Absolutely.

Dr. Corsi: And when I show the components of the additional part of the original HIV-1 pathogen that need to be added into this COVID-20, is there a reasonable chance that I’m correct on that?

Dr. Mikovits: Yeah, the SIV, the Simian Immune Deficiency Virus, the sequences, the genetic, the blueprint, is in that cell line. It’s Vero monkey kidney cells, where we get HIV, where, how in the polio vaccines, you know, how did HIV spread around the world? It wasn’t because of the cutter incidents where a hunter in Africa cut himself, and then Ebola in 2014. Suddenly, they didn’t forget how to live and cook the bats.



It’s very similar to the conversation, and how these things spread around the world that we’ve been made to believe for 30 years. You don’t know, you grow it in a cell line. If you grow a 250 liter fermenter of a virus, literally a manufacturing facility, that monkey kidney cell line doesn’t have those immune things to silence the virus, we do.



It’s a virus factory. All we do is take that out, and it’s in the vaccines, and we’re injecting it in the people. You don’t need to infect through the nose, where you might get a few particles. You’ve injected it, and that’s the point. Absolutely, it’s manufactured. That’s why the vaccines drove the first pandemic.



That virus didn’t get to 190 countries in two months by airplane travel of infected people spreading it this way. The people wearing the mask are making themselves little virus factories, making more and more and more virus, and compromising their immune system so they can’t silence the virus. Again, if you don’t wear the mask, you don’t get a shot of any kind, we won’t see COVID-20.



Dr. Corsi: Do you think that the COVID disease 19, all the evidence I’m increasingly seeing is it has really a cardiovascular problem. In other words, the problem with the SARS is not that the lungs, you’re not getting enough air in your lungs, the ventilators are trying to push more air, but the hemoglobin does not absorb the air to take the rest of your body, and there’s severe clotting and other cardiovascular disease being done. I’ve been debating this.



My thought, and I have no reason for even knowing this, but I suspect, because this is another one that violates the principles of virology, viruses and vaccines are supposed to be different and they can’t coexist. Viruses have to go into another cell to reproduce from a healthy cell, the bacteria can reproduce in its own mechanisms, so they have to be different.

What I’m saying is, I suspect it’s possible that certain of the bacteria characteristic could have been built into the virus, so that in fact the virus carries the bacteria with it, and also releases it into the body, so that the cardiovascular system is open through the ACE2 receptor, there’s no reason why it’s just the lungs, it could open the cardiovascular system equally to a bacteria. Is this thinking completely wrong, or do you think it has a possibility of being true or right?

Dr. Mikovits: It’s not completely wrong at all, but understand the virus is living in cells. The cells the virus is living in is vero monkey kidney cells, they have all kinds of bacteria, all kinds of viruses, all kinds of parasites, they’re bit by ticks, you could find Borrelia, Babesiosis, we use antibiotics and antimycotics, mycoplasma molds, think about all of the things we’re seeing that can drive inflammation, and it’s all contained neatly in that needle, so the virus alone floating through the air is what you want to be exposed to.

Just don’t inject the rest of the stuff in that needle, and it will be the flu shot, and then that’s when the coronavirus vaccine, oh now we have the vaccine in October, you’ve already driven the disease if anybody gets a shot this summer, that’s the most important thing, no flu shots, because I think they’re driving all our attention until we’ll have the vaccine in the fall, you know, but you won’t even see another COVID in the fall if nobody gets a flu vaccine now, and so colleges, universities, anything else, don’t go.

Dr. Corsi: I want to make a distinction here, because what you’ve told us is that the creation of the coronavirus, which is using this monkey and animal tissue, which has bacteria, and the bacteria is actually packed into the virus itself.

Dr. Mikovits: No, viruses are just little blueprints, and it’s next to it, let’s just say, it’s traveling with it, it’s not necessarily part of it,

Dr. Corsi: It’s in the spore, whatever you want to call it, because that’s been made out of those out of those animal tissues.

Dr. Mikovits: Yeah, but they don’t clean the animal tissues out of the vaccines.

Dr. Corsi: No, but I’m saying that’s another aspect of it, I’m saying there’s two things here.

Dr. Mikovits: But a virus is a virus, and a bacteria is a bacteria, and they travel together.

Dr. Corsi: yes, that’s what I’m trying to say.

Dr. Mikovits: They’re not part of the same thing.

Dr. Corsi: No, I didn’t say, but they can travel together, they can be packaged in the same coronavirus, the pathogens or the structure of the pathogens could be a virus, but it also is packaged with a bacteria, that’s what I’m trying to say.

Dr. Mikovits: Viruses don’t package bacteria.

Dr. Corsi: No, I’m not saying that.

Dr. Mikovits: I’m sorry, I’m saying that.

Dr. Corsi: I’m saying that in the construction of the COVID-19, which is using this animal tissue, etc.

Dr. Mikovits: Correct, yeah.

Dr. Corsi: The virus is a virus, but in constructing it, they’ve included within it the bacteria that was from the animal tissue that was used to create the disease to begin with, it’s still packaged in, it rides with it.

Dr. Mikovits: Well, it’s never taken away, so the virus by itself won’t live, so it always has to be administered in the cells, and the cells are the cells, the animal cells, the tissue, it’s never taken away, and that’s the key.



Dr. Corsi: And that’s where the bacteria is?

Dr. Mikovits: Correct.

Dr. Corsi: Okay, that’s the point I was trying to make.

Dr. Mikovits: That’s exactly it.

Dr. Corsi: And then when you do a vaccine, now you’re just putting more of these coronaviruses into your system, you’re giving your system a whole complex more problem to deal with, as you say, fanning the flames. To my knowledge, correct me if I’m wrong, has there ever been an efficacious vaccine on AIDS or Ebola or Zeta, and so you get all this money put into these mRNA and all these other elaborate things that are going to change your DNA, they don’t sound like more re-engineering of the body, I’m not sure they’re going to do anything to prevent you from getting this disease, has there ever been a vaccine that prevented you from getting these diseases?

Dr. Mikovits: No, and more, they drive other diseases like cancer and other infectious diseases, so in a prevention strategy, you would need in a prevention strategy, you would need a memory response, so the very fact that you need a flu shot every year, they tell you you need a shot every year, if you’ve ever had the influenza or you’ve ever had the shot, what’s the difference? So I had measles, I’ll never again get or transmit measles because I have a natural immunity and a lifelong memory immunity, so the fact that our measles vaccines, our flu vaccines don’t cause lifelong, none of them, memory immunity, polio, why do you have to get two months, four months, it doesn’t drive any kind of natural immunity, so not once, not ever in our lives have we developed a vaccine that actually does the same thing your immune system does.

And yet with COVID-19, it’s very clear, even with the engineered virus, people have responded, healthy people are still healthy people, they don’t have a disease, you don’t contact trace healthy people, they’re healthy people, they don’t have a disease, that’s the main thing, so if you were healthy and we developed a natural herd immunity, people are recovering and with treatments like hydroxychloroquine, zinc and azithromycin, with the interferons, with chlorine dioxide, they’re recovering and developing neutralizing antibodies that can be used and given to the vulnerable and the sick and this is the way we heal people, with the neutralizing antibodies, with IVIG it’s called.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



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