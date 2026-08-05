Fauci EXPOSED: Dr Judy Mikovits Interview Pt 7

In our previous Substack posts we revisited a 2020 interview with an actual scientist who blew the whistle on Fauci years ago, in this substack, we conclude that interview as we continue to shine light on that darkness.

Edited Transcript:

Dr. Corsi: It’s confusing to people because they say, but you know, there’s a polio vaccine. It works.



Dr. Mikovits: No. The only polio in this country is caused by the polio vaccine and the CDC renames it and calls it acute flaccid myelitis or acute flaccid paralysis because it’s not the polio strain of the enterovirus that caused it. So you can’t say that if it’s a different strain.



So you see how now we can call everything COVID-19, no matter what the upper respiratory infection, just as the CDC for the last 20 or 30 years has called every upper respiratory infection FLU and less than 10% of them every year have influenza. So we never tested for coronaviruses before, but how many of the last years when everybody had those severe dry coughs, were there other coronaviruses involved?

So it’s a name game. It’s a sleight of hand. It’s a, it’s a shell game. And they’re playing on us because we let them.

Dr. Corsi: And you’re also saying that the only real defense we’ve got is to strengthen the immune system. I hear you saying that it’s not a magic vaccine or it’s a strengthening the immune system. So not wearing the masks, getting out in public, actually going to a sport event with your 58,000 of your closest friends. These are the things that increased your likelihood to survive. They’re not going to kill you. Is that correct?

Dr. Mikovits: Correct. And we see that over and over again, healthy people don’t make you sick, but what will make you sick is the spraying of the stadiums. What are you spraying them with? You don’t want to spray a virus, you know, you don’t need to spray a virus. And that’s, they’re spraying roundups in the street. And we remember back with Zika, you know, they’re heavily clothed in all of this plastic wear, because the roundup, the DDT, the toxins, the pesticides are so toxic, they can’t touch the person spraying them.



Why are you spraying a baseball stadium? Because you’re going to make people sick? I mean, this makes no sense. So yes, strengthen your immune system and you can live to 150 and never get sick. And you’ll have a lifelong immunity if you’ve already survived COVID-19. Go out there and say, hey, I’m great. And we can transmit that immunity to somebody else and save them.

And that’s why you don’t social distance. You want a natural exposure, a booster to the immune system. That’s why the elderly in my world, because I’m 63, you know, I got natural chicken pox. I don’t have to think about shingles. But I do because the vaccine program doesn’t work. And we talk through all of these examples in the marvelous forward by RFK Jr. in this book. He goes through decades of the failure of the chicken pox program.



And we can see, wait a minute, now everybody has shingles. And only, you know, old people used to get shingles under severe stress. So stress and the stress of this fear is so immune suppressive. So you can see the failure of every part of the vaccine programs for 50, 60, 70 years. And the lies of they’re telling us, oh, we eradicated polio with the vaccine. No, we didn’t. We drove epidemics with vaccines. We always have. And we always will until we get smart enough to stop it. And that would be today.

Dr. Corsi: And so you’re saying our future is not to be walking around in these bio suits. We all got these inside this big envelope of things. And we’re afraid to expose ourselves to the world. Actually, those are the things that will kill us if we do go into bio suits. Is that what you’re saying? We really should be out in the world. We’re expected to be out here in the world and dealing with it. Maybe you wouldn’t be saying anything like that. God designed it the way people live for 2000 years because that’s going to make us healthier. You wouldn’t be saying anything like that, would you?

Dr. Mikovits: Of course, I would. You’re not smarter than God. That was a big surprise to Fauci.

Dr. Corsi: Dr. Graves?

Dr. Graves: There’s a lot of people that think they’re smarter than God. And I think it’s gotten into a lot of trouble. But the problem is that they’ve also taken a lot of people down with them. And that is what is so sad. And I have the heart of Dr. Mikovits because it’s the innocent that I feel so passionately for.

I mean, I go out in the population and I look around the store or I go to a gym or other places. And I think you have no idea. You have no idea what you’re exposing yourself to and what is to come if we continue down this road.

Dr. Corsi: Craig, you listened to this very patiently. Would you like to weigh in a few comments?

Craig: Sure. And so, Dr. Corsi, I think that with the experts that you’ve had on over the last few months in all of these broadcasts that we’ve done, from Dr. Shiva, who said exactly what Dr. Mikovits is saying about the importance of the immune system and how it’s all the immune system and you’ve got to bulk yourself up on vitamin D and get out there in the sun and be out there in the air, he stressed that.

You talked to Dr. Andrew Bostom and he talked about all these statistics are lies and he went into detail about how all of this has been drummed up in order to create a narrative rather than to save people.

You talked to Dr. Zelenko at the very beginning when he had his first group of patients or after that. He had 400, 500 at the beginning. He came up with his protocol, hydroxychloroquine and zinc, added the azithromycin in certain cases. He then triaged his patients, treated the ones that had low risk differently than the high risk and he then came up with how to do a prophylaxis, a preventative with it, how to treat it in the early stages. It has to be within the first five days.

You then had KrisAnne Hall, an attorney, who talked about this is all an attack on the Constitution. It’s trying to break down our society. It’s all evil and what I would say is... And there’s a myriad of other interviews that we’ve had, Dr. Corsi, that explores all of this from different directions and comes to the same biblical conclusion.

And that is, therefore, we are wrestling not with flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of this darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. That’s what this is all about. And you then say, well, how is it that the people don’t wake up and there’s another Bible passage that covers that and that is John 1:5 that talks about how the light shines in the darkness, but the darkness comprehends it not.

And unfortunately, because of the mainstream media, the lies we’ve been told, the Mediocracy, the ruling class, the people that want to make us slaves and kill us off to the point where all that’s left are the people that serve their purposes so they can rule over the survivors.



And then you layer on top of that what Boris has added with what Putin is doing, with Xi, with the Communist Party did, the CCP, Wuhan, COVID-19 virus. And that’s what we’re doing. This is light fighting against darkness.



Dr. Corsi: That may be one of your more brilliant summaries, and you’ve done many that are quite good. Would you show the two books, Craig? I want to let everybody show the first one. Doctor, we’re trying to put them up on the screen.



Craig: I’ll throw it up on the screen. So what we have here, here it comes. I’ll throw it up on the screen right now. And so what we have then, I have to make one more adjustment. There we go. And so what we have is, I’m showing now on Amazon, Dr. Mikovits’s first book, Plague: One Scientist’s Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.



And that was published, and this was from February 21, 2017. But a good doctor, Dr. Judy has said that that actually came from prior research. And then following that, she has come up with this other book also available on Amazon, Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science. And that was a hardcover, came out in April 14, 2020. These are both must-haves.

Dr. Corsi: And let’s have a summary from each of you. And Dr. Mikovits, why don’t you go first and then Dr. Graves will have you kind of conclude. So Dr. Judy, please.

Dr. Mikovits: Well, let me just thank you for that. And I think the light that you’re shining, Jerry and Karladine, Dr. Graves, the light that you’re shining is to wake people up. And the good news is Plague of Corruption after being out only two months, not even two months, is already New York Times bestseller number two.

So as we’ve been locked in our houses and we wake up, I always say read that one first because it’s very simple. It shows you exactly what we said in detailed scientific terms, and everybody can see it. It is not a science book. It’s, oh my God, and it looks like prophecy. And in fact, that’s because hopefully with that and knowledge such as what you’re sharing in your eBook and what Dr. Graves and the Dr. Zelenko, the doctors around the world are showing, we can prevent really the destruction of all the humanity and just in our United States of America, one nation under God, we need to go back to trusting God and not men who think they’re God.

Dr. Corsi: Thank you very much. Dr. Graves.



Dr. Graves: I like that very much. Thank you, Dr. Mikovits. I really appreciate you coming today and taking so much time. There was a lot of time here today. Thank you, Dr. Corsi for what you’re doing and Craig. I just wanna remind the listeners of this that just because someone has a title doesn’t necessarily mean that they have the truth.



We have to think about that because we have certainly seen the opposite. I mean, when we look back, oh my goodness, there’s gonna be over 2 million people who are going to die. Did that happen? No. We probably have as many that have probably died from COVID that would have with the flu between 2017 and 2018. Yes, and it is, and I’m not trying to negate anyone’s loss or death. That’s not my point.



My point is that we must learn to think for ourselves and we must seek the truth, and the truth always wins, and the truth sets us free.

Dr. Corsi: Thank you very much. And Dr. Mikovits, we’re gonna have you back again next week with your attorney, Larry Klayman, to do a second program in which we go into the legal issues.



And I wanna thank you for the time you’ve taken with us today and the explanations you’ve given us. And we’ll do everything we can to make sure people know about your book and we’ll promote it in order to have people make sure it gets the number one in the New York Times bestseller list.

Okay, and let’s conclude by saying, I always do it, in the end, God always wins. Let’s continue that prayer. And that reality, I’ve lived in that confidence that God does in the end always win.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

Ending Child & Sex Exploitation

Leading Spiritual Warfare

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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