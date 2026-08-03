Fauci EXPOSED: Dr Judy Mikovits Interview Pt 5

In our previous Substack posts we revisited a 2020 interview with an actual scientist who blew the whistle on Fauci years ago, we continue to shine light on that darkness.

Edited Transcript:

Dr. Mikovits: It’s tragic that any innocent person dies, but you killed millions of Black people worldwide with HIV, knowingly preventing the therapies, as Dr. Graves was saying, knowingly preventing the prevention strategies, knowingly the FDA stops it, a concerted effort between the FDA, the CDC, and the NIH at every level.



In the case of plague, in the case of our book Plague, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute covered up the fact that the blood supply was heavily contaminated, so that the innocent, so we remember Arthur Ashe, you know, so he got heart surgery and contracted HIV and died from a contaminated blood supply. So why do we not care if the contaminated blood supply in 2011 was 25 times with the mouse viruses that had been there for 30 years, that together with HIV, driven from a contaminated hepatitis B vaccine, what did we do to the susceptible, the gay men, the IV drug users? We told them to, we forced them to get a hepatitis B vaccine. So it’s far worse than just social engineering, it’s covering up the crimes.



We can’t do autopsies now, and it’s not even bury them, it’s burn them and destroy all the evidence. So in 2011, when we reported this at the National Academy of Sciences, March 29th, I reported how heavily the blood supply was contaminated. But then I provided, because that’s how I was trained, a technology that a company in the United States, CERUS, could clean up the blood supply.



So they could clean it up and solve the problem, but the problem was you already had 50 million Americans. Think of what each one of those 1 million Americans in 1991, at the height of the HIV epidemic in this country, cost us. It’s a disease to affect the economy of nations, and they caused it.



So now if you burn the victims, you don’t do autopsies, you call it all a coronavirus. Coronaviruses don’t do that. They don’t do the kinds of things that the doctors are seeing clinically, and the doctors are coming out and saying that.



And the doctors and nurses are now coming out and saying, wait a minute, I watched them kill innocent Black people in the hospital by forcing them on a ventilator when they tested negative. The elderly tested negative. They literally put the infected into the wards of the hospital where the uninfected were, where the documents clearly said spread the disease around, put them in a room with the most susceptible.



And all of this is not just me. Watch the highwire.com from yesterday, from recent weeks. The people, the doctors, the nurses, the people on the front lines like me are coming out and saying, wait a minute, the narrative is not the narrative at all.



Dr. Corsi: And now we’re demonizing again, hydroxychloroquine, the FDA, Hahn is doing it, very much like they demonize medications in the HIV AIDS episodes, various treatments that were available and said, no, you can’t use those. We won’t have those. Hydroxychloroquine and zinc is not going to kill anybody.



I mean, they say, oh, that’s the one that’s going to kill you with this QT interval problem, which is very, it’s almost, it’s laughable, isn’t it? That they would even, I mean, that’s what all the doctors are saying. Dr. Graves, why don’t you take it away from here for a minute or two, but I want to have your thoughts. Go ahead.



Dr. Graves: It is laughable, but the problem is that it’s not laughable. It’s going to kill people.

Dr. Corsi: It’ll kill people if they’re not prevented. That’s what everybody’s, that’s what Dr. Mikovits is saying right here. It’s going to kill people.

Dr. Graves: Mikovits has said, and I want your audience to understand this. It’s the young and the old that will be our next wave. It’s not going to be just grandma. It may be your three-year-old or your five-year-old or your 15-year-old.



I mean, that’s what I think that the audience needs to really get their head wrapped around. And I think that we as American people, we deserve these answers. Where is the oversight of these vaccines? Where is the oversight of these deaths? These deaths need to be followed up on.



You know, when you have people, as they say, dropping like flies, my goodness, why aren’t we looking at this? And I think that Dr. Mikovits puts it very well. If you don’t look at it, then you don’t see it. And you can make up your own numbers. You can make up your own diseases. There’s so many things to me that there, again, I’m going to go back to the same word, are deceptive.

Dr. Corsi: Well, this is why I created the tele-MD programs, you know, not selling hydroxychloroquine, but you can have an interview with a doctor who can determine, even for preventative, if the medication is right for you and can prescribe it and you can get the medication.



It’s between the doctor and the patient. And Dr. Graves, you’ve repeatedly advised that this is how it should be. Now, then of course, then the, then I’m under investigation by the Department of Justice and Dr. Zev is up. I’m going so fast. Zelenko is going fast. He’s under investigation by the Attorney General in New York and that has to get backed off and it was.



And then the FDA is coming out with these, don’t take this, it’s going to kill you. Those are all signs to me, as I saw all this happening, that hydroxychloroquine was in fact likely to be effective with zinc. And it was, and these people were trying to prevent you from knowing that or having it.



Now, I want to go one more direction, but I think this is a, a really critical point because, you know, if I’m right and Putin is releasing this, what we’re hearing from a guy named Boris is right. Well, one of our sources, it’s why Russia is producing hydroxychloroquine for the entire population following Dr. Zelenko’s advice. There’s got to be a reason why Russia is doing it.



There’s got to be a reason why we aren’t, but I want to make, I want to raise the question and you can answer that if you’d like, but I’d like to raise the question. I mean, I’m not a medical scientist. I’m not a doctor. My advice in both of these is probably as good as my advice on, you know, a baseball sport that I don’t know the outcome of either. I don’t play, but the point is I’ve predicted and said that this is going to be a manufactured virus, as I’ve said, is COVID-19 is, and it will have certain elements from the pathogens and HIV, one AIDS mapped into it, spliced into it.

It’s going to make this a very powerful attack on the, not only the immune system and the CD4 T-cells in the intestines, but in the SARS attack in the lungs, and maybe even a SARS cardiovascular attack. And I want to get to that point last, but I mean, okay. So Dr. Mikovits, do you think what I’ve proposed is, and written this book on COVID-20, does it have any chance of being what realistically, what we may be facing in September?

Dr. Mikovits: Well, yes, it is realistic in what we may be facing in September. And that’s why I’m saying, so everything we just said for the last hour is how do you prevent it? No vaccines, no masks, no social distancing, don’t go anywhere near a hospital, which is going to kill you and call it COVID-19, obeying a protocol or funding, don’t go to the universities.



If they insist you take those measures, how do we prevent it? We know how to prevent it. Millions of Americans are walking around today with HIV, and we have TV commercials about pre-exposure prophylaxis. They never will get AIDS because we learned. Those exact therapies, those exact ideas, it translates. It’s not genius. It’s simply science and medicine, as Dr. Graves will say, follow patterns.



You can see the pattern, the plague of corruption. And so to stop, to end the plague, in fact, that’s the title of our next book, Ending Plague. And what that is, is the subtitle of that is “a scholar’s obligation in the age of corruption.” It’s up to us to stop it. It’s up to the doctors to say that makes sense, to say, no, you wouldn’t inject this vaccine, to, we need to close the FDA, close them. They gave themselves efficacy. Our food isn’t safe. It’s loaded with Roundup that causes cancer. So they haven’t done their job.



Fire Fauci, Birx, and Redfield because they failed with each of the last pandemics. The solution killed more people than the problem. And so we’re going to see the same thing, the solution to preventing COVID-20 is don’t listen to them one more time.



No more vaccines, no masks, no social distancing. I mean, how many times do we need to hit us to see it’s not working? We never wore a mask in the past. That’s what I was saying a minute ago. I worked with HIV, Ebola, everything else. I isolated virus from AIDS patients. I never once wore a mask because I don’t want to suppress myself. You’re not healthy people. Don’t spit virus in the air. Doesn’t live on the surface for minutes. We don’t have to wipe everything down with toxic cleaners. And I mean, this is insanity.

Dr. Corsi: We started out this program by saying that these expert doctors from the NIH CDC, and certainly in the, you know, the White House and the press room and the president and Fauci. It’s all a staged effect to believe these people. These are all the trappings of credibility. Believe me, I’m the expert. I know the medicine. And even when he walks, even Fauci and Birx walk into president Trump with the models, 2 million people are going to die if you don’t do what we say. And that model is completely fictitious and it fails.



Yet, they still maintain that they are because of the positions, the authorities, all the rest of it. And what’s the relationship between, I mean, are the NIH and the CDC really government institutions? I mean, are they 501C3s? I see this. Are they, what’s the relationship, public private partnerships? Is Fauci going to make some money when these diseases are big, when we get vaccines? Does Fauci have an economic interest in this, Dr. Mikovits?

Dr. Mikovits: Yeah, he has a tremendous economic interest. He’s held the patents on these things, but more importantly, he should be convicted of treason and they all should be, and crimes against humanity for the murder of the 50 to 100 million Americans, a million people worldwide. He’s already participated in with the Ebola, with the Zika, with the HIV, with the H1N1, bird flu, swine flu, whatever, for these last three decades.



And that’s the cover up. And so the money isn’t in what he’ll make from this, it’s cover it up. So nobody ever knows. And a model isn’t data. So all we have to say is show me the data. Show me the data. That’s all I’ve ever talked. I showed you every word of data. Do you think Tony Fauci or Ian Lipkin or Deborah Birx or Robert Redfield, and we worked with them all.



See, I didn’t come into this as a newbie. I started, I grew up there from 22 on. I’ve always been on the inside and they couldn’t get rid of me. So they just tried to destroy me. So the only thing we see in response to me is a character assassination.

Dr. Corsi: And an imprisonment. Talk about the imprisonment.

Dr. Mikovits: Yeah. When basically I refuse to say I made a mistake and there was no such thing as XMRVs, the mouse family viruses, you know, destroying people’s lives, killing people. And they simply, you know, held me in jail, arrested me without a warrant as a felony fugitive from justice. That was a federal agency. There was no warrant in California where I lived.



I was at home, taken out of my house in shackles on a Friday, about one o’clock, November 18th, 2011, held without any due process, without ever seeing a judge, without a bail hold for five days, without anything, with a bail hold, with no opportunity for bail, without a lawyer, with nothing. And all I had to do was sign a little apology that was a confession saying I made it all up and I’d spend the rest of my life doing honest research. And I said, basically, you know, I spent my entire life doing honest research, you know, and I used a few expletives.



So the insubordination was, the rudeness was the expletives I used. And I basically said, uh-uh. And I wrote in a detailed email in this book from August 31st, 2011, to the head of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, if she covered up the contamination of the blood supply.



Simone Glenn, which she in fact did, along with Michael Bush, the head of the Blood Systems Research Institute, wrote the email and I said, here’s the promise I’ll give you. I’ll spend the rest of my life making sure this nightmare and you criminals are brought to justice for all of it.

And so COVID-19 is the detonate button on this book. Read the last chapter. We have all the data, we have all the evidence. Show me the data. Have them debate me. They’ve not said one word because they know we have all the evidence.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



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