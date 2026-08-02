Fauci EXPOSED: Dr Judy Mikovits Interview Pt 4

In our previous Substack posts we revisited a 2020 interview with an actual scientist who blew the whistle on Fauci years ago, we continue to shine light on that darkness.

Edited Transcript:

In our previous Substack posts, we revisited a 2020 interview with an actual scientist who blew the whistle on Fauci years ago. We continue to shine light on that darkness.

Dr. Mikovits: The Ebola outbreak in 2014 was the Zaire strain of Ebola that came out of Fort Detrick, out of that biosafety level four lab. And I did my postdoctoral work looking at why that virus, why the Zaire strain is so much, is pathogenic and the Reston strain of Ebola doesn’t do anything. So you do a subtractive technology and you see that same cytokine storm or hyper inflammation, which everybody’s known for 20 years.

And even Tony Fauci, if you read the children’s health defense.org from yesterday, the Bobby Kennedy’s team put out a fabulous article. It shows how Fauci backtracked and talked about these outbreaks and how the virus doesn’t cause the disease. It’s often the other factors, but the fear factor can drive so much more. So, he describes the cytokine storms and the hyper inflammation.



And then this is why we wrote Plague of Corruption starting in 2014, because we realized right then and there that every time Tony Fauci wants something to happen politically with five presidents, it’s not just President Trump. He just keeps standing there and scaring the American public into losing more and more and more of our constitutional freedoms knowingly. This is why it’s been crimes against humanity for 20 years.



And so I do want to say, Dr. Graves, that it’s really important. We will not see COVID-20, but two things have to happen. No mask, no vaccine of any kind, not any shot. It will drive the inflammation. They’re loaded. Flu vaccines are loaded with coronaviruses. About the worst one was the one they used in Italy in January of ‘19. And that’s the same one they’re proposing to use this summer, this year.

If anyone gets a flu vaccine, we know it’s published. Great study from Dr. Wolf from 2017 in the military, very large study that shows three times, 36% increase in coronavirus infections with a flu vaccine. And then you’ve given the most compromised. And the vaccine used in Italy had H1N1 strain, one of the most dangerous toxic strains we’ve seen.



And that drove a lot of deaths, more deaths from the vaccine. And I’d argue that the deaths we’ve seen from COVID-19, and nobody will let us look, were vaccine-driven deaths. And I can say that with confidence because I’ve done as an expert witness in so-called vaccine court, in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, I was an expert witness on at least four cases of death of the elderly within weeks of the flu vaccine, any flu vaccine.



This one was 2015, 2011. You see the disease development, and it’s a big coverup. It’s a plague of corruption. So no vaccine ever, ever again until all safety studies are done, not one. So if President Trump says, no, you’re not going to this, the data are clear. The flu vaccine is driving the fire, just the infection into a disease. The infection is not the disease. We have preventative strategies. We have treatment strategies. We can keep those people well, but the first thing you don’t do is drive the disease transmission and development with the mask and with the vaccine.

Dr. Corsi: Okay. Now a couple of things. First, let me just make one point actually. This is really what I wanted to frame is that your career really showed your brilliance and that was accepted. Okay.



And it was, and you were changing science. And then when you, and Craig, I want you to get ready, towards the end, we’ll show both of these books and let people really see them so they can see how to get them.

But then, as you began to say, look, you realize the vaccines are the problem. The treatments are wrong. That what we’re doing is we’re making people sick rather than healing them. Now you’re suddenly challenging big pharmacy. You’re challenging the money. And also saying that these people are not only wrong, but they’re criminally wrong in terms of taking steps that they know are going to make people sick and not seemingly to care while they’re in the process of promoting vaccines and other treatments of which enormous amounts of money are going to be made. Even if there’s really no assurance that there’s going to be efficacious at all.



In fact, they’re going to cause more death than anything else. Now, is that a fair, first I want to know, is that a fair summary of what you’re saying?

Dr. Mikovits: Absolutely. Dangerous, dangerous, not just not necessarily safer, not going to do any benefit, will drive the next round as it drove the first round.

Dr. Corsi: You’re accusing Fauci of causing the disease rather than healing the disease.



Dr. Mikovits: Correct. And the data support that. And it’s not just for me.



Dr. Corsi: Okay. Now, Dr. Graves, I didn’t mean to interrupt. I apologize, but I wanted to just get that clarification.



Dr. Graves: That’s fine. I’m glad that you did. As they always say, follow the money. I had sent you something, Dr. Judy, yesterday, and I doubt that you’ve had time to even look at it, but it was from a father who received a call from actually Vanderbilt was one of them. And I can’t remember the other one, but anyway, they got a call from both of the universities and it was told that they must wear a mask on the college campus and they must have a vaccination and must get their flu vaccination. And they will have tracing on the campus for those who are positive.



And they are going to require social distancing on campus when it starts back in the fall. And so this father out of desperation, text me and said, what can I do? And I said, well, my first thought is get a good lawyer.

Dr. Corsi: Or don’t send your kid to that school. But they’re probably going to be all the school. Don’t go. Dr. Mikovits, what you’re also saying, the key is you’re saying that all the social engineering that really what motivates Dr. Fauci is that at heart, he is this kind of totalitarian or he’s this kind of demon inside that he wants to destroy society.



He wants to destroy freedoms. He wants the control. Is he driven by this kind of a globalist political agenda? How would you define the political ends that Fauci is driving to?

Dr. Mikovits: Well, yes, Jerry. And I think you said it well. And when you talked about your book, I listened to you for the last couple of days. And you said it well. He’s shown us that. He’s shown us the totality. He drives more and more to cover up with Ebola, with Zika, with MERS, with SARS, with H1N1.



It was against the law. He stood next to, he stands up there and says, I’ve been with five presidents. And yeah, and he’s driven away our constitutional rights. He’s shown us exactly what he’s all about. And I’m saying at the end of this book and with these two books, the entire regime and the entire corrupt organization at the university level, how much money does NIAID and NIH fund Vanderbilt University? Do you think they’re going to do that? Do you think they care what happens to their students?

And so he’s done this for 50 years, and it’s more than just money. It’s more than just money. It’s burned. It’s don’t have an autopsy. Don’t prove it never was the coronavirus. Nobody’s ever shown me one bit of evidence anybody died from that infection. You don’t die with an infection.

So if an 80-year-old man who has HIV and never got AIDS, let’s just say Magic Johnson dies tomorrow. He’s had HIV for 28 years. Do they put AIDS on his death certificate or do they put heart attack? He has HIV. Do we put EBV or CMV or whatever viruses we have in us on the death certificate?

You don’t die with an infection. You die from an infection, and there’s no evidence that coronavirus by itself killed anybody. And in fact, Tony Fauci said the exact same thing in 2007 about a viral role in a pandemic and the cofactors.

So the social distancing, the social engineering, especially the mask, it’s your memory. You activate everything. If you get a vaccine and if you wear the mask, you will test positive because you will raise your temperature. You will activate those coronaviruses you’ve been injected with in every polio vaccine, MMR, flu shot.



The vaccines have cow blood, pig blood, dog blood, monkey blood, and all of those animals have coronaviruses. Flu, birds, bird flu. Remember bird flu? Yeah, they all have these things, and they all cause upper respiratory infection.



So you’ll test positive, and the testing is meaningless, and that’s why they control the testing. This is the first “disease” where we said, oh, you have a piece of RNA, you have a disease. No, you don’t. You’re a healthy person, and a healthy person doesn’t spread disease. I never ever wore a mask.

Dr. Corsi: And the wearing of the masks, the social distancing, the quarantine, all the political advice that Fauci said, well, you’ll die if you don’t do these things. In fact, we’re the very things that are going to cause you to die.

Dr. Mikovits: Correct. And so we will die as a nation, and if we do it again. So if we haven’t learned now, shame on me. Fool me once. So they fooled me back in the 80s with HIV. They won’t fool me again with the XMRVs or the COVID-19s or anything else, because the disease is not the infection, and all the data support it. So if we can’t wake up America and have people say, no, I won’t go to that university, I won’t pay you to kill my child. No, not happening.



But we’ve had that problem in California with forced vaccines, or you don’t get an education, and we’ve destroyed 50% of our kids have asthma in the US. Well, if you have an upper respiratory, if you can’t breathe, if you have asthma, are you going to inject those kids? No, you’re going to, with flu vaccine, you’re going to kill them. If we mandate a COVID-19, those are the people you’re going to kill.



Dr. Corsi: And yet they say, you know, the people have to be vaccinated because they could get sick and infect everybody else. They make it just the reverse.

Dr. Mikovits: The vaccinated are making you sick. They shed the virus through the mask and you create a virus factory. So you get the flu vaccine and you wear a mask and you will kill yourself. And I saw the nurses protesting several weeks ago at the White House and saying, oh, do something, President Trump.



Take off the mask. Don’t put the shot on. It’s not his fault. You injected yourself with three or four live influenza viruses. Then you wore a mask and suppressed the very memory response, those CD4 cells that you need to fight that infection. And you’re shedding it and you’re coughing it right through the mask.



So you think you’re protected by that mask and those people that got that flu vaccine and they’re spreading the flu and the coronavirus. That’s what the data show. It’s not a prevention. It’s a spreading. The vaccine people vaccinated are spreading the disease.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



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