Fauci EXPOSED: Dr Judy Mikovits Interview Pt 3

In our previous Substack post we revisited a 2020 interview with an actual scientist who blew the whistle on Fauci years ago, we continue to shine light on that darkness.

Edited Transcript:

Dr. Mikovits: Never vaccinate an HIV-infected person because unlike coronaviruses, which you clear, there’s no such thing as an asymptomatic area.



They’re not in your cells forever. You clear it with that immune response. That’s what an antibody antigen complex is, out of the body, in the urine, in the feces.



All the studies say that. Why would you start vaccinating in 2011? We wrote Plague of Corruption, which was only published this year, because we didn’t understand until I met Brian Hooker, which was August 31st, 2014, until I met him. I saw William Thompson of the CDC, who covered up that MMR could cause autism.



There was a four-fold increased risk in Black boys if they got an MMR shot before they were three years old. That was when I knew it was pure evil, because I had been working in cancer. In 1999, we did a very large biomarker program where we asked, why do Black people get more aggressive cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, hormone-driven cancers? We knew the biomarker was the same immune pathway.



It’s called RNA cell that degrades. It’s like a little Pac-Man. It just goes and chews up any RNA that’s in the blood, says, no, that’s bad.



That’s a danger signal. That’s a pathogen-associated molecular pattern, which are terms we used well after we understood them from a Pac-Man point of view. Why would you do that? Then I knew it was pure evil when Julie Gerberding and they had a little data-burning party.



The only person who didn’t throw the data away, he put it in his safe because he knew it was illegal to throw the data away, was William Thompson. He sat on that from 2001. Millions of Black men died.



Millions of little Black families were destroyed. Children died because the susceptibility was that their enzyme had a single nucleotide change. It’s single nucleotide that made the enzyme work half as efficiently as whites or others.



This is brown-skinned people near the equator. We now understand why vitamin D works into all of that. That’s why vitamin D is important in COVID.



If you couldn’t wait until if you knew as a government, as CDC, FDA, NIH, if you knew Black boys were 4.4-fold more likely to get autism or severe neurological injury and death from an MMR vaccine, if given before three, it goes away when they’re three and their detox machinery is well-developed. That’s just pure evil. We’re talking about a time when killing one innocent Black man, but now for 30 years, you’ve been killing and maiming and destroying Black families worldwide knowingly.



That again is why we can’t cover up the data. When I saw this data from Brian Hooker, whose own son was damaged in Dr. Brian Hooker, a scientist who dogged William Thompson with FOIA’s Freedom of Information Act, I saw that August 31st, 2014. That’s when we started this book.



This book was already in press, published November of 2014. This book got published now. This book reads like prophecy because it says, oh my God, the whole thing, the plagues of the last 30 years are a plague of corruption.



That’s why the movie, Plandemic, why I termed it a Plandemic, because I believe COVID-19 is covering up this and the testing and everything that’s being done, all the clinical symptoms, all what the doctors are seeing in the hospital, the masks, the ventilators, they’re killing the patients. This is what doctors like Dr. Graves realized in the 80s. Wait a minute, the message they’re telling us has nothing to do with what we’re seeing in the clinic.



They just repeat these things over and over because Tony Fauci’s been in charge since then. So is Deborah Birx. So has Robert Redfield.



Now they’re heading the very organizations, the CDC, the FDA, and the NIAID that perpetrated the murder of millions and drove 40 million people worldwide died of HIV thanks to them. And then you infected many, many, many in the military with a defective vaccine that you experimented on the military. And again, the blacks were proportionally more affected because of genetic susceptibilities that might never have been realized had they not been injected and then their lives ruined in every way.



Dr. Corsi: There’s so much in what you’ve said and it’s so important. A couple of points I want to make now, get Dr. Graves to come in, but I want to emphasize that the early treatment, which you both talked about being so vital and put that together with what Dr. Zelenko is saying, which is that he wants even prevention. So the body’s already reinforced with this hydroxychloroquine and zinc protocol.



And then as early, if you do know someone is infected, not necessarily yet have the disease, you want to step it up to make sure right away you’ve got the hydroxychloroquine and you’ve got the zinc protocol. You want to make sure that you’re getting the doses. doses until you get the bigger doses.



And the doses are not huge, but they’re important to get early. Early is better than huge. And also you’re saying that through these initial stages, so even when the infection begins, it’s still important to keep fighting with the hydroxychloroquine.



And then if you let somebody get to an advanced stage and then you give them hydroxychloroquine It’s ridiculous because by this point the infection now is raging in the body And and you’ve lost control of it that you know It’s the the buildings in a burned out and you give it hydroxychloroquine maybe the first time when the building is gonna burn down, you know You’ve got a got a fire hose to put out a raging fire and a manufacturing plant. Dr. Graves you want to comment on this?

Dr. Graves: Absolutely, you know, I’ve said this before on on your podcast. When do you call the fire department when your house is on fire?

Dr. Corsi: Right away!

Dr. Graves: Right away, I mean if you see a fire you’re gonna you’re gonna react It’s gonna be 911e or do you wait until it’s gone through a few rooms and think well, maybe we better call now.

Dr. Corsi: Right

Dr. Graves: It’s really doesn’t seem too complicated to me However, it has been made complicated. I think to be made deceptive.

Dr. Corsi: Well, in fact, there’s still no approved treatment by the FDA for COVID-19 is not and Whether people are sick or they say well, what do they you know again? I read cases where basically people are given nothing there’s any chance of improving them once they’ve actually gotten the vaccine and they wait until they’re at the really sick period and then they bring them in and do various things like Remdesivir or they put them on a ventilator and so they’ve all ended up only making it worse.

Dr. Graves: They have and I I just don’t understand. Today I was s aw someone and they said well, you know, so-and-so went into the hospital and had Remdesivir and they’re doing just great. And I said, well, they must have put something with it because so far Temdesivir within itself has not shown to be advantageous whatsoever. My concern for the American public is this. If we do and it looks and Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates continue to promise us that we will have something coming this fall new improved you know COVID and They keep saying that. And so if we do Are we not going to need possibly hydroxychloroquine? Because everybody’s going to be lining up to get their flu shots, you know because everywhere they go they’re going to be told I mean, I don’t care if you go to the grocery store, you know I’m surprised and even some churches set it up. It doesn’t matter where you go. So I think that we need to consider when do we need to be protecting ourselves is it even before? We would come down with something and I’ll leave that to Dr. Mikovits.

Dr. Corsi: Well, Dr. Zelenko has gone so far as to say if we don’t have hydroxychloroquine and zinc as a preventative with COVID what I’m calling COVID- 20 hits a lot of people are gonna die simply because they weren’t given the preventatives to fortify their immune systems in advance.

I Want to go a little bit now. We’ve covered that. I want to make another point from what? Dr. Mikovits and I want to ask her about this. I’ll have trouble with the name for I apologize I had trouble with hydroxychloroquine for weeks too, but I finally got it down. I’ll get your name do down to Dr. Judy is probably what I should say.

Dr. Mikovits: That’s right.

Dr. Corsi: At any rate look you’ve also said something I know about institutions that have experienced and that is you’re coming into a very established medicine business and established intellectually as to who’s right and who’s wrong and who and you’re saying well, I don’t think it works this way. Well now you’ve just confronted not only intellectually challenged people who have been made their careers on these prior thoughts.

I mean, it’s like, you know Galileo saying well, I’m not so sure that you know, the aun is revolving around us or any kind of comment. He was making this well, we better we better put you lock you up. We call that a heresy because if you that gets out everything we’ve been telling people last so many hundreds of years have been wrong. We don’t want that to happen. And then secondly, once they perceive this that you’re a threat, now you’ve got a Doctoral thesis and I’m gonna ask you a couple questions.

Anybody take that doctoral thesis and use it even though they didn’t want to accept you. I’m sure they did, and secondly, I’m sure this did not only not advance your career, but you bet were no let to be known very quickly that if you don’t stop it, don’t stop asking these things, you know talking about tamping the the the okay. So the person is infected, but it’s not yet the disease. Oh, you don’t stop saying these things Dr. Mikovits, you’re not going to advance in this business. Now, is that basically the reception you got from your ideas?

Dr. Mikovits: No, absolutely not. In fact, the reception I got from my ideas in 1991, you know, David Ho got Man of the Year. They followed that practice, my graduate thesis, they didn’t have a mechanism and I was just talking with my mentor doctor the other day and he said, yeah, the department chair tried to give you awards that Howard Gendelman an expert in monocyte macrophage biology said this is it. So every step of the way, when we change these paradigms, we got a great response from the industry and really until 2011 when our paper on the mouse retroviruses the XMRVs was heralded by science, the Journal, and and the National Academy member John Coffin even wrote the editorial, the opinion piece, that accompanied that. That’s a big deal in the Journal of Science and the title of that editorial was “One New Virus, How Many Old Diseases Do We Have A New Therapeutic Target For?”

Because remember it’s not the disease. It’s the infection. So when you can target it, we we practice what we discovered and changed it. But what the problem came to be in 2011 is we the scientific community, and they, realized oh my God! And there’s a chapter in this book. It’s called “The July 22nd Invitation Only Meeting,” and I believe it’s chapter 8 in Plague in our our first book and the big and the title is “Oh My God, Do You Mean All The Sequences We Saw In The 80s Were Real?”

The last time I had a scientific debate, which was September 22nd 2009, with John Coffin that was publicized in the Journal of Science, the only question I was allowed to ask him, they they cut us off after 10 minutes when they heard my response and they knew he had no answer, they said you can ask him only question. And one question and I said “how many new viruses and how many diseases have we created with a 30-year contaminated blood supply and the vaccine program that exploded in 1986, when all liability was taken away in 1986 to where we’ve introduced I don’t even know how many coronaviruses, retroviruses, cancer-causing viruses, into innocent Americans and in people and that history of it.” So it was that how many diseases have we created?

So the big cover-up now, the Plandemic, you know Zika in 17. You know that didn’t have anything to do with the Zika virus either, it had to do with a spraying toxin program and weaponized mosquitoes in a DTP vaccination program inflicted on the poor in Brazil.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



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