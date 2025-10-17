Exposing the Minions of Darkness

Bolton was disloyal to President Trump from day one during Trump’s first term. The angry neocon thought his cabinet appointment was a green light for bombs away. Having gleefully falsely accused Trump of mishandling classified documents, a hen house full of chickens have come home to roost for Bolton.

Jack Smith falsely prosecuted Donald Trump for numerous fake alleged crimes. Now, Smith and another evil minion, Andrew Weissmann are in the crosshairs for their actual crimes. As always, the evil ones project their malfeasance on the targets of their attacks.

Thanks to the intensive investigative reporting of Joel Gilbert, Tish James is being exposed as an unparalleled hypocrite and law breaker extraordinaire.

The American people are waking up to the darkness, and will pull us back into the light. Smith’s public appearance is proof of the ongoing criminal conspiracy that will soon be righted through RICO action.

Subscribed

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi’s new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi’s new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1ht for America’s future.