Russia has no intention to take over Europe through an attempted military conquest. Putin merely wants the EU and NATO to cease with their attempts to surround Russia.
Europe and Ukraine continue to refuse making territorial concessions, which is the only path to peace. NATO’s original mission has collapsed while Europe’s global influence shrinks.
