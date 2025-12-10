Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

EU Pushing Russia-NATO Non-Aggression Pact

Europe Dithers as Ukraine Withers
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 10, 2025

Russia has no intention to take over Europe through an attempted military conquest. Putin merely wants the EU and NATO to cease with their attempts to surround Russia.

Europe and Ukraine continue to refuse making territorial concessions, which is the only path to peace. NATO’s original mission has collapsed while Europe’s global influence shrinks.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America – Free Gold & Silver Wealth Guide, 800-519-6268
https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture