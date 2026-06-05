Epstein Funded Clinton Global Initiative

We started this series of posts with “Clinton Foundation: A Poisonous Tree is Planted,” how the Clinton Foundation was incorporated by then President Bill Clinton on October 23, 1997, in the state of Arkansas under its original name, the William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation.

Additional financial connections between the Clintons and Jeffrey Epstein are being uncovered.

In March of 2026, the House Oversight Committee released the deposition of Richard Kahn, Jeffrey Epstein’s accountant, as part of the Epstein probe. From the transcript:

Q: Are you familiar with Forums LLC?

A: Yes.



Q: And what is Forums LLC?

A: Forums LLC was an entity that was set up by Maxwell and funded by Epstein. And Forums LLC was involved in the 2005 Clinton Global Initiative. I believe that Forums had some sort of profit-sharing with the entity that was putting that event together, which was called Publicis.



I believe Publicis was producing the event. Whatever that event was, I don’t know. But Forums invested money and was in some sort of profit-sharing agreement with Publicis.



And I don’t know anything more other than the fact that when I first began working with Epstein in late 2005 and later in 2006, I remember reviewing the financial statements from that event for the profit and loss of the Clinton Global Initiative.

Q: Were there any other entities that were involved with the Clinton Global Initiative or Clinton Foundation?

A: I believe that Epstein made a $25,000 donation to one of Clinton’s foundations in 2006.

Q: Do you know which entity that came from? I believe it was COUQ.

Ghislaine Maxwell helped set up the Clinton Global Initiative and Epstein was involved financially.

Publicis acquired a majority stake in the Women’s Forum for Economy and Society.

Publicis later described a new governance structure for the Women’s Forum.

Maxwell played a substantial role in launching the Clinton Global Initiative and helped arrange a $1 million payment for “event production.”

The source of that money was not clearly established, and the Clinton Foundation said it had no record of additional related contributions from Epstein or Maxwell.

Separately, there are reports of Maxwell-controlled entities and large transfers from Epstein-linked accounts, showing financial ties between them more broadly.

The Clinton Foundation acknowledged receiving one $25,000 donation in 2006 from an Epstein-related foundation, and multiple outlets describe it as coming through Epstein’s charitable organization.

ABC News reported that the Clinton Foundation acknowledged one $25,000 donation in 2006 from an Epstein-related foundation.

Time reports that the Clinton Foundation received a $25,000 donation from Epstein’s nonprofit organization C.O.U.Q. in 2006.

The New York Times summary also notes that the foundation confirmed receiving one $25,000 donation in 2006 from an Epstein-affiliated foundation.

Soo Rin Kim, ABCNews.com, “Jeffrey Epstein donated to several Democrats throughout 1990s and early 2000s,” July 12, 2019:

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier charged with sex trafficking, has been a prolific donor to various Democratic campaigns and party committees over the past couple decades, including contributions to some who are now calling for the resignation of a Trump cabinet member who cut a deal for Epstein in a similar case more than a decade earlier. One of the biggest beneficiaries of Epstein’s contributions was then-Senate hopeful Hillary Clinton, who received $20,000 from him in 1999 through her joint fundraising committee with the Democratic Party, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign also received $1,000 from Epstein in 1992.

Philip Wang, Time.com, “Your Questions About the Clintons Testifying Before Congress, Answered,” February 26, 2026:

The Clintons had political and personal connections to Epstein going back decades. FEC filings show that Bill and Hillary Clinton both benefitted from his political donations back in the 1990s. Visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail showed Epstein made 17 trips to the White House during the Clinton administration. In 2006, the Clinton Foundation received a $25,000 donation from Epstein’s non-profit organization C.O.U.Q., the Daily Beast reported.

Epstein’s C.O.U.Q. Foundation was one of his private charitable foundations, and one of the vehicles through which he made donations to other organizations.

C.O.U.Q. Foundation appears in tax-filing-based reporting alongside his other charities, including Epstein Interest and Gratitude American Ltd.

Some online posts describe C.O.U.Q. as a “front,” and the meaning of COUQ is unknown to the public.

The House Oversight Committee also deposed Darren Indyke, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime personal lawyer and general counsel, and a co-executor of Epstein’s estate, as part of the Epstein probe.

Committee members said Indyke confirmed the existence of hard drives held by private investigators hired by Epstein.

A DOJ memo and later reporting say Epstein’s computers and hard drives were believed to contain “potentially critical” information related to his activity and communications.

James Hill, Aaron Katersky and Peter Charalambous, ABCNews.com, “Epstein hid trove of evidence from investigators for more than a decade, documents suggest,” February 25, 2026:

The late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears to have successfully hidden a trove of potential evidence of his crimes from investigators for more than a decade, according to documents released this month by the Department of Justice. Internal correspondence between Epstein’s attorneys and private investigators, as well as previously sealed court filings, suggest that the disgraced financier went to extreme lengths to hide the potential evidence during the critical three-year period when local and federal law enforcement began investigating him before he secured a lenient plea deal that allowed him to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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