Ending The War Against Humanity At The Dawn Of WWIII

The Anti Globalist Manifesto - Jerome Corsi Interviewed on War Room Italia
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Oct 07, 2024
In his new book, The Anti-Globalist Manifesto: Ending the War on Humanity, bestselling author Jerome Corsi puts out a call for action to reverse the totalitarian goals of the New World Order globalists.

Corsi addresses that these demons are well advanced in their planned “One World Government” takeover aimed at establishing an atheistic utopia that will have no respect for traditional human rights. Comfortable that their transhuman aspirations are achievable, the Malthusian elite is waging a war on humanity that embraces global depopulation as a means of preventing Earth's abundant natural resources for themselves.

If you would like to donate to help Dr. Corsi's and Andrew Paquette's efforts to seek out and expose corrupt algorithms in states' voter databases, visit https://www.godsfivestones.com

