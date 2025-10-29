Election Integrity Under the Microscope

In this special episode of Corsi Nation, Dr. Jerome Corsi delivers a major update on his ongoing investigation into U.S. election integrity — including new evidence, state-level database anomalies, and efforts underway to secure fair elections ahead of 2026.

Dr. Corsi reveals how algorithms hidden inside state voter-registration systems may have allowed the creation of duplicate and modified voter records — enabling fraudulent mail-in ballots to be generated in large numbers. Using analysis from researchers working with GodsFiveStones.com, he highlights findings from states like Wisconsin, where up to millions of suspicious duplicate entries were identified.

President Donald Trump is now calling for the DOJ to investigate what he calls “the biggest scandal in American history,” and is preparing sweeping reforms that could include:

✅ Voter ID

✅ Proof of citizenship

✅ Paper ballots

❌ No mass mail-in voting

❌ No early voting

These actions may arrive via an upcoming Executive Order, now being prepared by the Trump White House.

Election INtegrituy_otter_ai

Dr. Corsi also explains how:

• State-level activists and whistleblowers are sharing evidence with federal investigators

• Federal agencies have been reviewing voter-roll irregularities behind the scenes

• Dominion systems have been rebranded after major scrutiny

• States may face federal intervention or National Guard oversight to ensure lawful elections

• 2026 could be a major turning point if fraudulent systems are dismantled

With investigations expanding into ActBlue, possible foreign penetration of voter databases, and the role of intelligence-level code hidden in state systems, the stakes have never been higher.

In this hard-hitting episode of Corsi Nation, host Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down:

Trump’s D.C. Police Takeover — why it’s happening and what it means for the future of Washington.

Dr. Corsi’s book that proves there were multiple shooters in Dallas:

The Assassination of John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis.

Prior to that book, Dr. Corsi exposed the truth in the first two books of his Truth series:

The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change

The Truth About Neo-Marxism Cultural Marxism and Anarchy

All available on Amazon.

The third book in the Truth series yet to be written: The Truth about Transhumanism, Live Extension, and AI (working title).

