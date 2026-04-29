Election Integrity - Dr. Jerome Corsi Sounds The Alarm - AGAIN!

ROOT: Our guest is Dr. Jerome Corsi, bestselling author. His website is godsfivestones.com.

Jerome Corsi, welcome back to the Wayne L. Root Show. How are you?

CORSI: I’m great. It’s great to be back with you, Wayne.

ROOT: Remind me and everybody again, what does God’s Five Stones mean? Tell us what that means.

CORSI: It’s the David and Goliath story, where David picks up five smooth stones. the exact right ones, to go after Goliath. And so the whole point is to pick up the right stones to go after the criminal activity and the deception, the voter fraud that we see, and that’s what the site is dedicated to do.

ROOT: I love it. That’s a good analogy. It’s good stuff. You know, I’ve become good friends with John Goodman, who I know you know very well.

CORSI: Yes.

ROOT: And John Goodman is an election expert, election integrity, election fraud expert. You are as well. And you’ve been working with the White House. John told me that’s why we got you on as guest. John and I pushed hard. John came on my show and gave me all the reasons, sent me all the reasons. And I asked it for bullet point fashion, kind of a cliff notes fashion as to what I could pass on to President Trump to push the urgency of a executive order to deal with election fraud and election integrity. And literally three days after I pushed hard and sent him a text and sent him my column and put the column out and read it as the commentary to lead up my Real America’s Voice TV show, he put out an executive order on mail-in ballots that is fantastic. And we urged him to get it out quickly.

Jerome, because John kept telling me, Wayne, there’s going to be a lawsuit, there’s going to be appeals, and there’s going to be a Supreme Court ruling, and you’ve got to get it in before the 2028 midterms. That’s the problem. So that’s why I pushed Trump so hard to get it out, and he got it out, but there’s a lot left out of it, and I understand you’re working on all the rest of it. You’re advising President Trump on executive orders. He needs to issue related to voter integrity. Specifically, what are you urging him to release, and what are you working on?

CORSI: I’ve been working with Peter Tiktin, who is President Trump’s attorney. On my show all the time. Good man. Great. Just a wonderful guy. And the problem is we need to have voter integrity with only citizens can vote. So proof of citizenship, got to have voter ID, and you’ve got to limit the mail-in ballots to the rigid system that was absentee ballots. We also need to go to paper ballots.

The problem is that we’re going to need an executive order under Article 2, powers as commander-in-chief. As we’ve already demonstrated, Tulsi Gabbard demonstrated that foreign countries, China, have penetrated our election systems.

Our godsfivestones.com shows that there are algorithms, secret codes in the state databases that allow the creation of millions of false records that yet get legitimate state IDs and can be used in mail-in ballot schemes. I mean, even this Virginia count, there were two blips where the mail-in ballots were used to push the pro-redistricting voter over the top.

ROOT: Of course.

CORSI: The Democrats are going to cheat unless it’s a commander-in-chief issue, which could involve the National Guard. I mean, President Eisenhower and President Kennedy sent out the National Guard to desegregate schools when that was an issue. President Trump sent out the National Guard in Washington, D.C. and in Memphis, Tennessee. If states are not going to go along and cooperate with cleaning up their voter rolls, getting these algorithms gone, and only citizens vote, voter ID, then President Trump may need to put the National Guard in there to see that voter rights are respected.

ROOT: And there’s still another big issue out there, but I don’t think you need an executive order because my understanding is the Supreme Court is going to rule on it by June when their session is up. What’s the word the Supreme Court uses? Their session is up? I guess their session is up In June, they’re going to rule on ballots counted beyond election night, which is another big one, right?

That’s exactly, in my opinion, how Democrats are cheating and stealing elections. Mail-in ballots are all fraud, without voter ID, triple fraud. And then...they pile them up in anticipation of hearing the final vote on election night. When they find out that Wayne Root is up by 20,000 votes over the Democrat, they know they need 30,000 to win. And then over the next six days, they just happen to hit the magic number and they send in 35,000 and they win. That’s how they’re cheating and stealing, Jerome, as sure as I’m standing here.

CORSI: Well, probably the breaking news for this is that there is already a Supreme Court decision. Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections. It was decided in January by the Supreme Court, a 6-3 decision, and Chief Justice Roberts wrote the decision. The majority of the court said that a candidate for office has standing to contest a rule promulgated by the state board of election that’s unfair. And the court ruled that prolonging the counting after election day in order to take in mail-in ballots was a fraudulent practice and had to be discontinued. People just ignored this case because the mainstream media has not picked it up. But there’s a ruling on the books now that the mail-in ballots cannot be used fraudulently to extend the voting.

ROOT: All right, but now you’re confusing me. Did they, Jerome, did they ban it?

CORSI: Yes.

ROOT: Did they actually go so far as to ban it? And how come no one’s paying attention then? No one’s enforcing it.

CORSI: Breaking news. Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections is already done. And the court said the candidates now running for office can have standing to file cases on any election rule they think is unfair. So, we should be filing cases now at every state on these state rules, Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections. I can give you the citation.

But it was a 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court. The Justice made the majority ruling. He gave standing to a candidate. The candidate contested the election beforehand on the procedures, the rule of extending the counting beyond election day. It was unfair. And the majority of the court decided it was unfair and they banned the practice.

ROOT: Right. But, but, but so therefore you would think if this was a normal world, like we lived in say 20 years ago, then therefore this November, no ballots would be counted after election day.

CORSI: Right.

ROOT: But, but that’s, nobody’s even listening to it. Nobody even is acknowledging that this happened, Jerome. I live in Nevada. Nevada could be the worst state in America for voter fraud. It’s up there. I’m sure California beats us, but we’re right up there at the top five, and they count ballots for days after the election until they beat us. Do you think anyone’s gonna stop them?

CORSI: Yes, if you pick up this court case, and you start publicizing it, tell the president about it, this already blocks that procedure.

ROOT: Crazy.

CORSI: The court decided that they cannot just continue counting mail-in ballots. Even the impression. What they said was you can’t win a 100-meter race if you allow the race to go 103 meters. The guy who wins at 103 meters did not win at 100 meters.

ROOT: Right. Of course. But how come I keep hearing that they’re ruling on a case involving counting ballots after Election Day by the end of their session in June?

CORSI: Already been done.

ROOT: Crazy.

I’ll give your producer the case.

ROOT: Yes. Absolutely. Send it to me. WayneRoot at gmail.com. The media is just such a fraud. Nobody’s reported this. Jerome Corsi, we appreciate everything you’re doing. Push the president when you need me to give another push. Email me or text me and I will gladly say, put it into effect. Sign it. Sign Jerome Corsi’s executive order on election integrity, Mr. President, and do it now. Let me know when you need a push. Thank you, Jerome. God bless.

CORSI: God Bless.

ROOT: Wayne Dollar Root. RootForAmerica.com. Warzone Live.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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