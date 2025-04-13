Playback speed
Share post
Election Fraud, Time to End the Steal

Democrats have used cyber criminals to use fake voters to steal elections: The Presidency, Senate, Congress, down the ballot. It is time to end the fraud.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 13, 2025
Voter databases in all states have been polluted by criminals with algorithms (software code) enabling the creation of clones (fake voters) in order for the Democrats to steal elections for decades. No longer, Dr. Andrew Paquette has discovered the criminals tactics and Dr. Jerome Corsi has published the proof on https://godsfivestones.com Go to that website and the truth will set us all free!

Share

