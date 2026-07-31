Dr. Judy Mikovits Interview, Pt 2

In our previous Substack post we revisited a 2020 interview with an actual scientist who blew the whistle on Fauci years ago, we continue to shine light on that darkness.

Transcript:

Dr. Mikovits:

How do we keep those viruses, how do we keep those cells quiet, keep everything calm, keep the balance of your immune system? And it’s answers like we’re seeing today, and they’re the same things that should have been done in SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19.



And so what’s clear now is SARS-CoV-2, that virus does not cause COVID-19. And even Tony Fauci said this in 2007. And we see data now saying from Dr. Zelenko’s work, use antibiotic, use azithromycin along with it, because it’s the cofactors.



It’s the bacterial infections and other things going on that drive the flame, inflammation, the immune system, the middle word is flame. So by calming everything down, you don’t throw gasoline on a fire. So we know that the flu, the influenza vaccines were driving the infection and the disease because they were turning the flame up.



That’s what a vaccine is intended to do. So you don’t give somebody three other upper respiratory infections from another RNA virus if you want to prevent the disease development from an upper respiratory infection of another RNA virus family, you don’t do it. So that’s the background.



Dr. Corsi: I want to kind of, for a lot of people, you probably lost them entirely. And I want to kind of go back a little bit and give Dr. Graves a chance here in a minute. But I want to kind of, the highlights of what you’ve just said, as I understand them, are that, and I think, I want people to appreciate how brilliant this is.



I mean, it’s hard to appreciate how brilliant something is until you, or someone is, until you really understand what they’re talking about and how they figured out something that no one else figured out. And essentially what I hear Dr. Mikovits saying is that, okay, so you’re dealing with an HIV disease and it gets into the body and there’s two or three different problems. The original science of this was that, well, you’ve got to essentially attack the virus and kill the virus.



And what she was saying is basically, no, just let the virus be, go to sleep. Just don’t let it get out. So there’s some complicated, just keep it calmed down.



And then she’s also saying, well, they want to give you a vaccine. And well, vaccines put a disease into you to get your antibodies, so they can, you know, they’re supposed to put a dead virus into you or dead something into you, a dead disease that your immune system reacts to. So you don’t actually get the disease, but you develop the immunity.



She’s saying, well, they’re putting these things into you. You’re beginning to get now three respiratory diseases as a vaccine on top of being exposed to COVID-19. So the vaccine makes you sicker and more vulnerable to being more sick.



And these are absolutely the wrong treatments besides some technical things, which are also very brilliant that have to do with receptors and how viruses work on a microbiology, nanosys, nanospace within your body. And do I, so the basic concept is calm it down. You’re not going to kill this virus.



And secondly, don’t put something in like a vaccine that flames everything up because you’ve injected more disease into the body.

Dr. Mikovits: Yeah. And so I think one way we exactly, Jerry, and I think the way we can explain it best is HIV is the infection. AIDS is the disease. So the question they asked me is, will he ever get the disease because we know he now has the infection. So the idea is don’t wake the virus up.



If your immune system has it under control, strengthen the immune system, make sure no other infections are there. Make sure you aren’t exposed to bacterial infections and vaccines aren’t preventing disease. They’re giving you an infection so that your immune system remembers the infection, quiets it down.



And then the next time you close, they don’t prevent transmission. They prevent you from getting disease. So you don’t infect somebody with something else if you don’t want to wake up another infection and the two of them synergize to cause a far more explosive disease.



It’s like throwing gasoline on a fire.

Dr. Corsi: And you’re also saying that to translate into COVID that there’s the thinking would be, okay, so someone might get the infection. They might be exposed to COVID. They might actually get the infection, but they don’t have the disease until the disease builds to a point in the body and gets out and begins to do its damage. And it could be contained within the body. It could be infected.



So the point about Magic Johnson is yes, he’s been infected, but he’s still alive because it never became the disease. Correct?

Dr. Mikovits: Correct. And he’s more than alive. He’s healthy. So there’s no such thing as we’re hearing. There’s no such thing as an asymptomatic individual. He’s infected and he’ll never get the disease. The infection is not the disease. It’s the immune dysregulation.



It’s the terrain. We’re living in back a hundred years where Claude Beauchamp said, the fight between Koch and Beauchamp about Pasteur. Is it the infectious agent or is it this response to the infectious agent? And clearly with HIV AIDS, what we showed and now with COVID-19, it’s the response to the infectious agent. So you don’t turn on the flame.

Dr. Corsi: And in fact, this is quite brilliant. Okay. And it would be quite difficult for anybody who doesn’t work in this. I’ve studied it to some extent to really appreciate what’s being said, but it’s quite brilliant. Now, Dr. Graves, why don’t you weigh in and make some comments on this as well? Because it’s a good point.



Dr. Graves: Well, I’m elated because she has just, Dr. Mikovits, has just validated the latter part of my residency. When I was in residency, it was in 1986 for three years. I had many AIDS patients, HIV patients that were in our residency. And my argument to my attendees were, why aren’t we treating these individuals with what was available to us immediately so that the viral load would remain low and it would not wake up everything else.

Because what she has just described to me is that you are infected, but then you put a vaccine in there and it actually wakes up the virus and says, come on, let’s get going here. We’ve got to wake up. That’s putting it in extremely simple terms, but that’s what it’s doing. And then it helps it actually spread. But my superiors at the time, that was not the protocol.



The protocol was to wait, just like it has been with COVID-19. This is deja vu. I mean, I’m just like, oh my goodness, if I had only known Dr. Mikovits right then and there during my residency, I could have worked with her with these patients that I was seeing because I would see so many of them.



And so I finally, near the end of my residency, I was able to talk my attendees to at least let me try a few patients on early treatment so that we would keep the viral load so low that it wouldn’t overwhelm the body. And amazingly, my patients were actually doing better than some of my peer residents. And you just, I mean, I just want to say thank you. I’ve waited all this time to be validated.

Dr. Corsi: Dr. Mikovits, do you want to make a comment? I want to ask a question, but I want to give you a chance to make sure you’ve said it.

Dr. Mikovits: I mean, and that’s exactly what we do because I’m a PhD, but PhDs discover and change paradigms. You don’t get a PhD unless you’ve changed thinking. It’s not just a memorize and repeat. I have to change the practice of medicine. And so, and it’s a team effort. And so I work directly with patients at George Washington University for that. So I knew they were infected and they were beautiful, healthy men. Why aren’t they sick?

And so when you work together with the teams and you put the genetics, the epigenetics, the everything, it was called a systems biology approach, but nobody coined that term until 2010 or so. But we’d actually been doing that ever since that first translational institute, which the government closed. And because they said, we don’t need translational medicine.



And what that place was, was MDs, PhDs. I’m a technician. All I do is purify viruses, natural product drugs, your own immune molecules, and use those as immunotherapies. I’m literally just the person with the hands, but I’m seeing the patients. I’m talking to the MDs. I’m talking to the nurses. We’re right there with the patients and the sickest.

We know hyperbaric oxygen therapy worked. We were doing that then. Peptide T was a simple peptide therapy that never got approved by the FDA because it worked. So you can see what they’re doing in COVID-19. And again, I’m 25, so I don’t get it then, but over the years, since I worked with my mentor, Dr. Rossetti for 37 years, June 6th, 1983 until today, for 37 years.



So we saw these things and we always cross-pollinated no matter where my career went. Even when I left the NCI in 2000 and 2001 and went into industry in California, it was to take advantage and make therapeutics and diagnostics. So you translate discoveries quickly.



And we always learned don’t just present a problem, have a solution. And we have solutions for SARS-CoV-2 because we understand what coronaviruses do. And we understand how coronaviruses make only 0.3% of the people, only the sickest, only the elderly, only the immune compromised.



So you can use that to use the hydroxychloroquine. We’d known that for 70 years. To use type 1 interferon, that very first immune therapy I purified. And yet the FDA, you know, Merck stopped selling type 1 interferon because they weren’t making any money. You need 50 to 200 units. A $600 vial of type 1 interferon would spray it in your mouth, literally would kill any coronavirus.



So it never got to dysregulate the immune system of the compromised. In fact, my husband is 82 and he has COPD. And every year for any upper respiratory infection, we give him type 1 interferon and we spray it there and we use vitamin D. We have hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and minerals, literally, and the vitamin C you need on the shelf should he be exposed to something.



And this is the issue that we seem to have rewritten all of medicine for this. And that’s why I call it a “plandemic.” And that’s what our two books are. Our first book was Plague. And in Plague, what we identified was a new family of mouse viruses that were causing cancers and neuroimmune diseases, the same kinds of acquired immune deficiencies that HIV did, because there are other retroviruses. But these came from mice and monkeys.



Well, what do we grow our polio vaccine in? What do we grow our biological therapies in? We use all these animal cell lines and we mix animal tissues and we inject them directly into the immune compromise, into the very old and into the very young. And we’ve created this explosion of retroviral associated diseases.

So what you asked me about, you know, so in 2011, when it became clear that this new family of viruses had contaminated the blood supply since 1991, at least, and what drove the AIDS epidemic? Oh, a hepatitis B vaccine made in contaminated laboratories right there at Fort Detrick…right where we were using the same Vero monkey kidney cells were SIV.



So why does SARS-CoV-2 have a recombinant, have some strains with HIV receptors spike so that you can now infect not only upper respiratory cells in the upper respiratory tract, but the immune cells. And now you’ve got a superbug that can kill you. But still, if you use the right preventative strategies, the very things we learned 20 years ago, don’t vaccinate them.



But what did we do in 2011 after we jailed me? Because I refused to say I was wrong and I’d made a mistake and give up the data that was proof. You know, what we did in 2011 is we passed laws and Tony Fauci was at the heart of it. Supreme Court decisions, you know, starting the vaccination of HIV infected people all over again.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



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