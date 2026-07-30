Dr. Judy Mikovits Interview, Pt 1

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we exposed the Left’s protection of their invading army of illegal Anti-American Democrat voters in lawless blue area “sanctuaries,” in this post, we revisit a 2020 interview with an actual scientist who blew the whistle on Fauci years ago as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Exerpts:

Dr. Corsi:



”…Dr. Mikovits received her BA degree in chemistry at the University of Virginia. That was in 1980. She’s had excellent training in virology and medical science.



She received a PhD in biochemistry from the George Washington University. Her PhD thesis was on the negative regulation of HIV expression in monocytes. The thing to take away from that is that it really is working on the HIV AIDS disease right when it was in its worst periods and postdoctoral research at the laboratory of some very famous doctors.



And she’s had a distinguished career from there. She moved into the NIH CDC world where she ended up with some very severe legal problems with one Dr. Fauci, we’ve all come to know. And of course, I have various feelings about mine are not particularly fond.



And she has been with a research institute, the Whitmore Peterson Institute from 2006 to 2011. And as Dr. Graves said, she’s really renowned as a a virologist is a top research medical scientist. She may have been demeaned in the United States, but long term, I think that’s going to be to her credit in terms of her distinguished reputation internationally by those who are not necessarily held captive by the American established medical research establishment.”



Dr. Mikovits:



”…the first 22 years of that was at the National Cancer Institute…



…Frederick, Maryland, because that’s that’s key to what’s going on today with COVID-19 and COVID-20. So it was at Frederick, Maryland at the National Cancer Institute that I started June 10, 1980. So 40 years ago, a few days ago, you know, purifying as a chemist purifying immune therapies for infectious disease and in cancer. It was there a few years later at the biological response modifiers programs that we confirmed Luke Montagnier’s isolation of the family of disease causing retroviruses that he called lymphadenopathy viruses, but where the name was later changed to human immune deficiency virus.



So we worked isolating from saliva and from blood, confirming those results. And that was my first run in with Tony Fauci, who was then with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. So we were the Cancer Institute, and they were the NIAID.



So they’re within the NIH, but they’re two different institutes. And that’s important in the story because, in fact, Tony Fauci, you know, was not not happy because, in fact, the Cancer Institute isolated the retrovirus first because my mentor, and I won’t say his name, isolated the first human disease causing viruses, and they were cancer causing retroviruses, sorry, first human disease causing retroviruses and published that work in 1980. So that gave us at the National Cancer Institute, and again, I’m only 22 or 25 years old, that gave us the ability at the National Cancer Institute knowing how to isolate retroviruses, how they work, how stable they were, essentially how to grow these viruses in cell models, because these viruses won’t grow in the air alone.



You need to grow retroviruses and RNA viruses in cells. They need to use all of the machinery from the host in order to replicate, in order to be a little virus factory inside a human being. And that’s how they cause disease, by subverting the immune system.



So we in the biological response modifiers programs, you know, made key discoveries, things like interleukin-2, interleukin-5, interleukin-15, all of which control the memory responses, the adaptive immune responses that, again, my mentor discovered prior to the isolation of the viruses, because if you don’t understand how the virus dysregulates the immune system, it’s not the infection, it’s the disease.

So my PhD thesis, and I’ll talk about what that title means, the negative regulation. So what we knew in 1987, again, this was four years or five years after the original isolation of HIV, is how does it cause disease? Why do people get sick? And so at the time, we knew that the T-cells, the CD4 T-cells were being killed by the virus, and yet only one in 10,000 T-cells was infected.



And so all the therapy at the time throughout the 80s until the early 90s, I started my PhD thesis in 1987 and completed it in 1991. But during that time, all of the drug therapies we’re targeting protect the T-cell from getting killed. And what I said was if only one in 10,000 T-cells is infected, there’s another shooter.



There’s another part of the immune response that is key. And if the virus is held silent and the Trojan horse doesn’t release the virus and the immune system can control the virus, and that cell was the monocyte macrophage, that’s one of your frontline immune defenses, innate immune response. And it turned out that in fact, so I was at the beginning and I published about four papers that were the direct result of that PhD thesis before and after for several years after.



And when I tried to publish those papers in peer review, which matters today with what we’re seeing, this is why I’m mentioning it, they told me I was crazy, that the monocyte macrophage couldn’t be at the heart of disease because everybody knew the only receptor for the virus was the CD4, that’s the T-cell, the type of T-cell, the CD4 receptor. And so obviously there had to be another receptor. And we had been working again with a real pioneer, Dr. Candice Hurd, who had discovered and proposed a molecule called peptide T. And this is the subject of the Dallas Buyers Club.



…I was working with peptide T because in the biological response modifiers program, we not only wanted to look at what caused disease, but how to prevent it and how to treat it. It’s not the infection, the infection is not the disease. So what my PhD thesis developed, so they said I was crazy and I was an idiot because everybody knew monocyte macrophages didn’t have the CD4 receptor, but Candice Hurd’s peptide T blocked the interaction between the monocyte and the T-cell.



And it was efficacious, it would prevent transmission, it would prevent spread. So what that said was there was another receptor. And in fact, there was, and what geneticists subsequently to the defense of my thesis said, because my thesis was all biology, my PhD was biochemistry and molecular biology at George Washington.



So what I explained at the biochemical level, so I defended my thesis November 14th, 1991. And that’s significant because it was one week after Magic Johnson was shown to have an antibody to HIV. So he had been exposed.



And so my thesis committee, not in so many words, but basically said, based on your thesis, will he or will he not die of AIDS? And see at the time, everybody was dying. And it was, you thought, you know, there was nothing we could do. Everything we tried for that entire decade, from when we first saw people, 1980, that were getting healthy young men getting bizarre opportunistic infections and diseases, people in the United States simply don’t get.



And then that’s 11 years. And we’ve been looking at this, and I never thought we would solve that problem. But in fact, what my PhD thesis said is we have to stop the infection right away, prevent transmission, prevent activation, don’t wake up the virus, keep it, keep the infected from being immune activated.”

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



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John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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