DOJ Sues Blue States — Voter Roll Fraud EXPOSED

Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights for the DOJ has taken initial steps to compel states, particularly the Blue states to begin the multi-stage task of ensuring election integrity.

Dhillon’s responsibility is to ferret out and deal with the fraud that has already occurred.

It is up to the federal and state legislatures to mandate new rules such as voter ID to ensure the egregious violations the Democrats have unfortunately enshrined into our voting system are ended.

It is then up to the federal and state executive branches to compel enforcement of the new rules.

Finally, it is up to the various levels of our judicial system to confirm the constitutionality of the new provisions and punish violations.

Buckle up, we are shining light on the darkness.

Fear not, stand firm, trust in Jesus.

